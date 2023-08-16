Santiago's Cuban Cuisine
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
We are an inspired Cuban-American restaurant with a menu based on authentic and delicious traditional family recipes, paired with a curated selection of tropical cocktails, wines and beers in a warm, friendly, attentive, beautiful setting. Santiago’s is a destination restaurant where small group celebrations occur and intimate dinners are enjoyed and remembered.
Location
3 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
