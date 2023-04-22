Seashell Restaurants - 69th & Ashland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6940 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60636
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Morrison’s Soul Food - 8052 South Racine Avenue
No Reviews
8052 South Racine Avenue Chicago, IL 60620
View restaurant