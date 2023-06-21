Restaurant header imageView gallery

Regatta Pub

225 Derby Street

Salem, MA 01970

Dinner

Appetizers

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$12.00

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$17.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Jumbo-Lump Crab Cake

$20.00

Fried Mozzarella

$15.00

Mediterranean Plate

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Soup/Salad

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.00

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Greek Salad

$16.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches

CBA Burger

$15.00

Regatta Sandwich

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Witch City Club

$14.00

Crab Cake BLT

$23.00

French Dip

$20.00

Entrées

Simply Grilled

$27.00

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Lemon Chicken

$19.00

Seafood Alla Vodka

$25.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Kids

Kids - Hamburger

$8.00

Kids - Cheeseburger

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Coffee/Tea

$3.00

Juice/Milk

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Located at the Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites

Location

225 Derby Street, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

