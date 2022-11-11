Sea Island I-10
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
High quality seafood served in a family friendly, counter service restaurant.
Location
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78230
