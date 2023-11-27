Sanchos Tacos Bakersfield 700 18th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Its Not Just Good Food, Its Good Livin' Too!
Location
700 18th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zama Latin American Cuisine - 1623 19th st suite 100
No Reviews
1623 19 th st suite 100 bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bakersfield
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
More near Bakersfield