Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rudy's

review star

No reviews yet

6625 South Van Dorn St

cdb538df79744e3d9dcf81dbc31059df

Alexandria, VA 22315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BOTTLED SOFT DRINKS

Diet Pepsi Bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$3.00
Mountain Dew Bottle

Mountain Dew Bottle

$3.00
Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

GATORADE SPORTS DRINKS

Gatorade Cool Blue

Gatorade Cool Blue

$3.00

Gatorade Riptide Rush

$3.00
Gatorade G2 Fruit Punch

Gatorade G2 Fruit Punch

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

TOPTRACER GOLF FAMILY FUN FABULOUS FOOD

Location

6625 South Van Dorn St, cdb538df79744e3d9dcf81dbc31059df, Alexandria, VA 22315

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spin Pollo Kingstowne - 703-401-3344
orange starNo Reviews
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard Kingstowne, VA 22315
View restaurantnext
Aslin Beer Company - Alexandria
orange star4.4 • 256
847 S Pickett St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
KitchenCray - Alexandria
orange starNo Reviews
6909 Metro Park Drive Alexandria, VA 22310
View restaurantnext
Osteria Marzano
orange star4.4 • 2,827
6361 Walker Ln #140, Alexandria, VA 22310
View restaurantnext
Shooter McGee's
orange star4.0 • 1,139
5239 Duke Street Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
City Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 1,358
330 S Pickett Street Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alexandria
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (430 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (710 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston