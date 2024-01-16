West End Tap & Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
West End is a neighborhood eatery which showcases the flavors of a traditional pub with a California twist; using local, fresh and seasonal foods. Our food is cooked to pair perfectly with one of many craft beers and wines. Our chef brings French cuisine techniques to a simple and approachable menu for all to enjoy and afford! We are proud to offer healthy and fun kids choices along with mouth-watering house-made desserts and ice creams. Come in and be our guest!
Location
334D Ingalls St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
