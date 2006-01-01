- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
No reviews yet
I-10 @ Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX 78230
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
ALL ROLLS
ACAPULCO ROLL
Tuna, cucumber, tempura-fried, chipotle sauce, uramaki style
AUSTIN ROLL
Kanikama crab, tempura fried julienne carrots and avocado rolled uramaki style. Topped with spicy tuna and habanero Masago. Drizzled with Spicy Sashimi sauce
AVOCADO MAKI ROLL
Avocado Roll
B & G ROLL
Spicy octopus, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro, wrapped with yellowtail, wasabi tobiko, habanero Masago, uramaki style
BORA BORA ROLL
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese. Topped with a chopped snow crab salad. Drizzled with four Sauces: Honey Wasabi, Sriracha, Eel and Las Vegas
BOSTON ROLL
Kanikama, avocado, cream cheese, panko-breaded & deep fried, Eel sauce, uramaki style.
BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
BULL ROLL
Shrimp tempura, avocado, kanikama crab, and Katana Sauce. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with salmon and yellowtail. Topped with shichimi seasoning, Yuzu Sauce, Sriracha, and jalapeño slices.
CAJUN ROLL
Fried crawfish, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, uramaki style.
CALI SNWCRB ROLL
Avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, uramaki style. Snow crab
Cali Special Kanikama Roll
Cali Special Shrimp Roll
Cali Special Snow Crab Roll
CATERPILLAR ROLL
Unagi eel, cream cheese, cucumber, wrapped with avocado, Eel sauce, sesame seeds, uramaki style.
CHAMPION ROLL
Kanikama, carrot kakiagé, avocado, cream cheese, serrano, Tampa Bay sauce, uramaki style.
COSIMO ROLL
Fried shrimp and cream cheese. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped in avocado, then tempura fried. Topped with Tampa Bay Sauce, sprinkled with furikake. Drizzled with Eel Sauce.
CRISTINA ROLL
Spicy snapper and cilantro rolled uramaki style. Topped with yellowtail, slices of fresh jalapeño, Sriracha, and Yuzu Sauce.
DALLAS ROLL
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snow crab, wasabi tobiko, and avocado. Rolled maki style in a fine sheet of daikon radish and nori.
DELICATO ROLL
Fried shrimp, avocado, and cream cheese. Rolled uramaki style, then panko breaded and deep fried. Topped with Tampa Bay Sauce.
DIAMOND ROLL
Spicy shrimp, avocado and cilantro rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with fresh yellowtail and habanero masago. Drizzled with Spicy Sashimi Sauce.
DRAGON ROLL
Unagi eel, cucumber, wrapped with avocado, Masago caviar, sesame seeds, Eel sauce, uramaki style
FAVORITE ROLL
Shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, wrapped with kanikama, uramaki style.
FBI ROLL
Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, wrapped with unagi eel, Eel sauce, sesame seeds, uramaki style.
FIESTA ROLL
Flaming Roll
Fried crawfish, spicy mayo, habanero masago, and serrano chilis. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with tuna. Topped with LIR Sauce and tempura crumbs.
GABO ROLL
GODZILLA ROLL
Fried crawfish, cream cheese, serrano chilis, spicy mayo, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with avocado. Topped with Sriracha.