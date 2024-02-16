Sweet Bites N Ice 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E, BAKERSFIELD, CA 93304
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sanchos Tacos Bakersfield - 700 18th Street
No Reviews
700 18th Street Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in BAKERSFIELD
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
More near BAKERSFIELD