Saikou Sushi & Ramen

8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317

Fort Worth, TX 76177

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Miso Ramen
Saikou Ramen

Starters

Belly Buns

$7.50

Choice of Pork or Chicken, asian slaw & spring onions

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Carmelized sweet & slighty spicy

Edamame

$4.50

Fried Eggrolls

$5.00

Fried Crispy w/ sweet chili sauce

Fried Squid Legs

$9.00

Served w/ Saikou dipping sauce

Fried Tempura

$9.50

Miso Soup

$3.00

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

Potstickers - Fried, Seared or Steamed

Saikoudelic Fries

$5.50

Served w/ Saikou Sauce & Katsuo Fumi

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Son of Saikou Fries

$10.00

Chashu chicken, carmelized onions & garlic topped w/ Saikou sauce, green onions & Katsuo Fumi

Takoyaki

$8.00

Fried octopus balls served w/ Saikou sauce & takoyaki sauce

Tuna Tartar

$10.00

*raw

Vegetable Gyoza

$7.00

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$3.50

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.50

Squid Salad

$5.50

Mini Me Portions

Mini Bento Box

$9.00

Mini Ramen Bowl

$6.50

Mini Chashu Don Bowl

$5.00

Kids Ramen & Broth Only

$5.00

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$7.50

Kids Peanut Mazeman (Dry Ramen)

$6.50

Kids Soy Glaze Mazeman (Dry Ramen)

Ramens

Chashu Chicken Ramen

$13.00

Chashu Pork Ramen

$13.00

Curry Chicken Ramen

$12.00

Curry Shrimp Ramen

$14.00

Miso Ramen

$11.00

Ramen & Broth

$9.00

Saikou Ramen

$12.00

Saikou Tonkatsu Ramen

$13.00

Seafood Shio Ramen

$15.00

Shio Ramen

$11.00

Shio Tempura Ramen

$13.50

Spicy Miso Ramen

$11.50

Taro Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.00

Vegetable Ramen

$12.00

Mazeman

Peanut Mazeman

$11.00

Soy Glazed Mazmane

$11.00

Hiyashi Chuka (Cold Ramen)

$11.00

Saikoupath Mazeman

$11.00

Poke Bowls

All Things Cooked Bowl

$15.00

All Things Spicy Bowl

$15.00

Dynamite Bowl

$15.00

Octopus Bowl

$15.00

Saikou Poke Bowl

$15.00

Rice Plates & Udon Noodles

Sizzling Teriyaki

$13.00

Chashu Don Bowl

$7.00

Yakiudon

$11.00

Shio Tempura Udon

$11.00

Fried Rice

$12.00

Desserts

Fried Tempura Bananas

$7.50

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

Scoop Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Add Ons (Sides)

Stir Fry Udon Noodles

$5.95

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Ramen Noodles

$2.00

Side of EGG Fried Rice

$4.95

Side of Broth

$3.95+

SIDE OF Sauce

$1.50+

EGGROLL - PORK

$2.95+

Sodas / Teas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Saikou Coconut Thai Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Saikou Thai Green Tea

$4.50

Fanta Orange

$2.00

ALCOHOL Thai Teas

CocoRum Thai Tea

$7.00

Vodkaliciou Thai Green Tea

$7.00

Bottled Beers

Sapporo

$6.00

Kirin

$6.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

Asahi Super Dry

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Micelob Ultra

$5.00

Red Wines

Chateua St Jean Cabernet Savignon

$7.00

Dreaming Tree Cabernet Savignon

$12.00

Decoy Cabernet Savignon

$18.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$7.00

Gloria Ferrer Pinot Noir

$15.00

Zolo Malbec

$9.00

White Wines

Estancia Chardonnay

$8.00

Kendall Jackson VR Chardonnay

$14.00

Bella Sera Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Santa Cristina Pino Grigio

$11.00

Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$10.00

Skinny Girl Moscato

$10.00

Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Sakes

Hot Sake

$5.00

Chilled Sake

$5.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Cream Sake

$8.00

Hana White Peach Sake (325 ml)

$11.00

Yuki Nigori Lychee Sake

$14.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Sake

$15.00

Hanna White Peach Sake

$5.00

Hana White Peach (750 ml) *NEW

$15.00

Hana Lychee Sake (750 ml) *NEW

$18.00

Hana Fuji Apple (750 ml) *NEW

$18.00

Yuki Nigori White Peach *NEW

$14.00

ShoChiku Ban Ginjo Sake *NEW

$11.00

Bento Box (unitl 4pm)

Protein Box

$13.00

Sushi Box

$13.00

Tempura Box

$13.00

Sashimi Box

$15.00

Ramen Box

$13.00

Happy Hour Apps (Valid only 3-6pm Monday to Friday)

HH Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

HH Pork Gyozas

$5.00

HH Vegetalble Eggrolls

$5.00

HH Saikoudielic Fries

$4.00

HH Edamame

$3.50

HH Seaweed Salad

$5.00

HH Cucumber Salad

$3.50

HH Miso Soup

$2.00

HH Vegetable Gyozas

$5.00

Happy Hour Sakes

HH Hot Sake

$3.00

HH Chilled Sake

$3.00

HH Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$6.00

HH Huki Nigori Lychee

$12.00

HH Hana White Peach Sake

$9.00

HH Tozai Snow Maiden

$13.00

HH Beers

HH Sapporo

$4.00

HH Kirin

$4.00

HH Kirin Light

$4.00

HH Asahi Super Dry

$4.00

HH Heineken

$3.00

HH Micelob Ultra

$3.00

HH White Wines

HH Estancia Chardonnay

$6.00

HH Kendall Jackson VR Chardonnay

$12.00

HH Bella Sera Pinot Grigio

$5.00

HH Santa Cristino Pinot Grigio

$9.00

HH Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$8.00

HH Skinny Girl Moscato

$8.00

HH Red Wines

HH Chateau St. Jean Cabernet

$5.00

HH Dreaming Tree Cabernet

$10.00

HH Decoy Cabernet

$16.00

HH Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$5.00

HH Gloria Ferrer Pinot Noir

$13.00

HH Zolo Malbec

$7.00

HH Thai Teas

HH Coconut Rum Thai tea

$5.00

HH Vodkalicious

$5.00

Signature Rolls

Avocado Bomb

$15.00

Black Jack Roll

$14.00

Black Lotus Roll

$15.00

Caterpillar Roll

$12.50

Cowboy Roll

$12.50

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Cucumber Wrappin Roll

$12.00

Dancing Eel Roll

$15.00

Ebi Roll

$13.50

Hot Night Roll

$12.50

Katie's Veggie Roll

$9.00

Magic Mike Roll

$10.00

New Year Roll

$12.50

Pico Pico Roll

$12.50

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Saikou Dragon Roll

$15.00

Salmon Hay Stacks

$12.50

Snake Eye Roll

$12.50

Summer Roll

$14.00

Sunset Roll

$12.50

Texas Roll

$13.50

Volcano Roll

$15.50

Yoda Roll

$14.50

Classic Rolls

Avocado Roll

$6.50

California Roll

$7.50

Eel Roll

$9.00

Philidelphia Roll

$8.50

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Sushi / Sashimi

Albacore

$2.50

Ameebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$4.00

Crab

$1.50

Ebi (Shrimp)

$3.00

Escolar

$2.50

Hamachi

$3.00

Ika (Squid)

$2.50

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$4.00

Mackerel

$2.00

Maguro (Red Tuna)

$2.50

Masago

$2.50

Octopus

$3.00

Salmon Belly

$3.00

Salmon

$2.50

Scallops

$3.00

Sesame Seared Tuna

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$3.00

Unagi

$3.00

Salmon Belly (per pc)

$3.25

Madai

$3.50

Japanese Uni

$8.00

Sushi Plates

Saikou Highrise

$15.00

Saikou Sweet Shrimp

$5.00

Saikou Scallops

$14.00

Garlic Infused Alabacore

$13.00

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Salmon Cerviche

$12.00

Chef's Saikou Mixer

$41.00

9 Piece Sashimi Plate

$20.00

Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice Onigiri

$12.00

Hand Rolls

Salmon Hand Roll

$7.00

Yellow Tail Hand Roll

$7.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.00

Uni Handrolls

$15.00

Maki Specials

Psycho (Saikou) Salmon 2pcs

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Delicious varieties of Ramen and Sushi.

Location

8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Directions

