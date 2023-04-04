Main picView gallery

Sababa Falafel Shop - Garden Grove 11011 Brookhurst Street

review star

No reviews yet

11011 Brookhurst Street

Garden Grove, CA 92840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Bowls

Bowl

$13.99

Bowl filled with choice of protein (falafel, chicken, or ribeye) served with your favorite choice of toppings.

Pita

Chicken Pita

$10.99

Pita filled with chicken and your favorite choice of toppings.

Falafel Pita

$9.99

Pita filled with falafel. Served with your favorite choice of toppings.

Falafel with Foul Pita

$10.99

Foul Pita

$8.99

Half Chicken/ Half Ribeye Pita

$16.49

Half Falafel/ Half Chicken Pita

$10.99

Half Falafel/ Half Ribeye Pita

$16.49

Hummus and Salad Pita

$5.99

Hummus Pita

$3.50

Makali Pita

$9.99

Pita with fried eggplant and potato and your favorite choice of toppings. FALAFEL IS NOT INCLUDED.

Mshakhan Pita

$13.99

Organic Egg and Cheese Pita

$11.99

Organic Egg Pita

$11.99

Ribeye Pita

$16.49

Pita filled with ribeye and your favorite choice of toppings.

Dipping Bowls

Baba Ganoush Bowl

$11.99

Fatteh

$14.99

Bowl layered with pita bread, chickpeas, badwa (mix of tahini & hummus, yogurt and garlic) topped off with parsley, toasted snobar (pine nuts), sababa spicy sauce, and olive oil.

Foul

$11.99

Includes 2 pita breads

Half Hummus/ Half Foul

$11.99

Hummus

$11.99

Includes 2 pita breads

Ribeye Fatteh

$19.99

Fatteh with prime ribeye steak

Ribeye Hummus

$19.99

Hummus bowl topped with prime ribeye steak. Includes 2 pita breads.

Family pack

Family Pack

$43.99

-Feeds up to 6 people- Includes: 30 Falafel, 6 Pitas, Sababa salad, Pickled red cabbage, Mixed pickles, Hummus, Tahini, Shatta (Red spicy sauce)

Premium Family pack

Premium Family Pack (Deep Copy)

$119.99

-Feeds up to 12 people- Includes: 60 Falafel, 12 Pitas, Hummus bowl, Fatteh bowl, Foul bowl, Half tray of sababa salad, pickled red cabbage, mixed pickles, Tahini, Shatta (Red spicy sauce).

Falafel Pieces

Falafel 12 Piece

$7.99

Falafel 18 Piece

$11.99

Falafel 24 Piece

$14.99

Falafel 30 Piece

$18.99

Falafel 6 Piece

$3.99

Sides

All Chicken Bowl

$21.99

All Ribeye Bowl

$29.99

Chicken 8oz

$4.99

8 oz

Fried Veggies 24oz

$11.99

Bowl

Fried Veggies 8oz

$4.99

8 oz

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Hummus 8oz

$4.99

8 oz of Hummus

Pita Chips

$3.00

Ribeye 8oz

$8.00

8 oz

Rice (seasoned) 8oz

$3.99

8 oz

Rice (white) 8oz

$3.99

8 oz

Sababa Salad 8oz (cucumber&Tomato)

$4.99

Pickled Cabbage 8oz

$4.99

Garlic 8z

$4.99

Sweet Cabbage (Dairy)

$4.99

Mixed Pickles 8oz

$4.99

Dessert

4 Piece Baklava

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2 pack)

$3.50

Peach Crumble

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Drinks

Ayran Original (Yogurt)

$2.99

Barbican

$3.50

Bottled Soda

$3.25

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Hibiscus

$3.99

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lychee Can Drink

$3.50

Mango Ayran (Yogurt)

$3.50

Mint Ayran (Yogurt)

$2.99

Perrier

$2.99

Vimto

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.50

Side Sauces

Garlic 1.5 oz

$0.50

Garlic 4oz

$2.50

Garlic 8 oz

$4.99

Sababa sauce ( Green Spicy) 8 oz

$4.99

Sababa sauce (Green Spicy) 1.5 oz

$0.50

Sababa sauce (Green Spicy) 4 oz

$2.50

Shatta (Red Spicy) 4 oz

$2.50

Shatta (Red Spicy) 8 oz

$4.99

Tahini 1.5oz

$0.50

Tahini 4 oz

$2.50

Taziki 4oz

$2.50

Taziki 8 oz

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Bowl

$5.99

Kids Falafel Bowl

$5.99

Extras

Amba Bottle

$8.99

Olive Oil Small

$11.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11011 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fuego Maiz
orange starNo Reviews
10660 Magnolia Ave Anaheim, CA 92804
View restaurantnext
Crimson Coward - Garden Grove - 9816 Chapman Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
9816 Chapman Avenue Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches and Coffee - Garden Grove
orange star4.6 • 394
12055 Brookhurst St. Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 - Brookhurst Street
orange starNo Reviews
12372 Brookhurst St. Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Bowl and Plate Eatery - 918 Magnolia Ave Unit B
orange starNo Reviews
918 South Magnolia Avenue Anaheim, CA 92804
View restaurantnext
The Vintage Cocktail Lounge
orange star4.4 • 263
8550 Chapman Ave Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garden Grove

Sabroso! Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 3,394
13129 Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
orange star4.5 • 1,233
9811 Chapman Ave. Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2521-FR - Garden Grove Blvd
orange star4.0 • 1,017
8899 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
The Wharf - Wharf GG
orange star4.2 • 753
12941 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
The Wild Crab - Wild Crab GG
orange star4.4 • 628
9730 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
Louie's on Main
orange star4.7 • 431
12942 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garden Grove
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
No reviews yet
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston