Seashell Restaurants - 59th & Ashland

No reviews yet

1600 W 59th

Chicago, IL 60636

2 For $16 Menu

2 for $16

$16.33

2 for $32 Menu

2 for $32

$32.65

2 For $8 Menu

2 For $8

$8.16

Buffalo Tenders

3pc Tenders Meal Deal

$6.35

4pc Tenders Meal Deal

$7.26

5pc Tenders Meal Deal

$8.16

8pc Tenders Meal Deal

$11.79

Party - 10pc Tenders

$12.70

Party - 20pc Tenders

$21.77

Party - 30pc Tenders

$32.65

Party - 15pc Tenders

$17.23

12pc Tenders Meal Deal

$16.50

Combos

Cheeseburger COMBO

$7.26

Double Chicken Sandwich COMBO

$7.26

Gyro Sandwich COMBO

$9.07

Italian Beef COMBO

$9.07

Al Capone Burger COMBO

$9.98

Gyro Burger COMBO

$9.98

Fish Sandwich COMBO

$7.26

Blazing Burger COMBO

$7.26

Swiss Mushroom Burger COMBO

$7.26

Crunchy Legs & Thighs

12pc Legs & Thighs Meal Deal

$16.33

3pc Legs & Thighs Meal Deal

$5.44

4pc Legs & Thighs Meal Deal

$6.35

50pc Legs & Thighs

$44.44

5pc Legs & Thighs Meal Deal

$8.16

8pc Legs & Thighs Meal Deal

$11.79

Party - 10pc Legs & Thighs

$10.88

Party - 20pc Legs & Thighs

$19.05

Party - 30pc Legs & Thighs

$28.12

Party - 40pc Legs & Thighs

$35.37

Drinks

12oz Soda

$0.88

2 Ltr Soda

$2.65

Water Bottle

$0.88

Fish Fillet

2pc Fish Fillet Meal

$6.35

3pc Fish Fillet Meal

$9.07

4pc Fish Fillet Meal

$9.98

Party - 10pc Fish Fillet

$20.86

Party - 20pc Fish Fillet

$38.10

Party - 6pc Fish Fillet

$13.61

Fish Nuggets

15pc Fish Nuggets Meal

$6.35

20pc Fish Nuggets Meal

$8.16

30pc Fish Nuggets Meal

$11.79

Party - 30pc Fish Nuggets

$15.42

Party - 50pc Fish Nuggets

$25.40

Party - 40pc Fish Nuggets

$20.86

Ocean Perch

2pc Ocean Perch Meal

$7.26

4pc Ocean Perch Meal

$10.88

3pc Ocean Perch Meal

$9.07

Party - 10pc Ocean Perch

$21.77

Party - 20pc Ocean Perch

$39.91

Party - 6pc Ocean Perch

$14.51

Shrimp

9pc Med Shrimp Meal

$7.26

12pc Med Shrimp Meal

$9.98

17pc Med Shrimp Meal

$14.51

Party - 25pc Med Shrimp

$17.23

Party - 50pc Med Shrimp

$29.02

Party - 35pc Med Shrimp

$23.58

Sides & Extras

Large Fries

$2.72

Dinner Rolls

$2.72

3 Hot Peppers

$0.91

2 Smokey BBQ Sauce Cups

$0.91

2 Buffalo Sauce Cups

$0.91

2 Hot Peppers Cups

$0.91

2 Mild Peppers Cups

$0.91

2 Gyro Sauce Cups

$0.91

2 Cheese Sauce Cups

$0.91

Gyro Cheese Fries

$9.07

1pc Pizza Puff W/Fries

$3.63

Box of Fries

$6.35

Extra Piece Chicken

$1.81

Extra Piece Fish

$1.81

2 Slice Mozzarella Cheese

$0.91

2 Slice American Cheese

$0.91

Signature Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$4.54

Double Chicken Sandwich

$4.54

Gyro Sandwich

$6.35

Italian Beef

$6.35

Gyro Burger

$7.26

Al Capone Burger

$7.26

Fish Sandwich

$4.54

Blazing Burger

$4.54

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$4.54

Golden Deal Meal

Golden Deal - Chicken

$26.30

20pc Wings with Fries, 2ltr Pop and 2 Double Chicken Sandwiches

Golden Deal Fish

$26.30

15pc Med Shrimp, 15pc Fish Nuggets, 3p Fillet or Perch, 2 Fish Sandwiches, Large Fries & 2Ltr Pop

Whole Wings

3pc Whole Wings Meal Deal

$6.35

4pc Whole Wings Meal Deal

$7.26

5pc Whole Wings Meal Deal

$8.16

8pc Whole Wings Meal Deal

$11.79

12pc Whole Wings Meal Deal

$16.33

Party - 10pc Whole Wings

$10.88

Party - 20pc Whole Wings

$19.05

Party - 30pc Whole Wings

$28.12

Party - 50pc Whole Wings

$43.54
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1600 W 59th, Chicago, IL 60636

