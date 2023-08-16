Dinner

Sharables

Tri-Charitas

$9.00

Green plantain, Boniato and Malanga chips served with our homemade black bean dip and Caribbean salsa.

Camarones al ajillo

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp in our homemade garlic sauce. Accompanied with toasted cuban bread sliced into points.

Chicharrones

$15.00

Crispy fried pork belly. Simple, crunchy, delicious. A staple across Latin America. Served with lime wedges.

Ceviche

$16.00

Fresh red snapper, red onions, cubanelle pepper, lime juice and herbs.

Tomato Toast with Jamòn

$16.00

Serrano ham and tomato puree on a thick slice of toast, finished with spanish extra virgin olive oil drizzle

Patria Y Vida Sampler

$20.00

Salad

Cienfuegos Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, black beans, crumbled queso blanco, avocado, red onion and roasted corn w/signature citrus dressing and our plantain crumbles.

Avocado Salad / Ensalada de Aguacate

$16.00

Avocado paired with sliced heirloom tomatoes and thinly sliced red onion. Enjoy this classic with Spanish extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar

Main

Lechon Asado

$19.00

Ropa Vieja

$23.00

Picadillo

$18.00

Vegadillo

$18.00

Pollo Asado

$18.00

Bistec de Pallomilla

$26.00

Creole Shrimp

$28.00

Cubano

$16.00

Sides

Mojo Sauce

$2.00

Our signature sauce is exclusive to Santiago’s. A blend of garlic and citrus that elevates anything with wow factor.

French Fries w/Salsa Rosada

$5.00

Tostones w/ mojo and salsa rosada

$7.00

Green Plantain fritters, crispy and savory.

Maduros

$7.00

Ripe plantains with a chewy outer crust and soft creamy interior that melts in your mouth.

Frijoles Negro

$5.00

Our house made black bean soup. A family recipe shared for generations.

Tia Elsa’s Frijoles Rojo

$8.00

Aunt Elsa’s family recipe. Red beans are slowly cooked with sofrito, chorizo, pork and tropical root vegetables.

White rice

$3.00

Yuca con Mojo

$7.00

Yuca or Cassava is a nutty flavored starch tuber found throughout Latin America. This traditional rendering is boiled and then tossed with sauteed onions and our signature mojo.

House Slaw

$4.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Desserts

Vermont and the Caribbean join together to create this wonderful dessert. We use locally sourced Vermont apples that are stewed with mangos in a decadent rum sauce. The mixture is then poured into baking dishes and topped with a oat, brown sugar and biscuit cookie crumble. It is topped with a scoop of vanilla.

Nancy's Flan

$8.00

Tres Leche

$8.50

A rich and soupy sponge cake soaked in three milks (evaporated, condensed, and whole), topped with whipped meringue that is toasted for a rich complex flavor that contrasts the sweetness of the cake underneath it. As is tradition a maraschino cherry graces the top.

Rum and Mango Apple Crumble

$8.50

Cafe

Cafecito Cubano

$3.50

Cortadito

$3.75

Cafe con Leche

$4.50

Cafe Americano

$2.75

Coffee Drip

$2.50

Assorted Tazo Teas

$2.00

Bar Menu

Liquor

Tito's Handmade

$9.00

Silo

$11.00

Ciroc Luxury

$12.00

Barr Hill

$14.00

DBL Tito's Handmade

$17.00

DBL Silo

$19.00

DBL Ciroc Luxury

$20.00

DBL Barr Hill

$25.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Barr Hill Gin

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

DBL Barr Hill Gin

$22.00

Mount Gay

$18.00

Bacardi Superior Rum

$8.00

Bacardi Coco

$8.00

Bacardi Pineapple Fusion

$8.00

Mad River Maple Cask Rum

$14.00

Bacardi Spiced Rum

$8.00

Havana Club Clasico

$9.00

Mad River First Run Rum

$14.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$15.00

Flor De Cana 12 yr

$15.00

DBL Plantation Rum XO 20th Anniversary

$24.00

DBL Mount Gay

$26.00

DBL Bacardi Superior Rum

$5.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$4.00

DBL Bacardi Coco

$4.00

DBL Bacardi Mango Fusion

$4.00

DBL Bacardi Pineapple Fusion

$4.00

DBL Mad River Maple Cask Rum

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Gold Rum

$5.00

DBL Bacardi Spiced Rum

$5.00

DBL Havana Club Clasico

$8.00

DBL Mad River First Run Rum

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan Black Spiced Rum

$10.00

DBL Autentico Nativo 15YR Rum

$16.00

DBL Brugal 1888

$16.00

DBL Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$17.00

DBL Don Q Grand Anejo

$21.00

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$13.00

El Charro Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Repasado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo 1942

$27.00

Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Casmingos Blanco

$14.00

DBL Exotico Blanco 100% Agav

$8.00

DBL 1800 Tequila Reposado

$12.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$28.00

DBL Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$15.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$26.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Mad River Distillery Bourbon

$8.50

DBL Vermont Ice Maple Bourbon

$10.00

Mr. Boston Apricot Brandy

$6.00

Remy Martin 1738 Accord

$18.00

DBL Mr. Boston Apricot Brandy

$3.60

DBL Mad Apple Brandy VT

$19.00

DBL Remy Martin 1738 Accord

$24.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Vermont Ice Maple Bourbon Cream VT

$13.00

Perc Coffee Liqueur VT

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$14.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$11.00

DBL Vermont Ice Maple Bourbon Cream VT

$12.00

DBL Perc Coffee Liqueur VT

$12.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$13.00

DBL Cointreau

$16.00

DBL Luxardo Maraschino

$16.00

Cocktails

Mojito

$12.00

Margarita

$13.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Hotel Nacional

$14.00

Mezcal Paloma

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash/Julip

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$15.00

Pain Killer

$12.00

Boop's Birthday Bubbles

$12.00

N/A Boop's Birthday Bubblers Non Alcoholic

$10.00

Beer

Santiago's Cerveza - Pilser - Burlington Beer Co

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Carib Lager

$5.00

BBC Prickly Pear & Pink Guava (VT)

$5.00

N/A Cerveza Athletica

$5.00

BBC Prickly Pear & Pink Guava

$6.00

Pro Pig Watermelon Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Wine

GLS Sangria Red

$10.00

GLS Nevera Roja

$9.00

GLS Catena Zapata Malbec

$12.00

GLS Frida Kahlo Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

BTL Nevera Roja

$27.00

BTL Catena Zapata Malbec

$39.00

BTL Frida Kahlo Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

GLS Sangria White

$10.00

GLS Nevera Blanco

$9.00

GLS Portillo Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Tilia Chardonnay

$10.00

BTL Nevera Blanco

$27.00

BTL Portillo Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BTL Tilia Chardonnay

$35.00

GLS Armas de Guerra

$11.00

BTL Armas de Guerra

$36.00

GLS Castellar Cava

$11.00

BTL Castellar Cava

$37.00

Red Sangria Glass

$10.00

Red Sangria Caraffe

$36.00

NA Beverages

Nojito (NA)

$7.00

Pina Con Nada (NA)

$8.00

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Materva

$4.00

Jupiña

$4.00

Ironbeer

$4.00

Malta

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$7.00

Guarapo

$7.00

Mamey

$6.00

Guanabana

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Morir Soñando

$6.00

Cafecito Cubano

$3.50

Cortadito

$3.75

Café con Leche

$4.50

Americano

$2.75

Iced Café con Leche

$4.50

Coffee/Decaf Drip

$2.50

Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00