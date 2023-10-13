Breakfast at Ruven's

Eggs

Two Eggs

$7.95

Prepared just the way you like them

Two Eggs & Challah French Toast

$12.95

Your choice of 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage links

Two Eggs 2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.95

Your choice of 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage links

Specialty Omelets

Western

$13.95

Ham, green peppers, and onions

Spanish

$12.95

Onions, green peppers, and tomato salsa

Farmers Market

$12.95

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and fresh mushrooms

Mediterranean

$12.95

Spinach, tomato, and feta cheese

Leo

$16.95

Lox (nova), eggs, and onions

Create Your Own

Omelet

$10.95

4 extra large eggs

Frittata

$10.95

4 extra large eggs

Scramble

$10.95

4 extra large eggs

Specialty Meat Platters

Ham Steak & Eggs

$13.95

Try the eggs over easy on top of the steak!

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.95

Breaded beef patty served with hot country gravy

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.95

A generous portion served with 2 farms fresh XL eggs any way you want them

Grilled Chicken & Eggs

$14.95

Chicken breast tenders grilled juicy and tender

Skillets

Loaded Baked Potato

$13.95

2 poached eggs on a potato, onion, and bacon hash topped with sour cream and chives

Italian Stallion

$13.95

Roasted potatoes, basil, bell peppers and onions, and Italian sausage topped with 2 fried eggs

Fried Eggs and Wild Mushrooms

$12.95

Two fried eggs served over a potato and wild mushroom hash. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Cowboy Hash Browns

$12.95

Crispy hash browns, yellow onions, green onions, bacon, and Cheddar cheese topped with 2 fried eggs

Farmer's Market

$12.95

Red potatoes, bell peppers, baby spinach, yellow onions, and chives. Topped with 2 fried eggs

Cheesy Bacon

$13.95

Red potato hash, green onions, bacon, loaded with mozzarella cheese and topped with two fried eggs

Brunch Favorites

Texas Egg in the Window

$9.95

2 pieces of Texas toast with the middle removed and replaced with 2 fried eggs

Fried Matzoh

$11.95

Also known as matzoh brie, served scrambled or pancake style

Country Breakfast

$13.95

2 farm fresh eggs, hash browns, 2 country-style sausage patties, served with biscuits and gravy

Leo*

$15.95

Lox (nova), eggs, and onions

Kippers & Eggs

$16.95

A large smoked herring butterflied and pan seared with sautéed onions served with 2 eggs

Blintzes

$14.95

3 crepes stuffed with a mixture of farmer cheese, cream cheese, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Topped with blueberry, or cherry compote add $2.50

Peaches & Cream Crepes

$14.95

3 crepes stuffed with sweet cream cheese, peaches, and topped with whipped cream

Cheese Grits

$7.95

Mixed with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and green onions

Eggs Benedict Variations

Traditional

$14.95

English muffin with Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, topped with hollandaise and chives

Florentine

$14.95

Same as traditional, but instead of the Canadian bacon we use sautéed spinach

Florence

$14.95

Same as the Florentine, but instead of the English muffin we give you 2 potato pancakes

Salmon

$16.95

Bagel with smoked salmon, 2 poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise and chives

Supreme

$15.95

English muffin with ham steak, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, and chives

Hash Brown Benny

$14.95

Waffle-style hash browns, topped with ham, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, and chives

Pancakes

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.95

With strawberries, blueberries, bananas or raspberries, chocolate chips, M&Ms or Reese's pieces add $2.00

Cranberry White Chocolate

$13.95

Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate chips and sweet dried cranberries

Chunky Monkey

$13.95

Buttermilk pancakes with bananas, chocolate chips, and roasted pecans

Bacon Griddle Cakes

$13.95

Buttermilk pancakes with applewood smoked bacon inside

Banana Pecan

$13.95

Buttermilk pancakes with bananas inside and toasted pecans on top

Pigs in a Blanket

$13.95

Hickory-flavored smoked sausage wrapped in buttermilk pancakes

Banana Nut & Berries

$13.95

Buttermilk pancakes with strawberry compote, fresh blueberries, bananas, pecans and whipped cream

Belgian Waffle

$9.95

French Toast

Challah Bread French Toast

$10.50

Big Apple

$13.95

Instead of challah, we use cinnamon raisin bread and sliced cinnamon apples

Graham Cracker Crunch

$11.95

Challah French toast with graham cracker coating

French Window

$13.50

Challah French toast with the middle removed and replaced with 2 fried eggs

Toasted Coconut

$12.95

Challah French toast with a toasted coconut coating

Almond Crusted

$14.95

Challah French toast coated with toasted almonds and topped with fresh berries

Stuffed French Toast

Strawberry Cheesecake

$13.50

Challah French toast stuffed with strawberry jam and sweet cream cheese

Holy Cannoli

$13.50

Creamy cannoli stuffed into challah French toast with Hershey chocolate chips and powdered sugar

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$11.95

Reese's peanut butter with strawberry jam

Apple Pie

$13.95

Apples, brown sugar, and cinnamon

Dulce De Leche

$13.50

Dulce de leche caramel and sweet cream cheese

Bananas & Cream

$13.50

Challah French toast stuffed with cream cheese and caramelized bananas

Banana Nutella

$14.50

Banana, strawberries, and Nutella stuffed into challah French toast

Nova Platters

Mini Nova

$16.95

Nova

$24.95

Breakfast Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Smashed avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, fried egg, sea salt and cracked pepper on your choice of bread

Strawberry Avocado Toast

$11.95

Smashed avocado, fresh strawberries, shredded mozzarella cheese, with a honey drizzle on multi-grain bread

California Toast

$11.95

Sliced avocado, cottage cheese, tomatoes, sea salt, and cracked pepper

Grown Up Pb&J Toast

$10.95

Crunchy peanut butter, fresh strawberries and blueberries with a honey drizzle

Salmon & Avocado Toast

$16.95

Cream cheese, sliced avocado, smoked salmon, onion, and capers, on your choice of bread

Parfait Bowls

Berry Parfait

$9.95

Vanilla yogurt with raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, and raisin bran cereal

Melon Berry Bowl

$9.95

Vanilla yogurt with granola, honey dew, and blueberries

Cottage Cheese

$9.50

With pineapples and strawberries

Breakfast Sandwiches

2 Eggs

$5.95

2 Eggs and Cheese

$6.95

2 Eggs and Cheese*

$8.95

Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage

Breakfast Wrap

$10.95

Egg, sausage, green peppers, onion, and your choice of cheese

Triple Play

$8.95

Sausage, bacon, tomato, and a fried egg on a brioche roll

Chopped Herring

$9.95

On a bagel

Whitefish Salad

$17.95

On a bagel

Baked Salmon Salad

$17.95

On a bagel

Nova and Cream Cheese

$16.95

Breakfast Starters & Sides

Breakfast Juices

$4.95

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$3.95

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$4.95

Country Fried Steak

$5.95

Sausage

$5.95

3 links

Sausage Patties

$5.95

3 patties

Hash Browns

$4.50

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.95

Bowl of Grits

$3.50

Bacon

$5.95

4 strips

Canadian Bacon

$5.95

Ham Steak

$6.50

Corned Beef Hash

$7.25

Home Fries

$4.50

Individual Vermont Maple Syrup

$2.75

Lunch at Ruven's

1/2 Lb Burgers

Basic Burger

$13.95

Cheeseburger

$14.95

Choice of American, swiss, mozzarella, muenster, or provolone

Turkey Burger

$13.95

Mushroom Onion Burger

$15.95

All American Burger

$16.95

Served with bacon and your choice of American, swiss, mozzarella, muenster, or provolone

Buffalo Burger

$14.95

Franks hot sauce and tangy blue cheese dressing

Aloha Burger

$15.95

Hawaiian teriyaki sauce, pineapple slices, and Swiss cheese

Breakfast Burger

$15.95

One egg, bacon, and American cheese

California Burger

$15.95

Chunky guacamole, Monterey jack cheese, and fresh tomato

The Range Burger

$15.95

BBQ sauce, homemade coleslaw, and dill pickle slices

Rodeo Burger

$16.95

Smoked Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, and crispy onion tanglers

The Cuban Burger

$16.95

Garlic mayo, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, and sliced dill pickle

The Philly Burger

$15.95

Roasted red pepper, provolone, and sautéed onions

The Don Corleone Burger

$15.95

Mozzarella cheese, ripe tomato, basil, and drizzled balsamic vinaigrette

The Blue Burger

$16.95

Smoky bacon, sharp and tangy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of hot blue cheese sauce

The Turkey Cobb Burger

$16.95

Romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, sliced avocado, and blue cheese crumbles

Beyond Meat Burger

$12.95

The world's first plant-based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef. It has all the juicy and meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger

Cold Cut Platter

Cold Cut Platter

$26.95

Served with a fresh vegetable and a potato

Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$10.95

Desserts

Assorted Rugelach

$5.95

Baked Apples

$4.50

Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Our Famous Cheesecake

$5.95

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Apple Pie

$3.95

Chocolate Cake

$3.95

Chocolate Pudding

$4.50

Sugar-Free Raspberry Short Cake

$5.95

Homemade Salad Sandwiches

Egg Salad SAND

$12.95

Chopped Liver SAND

$14.95

Chopped Herring SAND

$12.95

Albacore Tuna Salad SAND

$14.95

Vegetable Tuna Salad SAND

$14.95

Chicken Salad SAND

$14.95

Dill Chicken Salad SAND

$14.95

Cranberry Nut Tuna Salad SAND

$15.95

Waldorf Chicken Salad SAND

$15.95

Shrimp Salad SAND

$16.95

Baked Salmon Salad SAND

$17.95

Whitefish Salad SAND

$17.95

Hot Open Sandwiches

Hot Open Brisket of Beef

$20.95

Mouth-watering and delicious. Served with our homemade brown gravy

Hot Open Corned Beef & Pastrami

$20.95

Served with our homemade stuffed derma and our homemade French fries

Hot Open Roast Turkey

$19.95

We serve only fresh turkey off the frame with our delicious gravy and our homemade cranberry compote. We have mixed and dark meat

Hot Open Tongue

$24.95

Hot Open Roast Beef

$19.95

King Size Combination Sandwiches

Corned Beef & Pastrami

$19.95

Pastrami & Chopped Liver

$19.95

Brisket of Beef, Fried Onions & Red Pepper

$19.95

On club bread

Pastrami, Brisket of Beef & Red Pepper

$19.95

Corned Beef & Fresh Turkey Breast

$19.95

Fresh Turkey, Coleslaw & Russian Dressing

$19.95

Turkey Club

$19.95

Fresh Turkey & Pastrami

$19.95

Chopped Liver, Fresh Turkey & Tomato

$19.95

Pastrami, Tongue, & Turkey

$20.95

Corned Beef, Tongue, & Turkey

$20.95

Corned Beef, Pastrami, & Hard Salami

$20.95

Lunch Specials

Mediterranean Flat Bread

$14.95

Toasted pita bread, topped with marinated artichokes, black olives, tomatoes, basil, sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, and feta cheese

Hawaiian Chicken Sliders

$14.95

Chicken, Hawaiian teriyaki sauce and pineapple

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, and green onion. Served with one side

8 Oz Chopped Steak

$14.95

With sautéed onions and mashed potatoes

Stuffed Cabbage

$14.95

A favorite here at ruven's. Served with one side

Specials

$14.95

One knockwurst grilled or boiled. Served with French fries and baked beans

Chicken Philly Cheese Steak

$14.95

Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers & onions and provolone cheese

Caprese Quesadilla

$14.95

Flour tortilla, shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato and basil. Served with one side

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Batter fried fish and our homemade French fries

Soup & Half a Sandwich

$14.95

Choose any meat* or salad

Jr. Salad Platter

$14.95

Choose any meat* or salad and your choice of one side

Over Stuffed Sandwiches

Hot Corned Beef

$18.95

Hot Pastrami

$18.95

Brisket of Beef

$18.95

White Meat Turkey Breast Off the Frame

$17.95

Dark Meat

$17.95

When available

Mixed Meat

$17.95

When available

Smoked Turkey Breast

$15.95

Tongue

$22.95

Roast Beef

$17.95

Hard Salami Hebrew National

$17.95

Salami Hebrew National

$16.95

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$14.95

Paninis

Tuna & Swiss Cheese

$15.95

Tuna salad with Swiss cheese and red bell pepper

Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella

$13.95

Fresh tomato, shredded mozzarella, and basil mayonnaise

Grilled Eggplant, Tomato & Swiss Cheese

$13.95

Fresh eggplant thinly sliced with fresh tomatoes, onions, swiss cheese, and basil mayonnaise

Grilled Chicken P

$16.95

Grilled chicken with crumbled blue cheese, baby spinach, granny smith sliced apples, crisp bacon, and honey Dijon mustard

Fresh Turkey with Spinach & Avocado

$16.95

Roast turkey with green leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, baby spinach, crisp bacon & mayonnaise

Roast Beef, Cheddar and Red Onion

$16.95

Eye-round roast beef with shredded Cheddar cheese, thin slices of red onion, and our creamy homemade horseradish sauce

Smoked Turkey and Avocado

$16.95

Smoked turkey with thinly sliced avocado sprinkled with mozzarella, Swiss, and Muenster cheese with fresh basil leaves and ripe fresh tomatoes

Portabella Mushroom

$13.95

With pesto, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella cheese

Three Cheese Tomato Melt

$13.95

Mozzarella, swiss and muenster cheese with fresh basil leaves and ripe fresh tomatoes

Chicken Pomodori

$16.95

Grilled chicken, fresh basil and spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes, and provolone cheese with pesto mayonnaise

Fajita Melt

$16.95

Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, and shredded pepper jack cheese

Mexican Melt

$16.95

Roast beef, sautéed peppers and onions, and queso

Turkey Cuban P

$16.95

Smoked turkey, yellow mustard, mayonnaise with sliced dill pickle and Swiss cheese

Turkey Reuben P

$16.95

Off the frame turkey, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut

Premium Fresh Salads

Kale Salad with Grilled Chicken

$17.95

Fresh crisp kale with shredded cabbage, grape tomatoes, topped with grilled chicken, tossed in a creamy peanut dressing

Chicken Taco Salad

$17.95

Taco shell filled with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, onion, and shredded chicken

Strawberry Avocado Salad

$16.95

Spring mix, fresh strawberries & avocado, feta cheese, roasted almonds, and balsamic vinaigrette

Club Salad

$17.95

Like a sandwich, but served as a salad. Lettuce mix, tomato, scallions, smoked turkey, bacon, and Cheddar cheese

Cobb Salad

$18.95

Mixed greens, Bermuda onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, crisp bacon, and gorgonzola topped with diced chicken breast

Mixed Greens with Seared Salmon

$19.95

Spring mix, dried cranberries, scallions, feta cheese topped with a 5 oz piece of salmon

Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$17.95

Lettuce mix, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, and scallions topped with crispy chicken tenders

Chef Salad

$19.95

Roast beef, turkey, salami, and Swiss cheese. Served with assorted greens, tomatoes, Bermuda onion, hard-boiled egg, and garni

Salad Platters

Egg Salad PLT

$13.95

Chopped Liver PLT

$14.95

Chopped Herring PLT

$13.95

Individual Can of Tuna

$12.95

Individual Can of Salmon

$13.95

Chicken Salad PLT

$15.95

Albacore Tuna Salad PLT

$15.95

Vegetable Tuna Salad PLT

$15.95

Dill Chicken Salad PLT

$15.95

Cranberry Nut Tuna Salad PLT

$16.95

Waldorf Chicken Salad PLT

$16.95

Shrimp Salad PLT

$17.95

Whitefish Salad PLT

$18.95

Baked Salmon Salad PLT

$18.95

Tomato Delight PLT

$16.95

A stuffed tomato with your choice of any salad with mixed greens and gami (tuna, chicken, egg, etc.)

Sandwiches - Grilled Cheese

Classic

$9.95

Choose from American, swiss, muenster, Cheddar or mozzarella

Cuban

$14.95

Turkey, ham, pickles, and mustard smothered in Swiss cheese

BLT

$15.95

BLT grilled cheese style with plenty of melted cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Buffalo chicken tenders smothered with mozzarella cheese served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Bacon Guacamole

$14.95

Creamy guacamole, crispy bacon, and Cheddar cheese

Sandwiches - Specialty Grilled Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$15.50

8 oz angus beef burger topped with sautéed onions and melted cheese on toasted rye bread

Salad Melt

$16.95

Tuna or chicken salad topped with your choice of melted cheese and tomato

Two Grilled Frankfurters

$16.95

Two all-beef natural casing frankfurters. Served on buns with our homemade French fries

Avocado Salad Melt

$17.95

Homemade chicken or tuna salad, avocado slices and melted pepper jack cheese

Ike's Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.95

Chicken breast char broiled topped with fried onions and a slice of sweet red pepper. Served on garlic bread

Grilled Reuben

$19.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on toasted rye

Grilled Rachel

$19.95

Same as a Reuben except we substitute pastrami for corned beef

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$19.95

See our Reuben sandwich and take out the corned beef and add turkey breast

Brisket Melt

$19.95

Brisket of beef topped with grilled onions and melted Swiss served on grilled rye, with our homemade French fries and a side of au jus

Santa Fe Chicken

$16.95

Fried chicken tenders, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions

French Dip

$19.95

Thinly sliced roast beef served on toasted club bread, our homemade French fries, and a side of au jus

Crispy Chicken Tender Platter

$16.95

Served with our homemade French fries, and honey dijon mustard

Flounder Filet Sandwich

$15.95

Lightly breaded and fried. Served with our homemade French fries

Side Dishes

Homemade Baked Knish

$6.95

Potato Pancake

$3.95

Homemade French Fries

$5.95

Homemade Sweet Potato Wedges

$6.95

Homemade Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.95

Stuffed Derma*

$5.95

One slice with gravy

Soup - Everyday

Chicken Soup with Noodles

$6.95

Chicken Soup with Rice

$6.95

Chicken Soup -With Matzo Ball

$6.95

Chicken Soup with Kreplach

$6.95

Mushroom Barley

$6.95

Cabbage Soup

$6.95

Chilled Borscht

$6.95

With sour cream and a boiled potato

Wraps

Tuna Salad WRAP

$15.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber

Chicken Salad WRAP

$15.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber

Grilled Chicken WRAP

$16.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, and our homemade honey dijon dressing

Waldorf Chicken WRAP

$16.95

Prepared with grapes, candied walnuts, diced apples, and celery

Chef's Creation WRAP

$17.95

Turkey, smoked ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a little Hellmann's mayo

Roasted Veggie WRAP

$13.95

Another favorite with the "Veggie lovers" crowd. Zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, and portobello mushrooms mixed with a little rice and topped off with pico de gallo

Turkey Wrap

$17.95

Fresh turkey prepared with lettuce, tomato, chopped cucumber, a little onion and our homemade honey dijon dressing

Thanksgiving Wrap

$17.95

Fresh turkey, homemade cranberry compote, and sweet potato

The Deli Wrap

$17.95

Choose 1 meat: corned beef, pastrami, brisket, or salami. Prepared with lettuce, tomato, cole slaw, and Russian dressing

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$16.95

Prepared with lettuce and tomato

Beverages

100% Colombian Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Egg Cream

$3.75

Made with Fox's U-bet syrup. Chocolate or vanilla

Fountain Sodas

$3.25

Dr. Brown's

$2.95

Iced Tea

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Homemade Black Cherry Soda

$3.25

Made with Fox's U-bet black cherry syrup

orange juice

$4.25

cranberry

$3.75

apple

$3.75

tomato

$3.75

Friday

Soup - Friday

Chicken Egg Drop

$6.95

MEALS AND DEALS

MATZA BRIE

$14.95

SOUP AND HALF SANDWICH

$14.95

BLINTZIES

$14.95

TURKEY POT PIE

$16.95

CHOPPED STEAK

$18.95

CHICKEN IN THE BASKET

$18.95

1/2 GREEK CHICKEN

$18.95

BROIL LIVER

$18.95

CHIKEN FRICASSEE

$18.95

STUFFED CABBAGE

$19.95

CHIKEN IN THE POT

$19.95

MEDITERRANEAN TILAPIA

$19.95

HUNGARIAN BEEF GOULASH

$19.95

SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS

$19.95

COCONUT FLOUNDER

$19.95

SMORGASBORG PLATE

$19.95

FLAT IRON STEAK

$22.95

KIDS MENU

PANCAKES

$6.95

FRENCH TOAST

$7.95

CHOCLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$7.95

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$5.95

CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.95

HAMBURGER FRIES

$7.95

HOTDOG AND FRIES

$6.95

GRILLED CHEESES AND FRIES

$7.95

MAC AND CHEESE

$6.95

TURKEY BONANZA

TURKEY DINNER DELUXE

$24.95

TURKEY STUFFED CABBAGE

$24.95

HOT OPEN TURKEY

$20.95

TURKEY POT PIE

$19.95

TURKEY MEATLOAF

$19.95

TURKEY LEG OR WING

$17.95

TURKEY CACCIATORE

$17.95

TURKEY BURGER DELUXE

$15.95

2 MEAT COMBO SANDWICH

2 COMBO SANDWICH

$19.95

3 MEAT COMBO SANDWICH

3 MEAT COMBO SANDWICH

$20.95

DINNER SPECIALS

APPLE ROASTED CHICKEN

$25.95

FLANKEN IN THE POT

$29.95

CHICKEN PARM

$24.95