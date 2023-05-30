SE7EN BISTRO 14346 Warwick Boulevard Ste 428

A map showing the location of SE7EN BISTRO 14346 Warwick Boulevard Ste 428View gallery

SE7EN BISTRO

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

14346 Warwick Boulevard Ste 428

Newport News, VA 23602

Food

Breakfast

Chicken And Waffles

$19.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders On A Fluffy Belgian Waffle

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

Sauteed Shrimp And Shallots Accompanied With Grits And Our Finger Licking Good Savory Broth

Steak & Eggs

$24.75

6oz Pan Seared Ribeye Steak, Eggs Any Style

Breakfast Platter

$17.99

Lose Your Button Breakfast Platter. 2 Eggs Any Style , Choice Of Protein, Waffle Or Pancake And Homef Fries Or Grits

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$13.99

This One Is For Our Vegetarians! Toasted Buttered Bagel Crowned With 2 Eggs, Smoked Gouda, Fresh Spinach And Honey Roasted Honey Red Pepper Sauce

Country Omelette

$13.99

Mushroom Omelette

$12.99

Steak Omelette

$17.99

Western

$15.99

Biscuit and gravy

$12.99

Breakfast Sides

Home Fries

$5.79

Glazed Apples

$7.99

Sausage Links

$5.79

Bacon

$5.79

Turkey Sausage Patty

$5.79

Turkey Sausage Links

$5.79

Cheesy Grits

$4.99

Waffle

$7.29

Pancake

$7.29

Corned Beef Hash

$7.99

Toast

$2.49

2 Eggs with cheese

$3.99

Appetizers

Nachos

$15.69

That's Na-Cho Cheese! Nachos You Wouldn't Want To Share

Our Famous Crab & Spinach Dip

$18.00

Now Dip , Baby Dip! That Creamy Dip! Warm Cajun Creamy Crab And Spinach Dip Served With Garlic And Herb Crispy Golden Crostini's

Wangz!

$12.00

6 Naked Crispy Chicken Wings: Asian, Honey Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, & Old Bay

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Golden Crispy Fried Shrimp Tossed In Buffalo Sauce Garnished With A Lemon Wedge

Philly Steak Egg Rolls

$12.99

Two egg rolls comes with house sauce

Mozz sticks

$9.99

6 cheese sticks

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

4 CrispyChicken Tenders

Frickles

$5.99

Bristro Triple Dip

$15.99

3 mozz sticks, 3 Chicken tenders, and frickles

Bristro Buster

$26.99

6 wings,6 cheese sticks,6 piece Egg roll

Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Fresh Leafy Artisan Lettuce , Red Onions , Tomatoes, Cucumber , Boiled Eggs, Topped With House Made Croutons, Cheddar Cheese And Tossed In Ranch Or Blue Dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Hearty Romaine Lettuce Shaved Parmesan And House Made Croutons Tossed In Caesar Dressing

Soup

She Crab Soup

$11.99

Luxurious And Creamy Chowder With An Undertone Of Briny Crab Flavor Garnished With Smoked Paprika

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.99

Garnished With Sour Cream, Bacon And Scallions

Entrees

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.99

House-Made Crab Cakes Seated On A Toasted Brioche Bun, Crispy Tomatoes, Pickles And Shallots Drizzled With Garlic Aioli

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Classic Caesar Salad All Wrapped Up With Grilled Or Crispy Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Or Crispy , Hearty Romaine Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese Drizzled With Blue Cheese Dressing

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Angus Beef Seasoned Patty Covered With Pepper Jack Cheese , Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes And Pickles Crowned By A Toasted Brioche Bun

Chicken Wings

$17.99

"Wangz" With Your Choice Of French Fries Or Kettled Chips

Creole Pasta

$22.99

Fettuccine Tossed In Our Spicy Creole Sauce

Salmon stuffed

$27.79

Spinach & Cream Cheese Stuffed Salmon Paired With Garlic Mashed Potatoes And Asparagus

Salmon

$21.99

Regular grilled salmon Comes with 2 side

Steak Bites

$20.99

Filet steak over mashed potatoes, red peppers & tomatoes served with broccoli

Today's special

$14.99

Chicken tender Basket

$14.99

Shrimp Basket

$15.99

Sides

Collard Greens

$5.99

Mac And Cheese

$5.99

Garilc Mashed Potaoes

$5.99

Broccoli

$5.99

House Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

French Fries

$5.99

Frickles

$5.99

Kids Menu

Scrambled Eggs

$5.99

Pancakes

$7.29

Waffles

$7.29

Chicken Tender

$7.99

3 Chicken tenders with french fries

Alcohol Menu

Cocktails

Aerol

$12.00

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Grand Old Fashion Regular

$15.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Peach Mango Marg

$12.00

Pineablle Vojito

$12.00

Watermelon Marg

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Grateful Dead

$13.00

Pink Lemonade Martini

$13.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Gold Rush

$12.00

Honey Bee

$12.00

Rum Runners

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Vodka Spritzer

$12.00

Apricot Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Dark Stormy

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pear Martini

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Cape Cod

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast

$9.00

Mimosas

$10.00

LIT

$12.00

Top shelf LIT

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Straw Lemon Drop

$12.00

Marg

$12.00

Strawberry Marg

$12.00

Mango Marg

$12.00

Mango peach Marg

$12.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Bombay

$11.00

Tang

$10.00

Seagrams

$9.00

Bowman

$7.00

Bumbu

$14.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Aristocrat

$7.00

Johnny

$11.00

Dewers

$9.00

Cutty Shark

$7.00

Basil

$14.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Woodford

$12.00

Crown Regular

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Mark

$10.00

Jack

$10.00

Beam

$8.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Mckenna

$8.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel

$12.00

Absolute Citron

$12.00

Amsterdam

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Aristocrat

$7.00

1942

$31.00

Patron

$17.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Deleon

$14.00

Lunazul

$9.00

Jose

$11.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Montezuma

$8.00

Beer

Alewerks

$7.00

Blares

$7.00

Cape Charles

$7.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Vienna Lager

$6.00

Estrella

$6.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Rolling Rock

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Bud lt

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Wine

Intercept Red GLS

$13.00

Intercept Red BTL

$46.00

Carletto Rocco GLS

$12.00

Carletto Rocco BTL

$42.00

Complicated GLS

$12.00

Complicated BTL

$42.00

Mazi GLS

$12.00

Mazi BTL

$42.00

Whitehaven GLS

$12.00

Whitehaven BTL

$42.00

Soda

$3.99

Oj

$3.99

GIN

Bombay

$11.00

Gin

Tangueray

$10.00

Seagrams

$9.00

Bomans

$7.00

RUM

BUMBU

$14.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Lime

$9.00

Captain Morgan Spice

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

ARISTOCRAT

$7.00

SCOTCH

Johnny Walker

$11.00

Dewers

$9.00

Cutty Shark

$7.00

WHISKEY

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

McKenna

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

VODKA

Ciroc

$14.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Absolute Citron

$12.00

Absolute Pear

$12.00

Amsterdam Pineapple

$9.00

Tittos

$11.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.00

Aristrocrat

$7.00

TEQUILA

1942

$31.00

Patron

$17.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Deleon Reposaeo

$14.00

Brown

Deleon Balnco

$14.00

Lunazul Blonco

$9.00

Lunazul Reposeado

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$11.00

Jager

$8.00

Montezuma

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

COGNAC

Hennessy

$15.00

REMY MARTIN

$16.00

DUSSÈ

$16.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.89

Spite

$3.89

Ginger ale

$3.89

Mello Yello

$3.89

Orange soda

$3.89

Diet Coke

$3.89

Cranberry Juice

$5.29

Orange Juice

$5.29

Unsweet tea

$3.99

Sweet tea

$3.99

Lemon aide

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Red Bull

$5.00

coffee

$3.29

Bistro Lemon aide

$4.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14346 Warwick Boulevard Ste 428, Newport News, VA 23602

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

