Sea Island Rector

322 W Rector St

San Antonio, TX 78216

Popular Items

Lemon Pepper Fish & Grilled Shrimp
Lemon Pepper Fish
Fried Colossal Shrimp

Lunch Specials

#14 Lunch - Fried Fish Filets

$9.99

Hand breaded whitefish filets.

B. Lunch - Fried Shrimp & Fish Filet

$9.99

Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.

Mariner's Deluxe Fish Sandwich Lunch

Mariner's Deluxe Fish Sandwich Lunch

$8.99

Hand breaded, fried fish filet with lettuce, tomato, cheese and onions on a toasted sesame bun. Served with French fries and coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp Lunch Special

$8.99

Seven hand breaded fried shrimp.

Hand Breaded Lemon Pepper Fish

$10.99

A lightly breaded fish filet, sprinkled with lemon pepper and broiled.

Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch

Mahi Mahi Tacos Lunch

$10.99

Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos Lunch

$10.99

Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.

Grilled Shrimp Lunch Special

$8.99

Seven shrimp grilled and seasoned with lemon pepper or hand breaded and fried.

Starters, Soups & Salads

Diablo Cakes

$8.49

Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$8.99

Poached whitefish with avocado, tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99

Wild-caught shrimp in cocktail sauce with chopped tomato, onion, avocado and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.

Calamari

Calamari

$9.99

Hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.

Cup Shrimp Gumbo

$4.99

Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.

Bowl Shrimp Gumbo

$7.99

Made from scratch roux with onion, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, celery and seasonings.

Cup Clam Chowder

$4.99

A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.

Bowl Clam Chowder

$7.99

A delicious and hearty traditional chowder, served with crackers.

Greek Side Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, tossed to order with a classic Greek dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and a peperoncini.

Garden Side Salad

$4.99

Garnished with red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.

Greek Salmon Salad

Greek Salmon Salad

$11.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet on a large Greek salad.

Greek Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Seven Grilled Shrimp on a large Greek salad

Greek Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.

Shrimp Salad

$14.99
Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Creamy Mac & Cheese, loaded with Maine lobster meat and topped with mixed cheese and panko breadcrumbs for a little crunch.

Lobster Bisque

$8.99

Lobsta' Love

Fresh, buttery Maine Lobster Roll served with choice of two sides. *while supplies last
Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$19.99

Fresh, buttery Maine-style Lobster Roll served with choice of two sides. *while supplies last

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Creamy Mac & Cheese, loaded with Maine lobster meat and topped with mixed cheese and panko breadcrumbs for a little crunch.

Lobster Bisque & Artisan Grilled Cheese

Lobster Bisque & Artisan Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Creamy bowl of lobster bisque with an artisan grilled cheese sandwich.

Grilled & Broiled

Lemon Pepper Fish & Grilled Shrimp

Lemon Pepper Fish & Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Our signature lemon pepper fish filet, lightly breaded and broiled, plus seven grilled shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper.

Lemon Pepper Fish

Lemon Pepper Fish

$12.99

A lightly breaded fish filet, sprinkled with lemon pepper and broiled.

Large Lemon Pepper Fish

Large Lemon Pepper Fish

$15.99

A lightly breaded fish filet, sprinkled with lemon pepper and broiled.

World Famous Charbroiled Shrimp

$14.99

Lightly breaded shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper and grilled.

Spicy Diablo Fish & Shrimp

Spicy Diablo Fish & Shrimp

$14.99

Grilled wild-caught shrimp and fish with Diablo spice and topped with sautéed tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños.

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon & Shrimp

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon & Shrimp

$14.99

Wild-caught shrimp and a 6oz. Atlantic Salmon filet with a sweet teriyaki glaze.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

8oz. Salmon filet prepared grilled or blackened.

Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

Wild-caught grilled shrimp seasoned with your choice of lemon pepper or diablo spice.

Broiled Rainbow Trout

Broiled Rainbow Trout

$16.99

Fresh Rainbow Trout, lightly seasoned and broiled.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Two tacos served open faced on lightly grilled corn tortillas, loaded with mixed cabbage, diced tomato and avocado, crumbled queso fresco and chipotle ranch. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula Slaw.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$11.99

Two open faced tacos loaded with grilled Mahi Mahi, mixed cabbage, diced tomato, diced avocado, crumbled queso fresco and a drizzle of chipotle ranch on lightly grilled corn tortillas. Garnished with cilantro, limes and a sample size Cholula slaw

Hand Breaded and Fried

Seafood Platter

$16.99

Two fried colossal shrimp, two stuffed shrimp, fried oysters and one hand breaded whitefish filet.

Regular Fried Fish Filet #14

$11.99

Hand breaded whitefish filets.

Large Fried Fish Filet #14

$13.99

Hand breaded whitefish filets.

Regular Shrimp & Fish Filet

Regular Shrimp & Fish Filet

$12.99

Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.

Large Shrimp & Fish Filet

Large Shrimp & Fish Filet

$14.99

Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.

Aransas Platter

$15.99

Six wild-caught fried shrimp, two stuffed shrimp and one fried whitefish filet.

Mariner's Deluxe Fish Sandwich

Mariner's Deluxe Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Hand breaded, fried fish filet with lettuce, tomato, cheese and onions on a toasted sesame bun. Served with French fries and coleslaw.

Lot ‘0’ Shrimp

$12.99

Dozen wild-caught shrimp, freshly breaded and fried to perfection.

Fried Colossal Shrimp

$14.99

Six wild-caught colossal shrimp, butterflied, hand breaded and fried.

Stuffed Shrimp

$14.99

Five stuffed shrimp, hand breaded in a Panko for an extra crunch.

Southern Style Catfish

$13.99

Freshwater catfish hand breaded with southern style breading and fried.

Fried Oysters

$12.99

Half pound of hand breaded fried Pacific oysters.

Chicken & Beef

Beef Kabob & Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Our Classic marinated beef kabob with grilled green peppers and onions and a skewer of Grilled Shrimp

Angus Cheeseburger

$9.99

1/2 lb. Double Angus cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onions on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.

Shrimp Diablo Angus Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb. Double Angus burger topped with cheese and grilled shrimp, with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and chipotle ranch on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$10.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.

Senior Meals

Senior Grilled Shrimp

$9.99

Seven shrimp grilled and seasoned with lemon pepper or hand breaded and fried.

Senior Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Seven hand breaded fried shrimp.

Senior Fried Fish Filet

$9.99

A five ounce fish filet hand breaded and fried.

Senior Charbroiled Shrimp

$10.99

Two skewers of hand breaded, grilled shrimp.

Kids Meals

Shrimp Bites

$5.99

Fish Bites

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie Slice

$2.99

Whole Key Lime Pie

$14.99

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$1.99

Sides (A la Carte)

French Fries

$2.19

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.19

Seasoned Rice

$2.19

Buttered Spinach

$2.19

Southern Green Beans

$2.19

Corn Cobbette

$2.19

Herb Butter Red Potatoes

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.59

Family French Fries

$6.25

Family Cole Slaw

$5.99

Family Size Seasoned Rice

$5.99

Family Size Buttered Spinach

$5.99

Family Size Southern Green Beans

$5.99

Family Size Corn Cobbettes

$5.99

Family Okra

$7.75

1/2 Pint of Tartar Sauce

$1.99

Pint of Tartar Sauce

$3.99

1/2 Pint of Cocktail Sauce

$1.99

Pint of Cocktail Sauce

$3.99

A la Carte

Grilled Shrimp (7)

$5.99

Charbroiled Shrimp (1)

$4.49

Lemon Pepper Fish (1)

$6.49

Fried Shrimp (6)

$4.99

Stuffed Shrimp (1)

$2.99

Fish Chip (1)

$4.09

Fried Oysters (6)

$8.50

Kabob Only

$9.99

Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread .99

$0.99

Hushpuppies (2)

$0.49

Lobster Roll Ala Carte

$16.99

Family Meals

Fried Fish (4) & Shrimp (24)

$39.99

Fried Fish Filets (8)

$39.99

Fried Shrimp (48)

$39.99

Lemon Pepper Fish (4)

$39.99

NA Bev

Soft Drink

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.99

Mexican Coke

$3.49

Peach Mango Tea

$2.99

Gallon Tea

$3.99

Gallon Lemonade

$9.95

Child Drink

$0.95

Chocolate Milk

$0.95

Juicy Juice

$0.95

Child Milk

$0.95

Alcohol To Go

Mpact Frozen Margarita-Pint

$6.99

MPact Frozen Margarita 1/2 Gallon

$26.99

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.99

Bud Light Bottle

$3.99

Dos XX Bottle

$3.99

Modelo Bottle

$3.99

Glass of Chardonnay

$3.99

Glass of Cabernet

$3.99

Glass of White Zinfandel

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
High quality seafood served in a family friendly, counter service restaurant.

322 W Rector St, San Antonio, TX 78216

