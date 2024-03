RADVENT BOX

The RADVENT CALENDER is not your daily dose of waxy chocolate. This year's advent calendar is full of our most favorite beers and ciders! Imagine December 1 rolls around and each day you are surprised to open your box and hold up a gorgeous beer or cider, to be savored and shared. Taylor and Emily tapped their brewing friends and traveled to lengths in search of the best, most festive, mouth-watering beers and ciders. Makes a perfect gift for your beer-loving friends and an even better gift for yourself.