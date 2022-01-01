A map showing the location of Sean's Pub N' GrubView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Sean's Pub N' Grub

review star

No reviews yet

50 Deerfield Road

Sayreville, NJ 08859

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Wings (8)

$14.00

Hot, BBQ, Cajun, Plain

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Caesar salad

$9.00

Jumbo Pretzels

$2.50

Pot Stickers

$9.00

Green Beans

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

House Salad

$8.00

Pasta Salad

$6.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Half Rack Ribs

$16.00

Pork Roll And Cheese

$5.00

Bacon And Cheese

$5.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Swedish Meatballs

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Peel And Eat Shrimp

$5.00

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$8.00

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Extra Shrimp

$1.00

5 Perogies

$7.50

Kielbasi And Kraut

$10.00

Pizza

Bar Pie

$10.00

12" pizza

16" Bar Pie

$12.00

Stromboli

$9.00

Sandwich/Burgers

California Cheese Steak

$12.00

Cheese Steak (Cheese Only)

$12.00

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$10.00

Cheese Burger (Cheese Only)

$12.00

California Cheese Burger

$13.00

Bacon Beer Cheese Burger (Wimmer)

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Pork Roll cheese

$6.00

Bacon cheese

$5.00

BLT

$8.00

Bbq Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Cheese With Soup

$7.00

Porkroll Egg And Cheese

$6.00

Hamburger No Cheese

$11.00

Shrimp Ceasar Salad Wrap

$12.00

Chessesteak Wrap Peppers And Onions

$12.00

Plain Hamburger No Cheese

$10.00

Cheesesteak With Peppers And Onions

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Tuna And Cheese Sandwich With Chips

$8.00

Jersey Burger

$12.00

Corries Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Cali Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Wimmer Burger

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog (1)

$2.50

All Beef Hot dog with your choice of chips, or either potato salad, macaroni salad, or cole slaw

Italian Hot Dog

$11.00

Specials

$10

$10.00

$11

$11.00

$12

$12.00

$16

$16.00

$3.00

$3.00

$5

$5.00

$6

$6.00

$8

$8.00

$9

$9.00

Shrimp

$1.00

$14

$14.00

2 Tacos

$6.00

Corned Beef Hash 1 Egg

$6.00

Side Of Hash

$5.00

$13

$13.00

2 Piece Cod Platter

$15.00

3 Piece Cod Platter

$16.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Corned Beef Platter

$16.00

Kielbasi Sandwich

$9.00

Bowl Kielbasi

$7.00

Add ons/sides

Add ons $1

$1.00

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Onions

Chips

$0.50

Nuts

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Add On $2

$2.00

.50

$0.50

Side of pasta salad

$3.00

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

Side Of Fries

$4.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$7.00

House Tini

$12.00

Large Sangria

$19.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Small Sangria

$14.00

Car Bomb w/Paddys

$7.50

Car Bomb w/Jamo

$8.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Glass Sangria

$8.00

$4 Shot Specials

$4.00

Yager Bomb

$8.00

$5 Shot Special

$5.00

Buy Back

LIQUOR

Absolut

$6.00+

Absolut Watermellon

$6.00

Cherry Vodka

$7.00+

Chocolate Vodka

$6.00+

Citruss Vodka

$6.00+

Grapefruit

$6.00+

House Vodka

$5.00+

Kettle One

$7.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00+

Stoli Orange

$6.00+

Titos

$6.00+

Vanilla Vodka

$6.00+

Sweet Tea Vodka

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00+

House Gin

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

The Botanist

$7.00

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

House Rum

$5.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$8.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$8.00+

House Tequilla

$5.00+

Jose Cuervo

$6.00+

Patrone Silver

$8.00+

Teremana

$6.00

Don Julio 1942

$15.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Gran Coramino

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$7.00

Tanteo Blanco

$5.50

Gran Coramino

$8.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jack Fire

$6.00+

Jack Honey

$6.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jim Bean

$5.00

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Paddys

$5.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00+

Red Stagg

$5.00

Tullamore DEW

$6.00+

VO

$6.00

Angels Envy

$7.00

Beach

$5.00

Jack Apple

$6.00

Old Grand Dad

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Dewars

$6.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00+

Rabbit Hole

$9.00

Widow Jane

$9.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Dickle

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00+

Apple Pucker

$5.00+

Black House

$6.00+

Black Sambucca

$6.00+

Blackberry Brandy

$5.00+

ButterScotch Schnaps

$5.00+

Dry Vermouth

$5.00+

Hazelnut Liqueur

$5.00+

House Amaretto

$5.00+

House Brandy

$5.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Licor 43

$5.00+

Molly's Irish Cream

$5.00+

Peach Schnapps

$5.00+

Rasberry Schnapps

$5.00+

Rumplemintz

$6.00+

Sloe Gin

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.00+

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00+

Triple Sec

$5.00+

Watermellon Pucker

$5.00+

White Sambucca

$6.00+

Gran Marnier

$7.00

Doctors Mint

$5.00

Rumchatta

$5.00

BEER

Guiness

$6.75

Coors Light

$1.50+

Miller Light

$1.50+

Sam Adams

$2.50+

Yuengling

$2.00+

902 Justice

$7.25

Elysian

$7.25

Leinenkgel

$4.75

Dog Fish 60 Minute

$8.25

Amstel Light

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Buy Back

Coors Edge

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Domestic 6 Pack

$9.00

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Dos Equis

$4.50

Guiness

$5.50

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken Zero

$4.50

Import 6 Pack

$12.00

Import Bucket

$22.00

Killians

$4.00

Kona

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Mickey's

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.50

Miller LIght

$3.50

PBR

$3.00

Smithwick

$3.00

Stella

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Mich Ultra Seltzer

$4.50

Truly

$4.50

Small Pbr

$2.00

Harpoon

$4.50

Modello

$4.50

Magners

$4.50

Heaven Or Hell

$7.00

Hurley Amber

$7.00

Black Butte Porter

$4.50

Grape Smirnoff

$4.50

Mikes Hard

$4.50

Long Drink

$6.00

902 Irish Red

$6.00

Honey Beer

$6.50

SipOney

$6.00

WINE

House Cabernet

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

House Chardonney

$5.00

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

SODA

Pepsi

$2.00+

Diet Pepsi

$2.00+

Ginger Ale

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Club Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Birch Beer

$2.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Tees

Tees

$15.00

Sweatshirts

Hooded zip up

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 Deerfield Road, Sayreville, NJ 08859

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Elixir Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 864
2222 Woodbridge Ave Edison, NJ 08817
View restaurantnext
Grillestone- Old Bridge - 2658 Route 516
orange starNo Reviews
2658 Route 516 Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View restaurantnext
Heirloom Kitchen - Chef's Table and Cooking School
orange starNo Reviews
3853 County Rd 516 Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View restaurantnext
Margarita's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
591 New Brunswick Ave Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View restaurantnext
Panini bistro- Matawan - 745 Rt. 34
orange starNo Reviews
745 Rt. 34 Matawan, NJ 07747
View restaurantnext
Panini Bistro
orange star4.5 • 60
27 Snowhill street Spotswood, NJ 08884
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sayreville
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Matawan
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Keyport
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Morganville
review star
No reviews yet
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston