Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

21050 North Tatum Boulevard

#110

Phoenix, AZ 85050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Americana
Margherita
Caesar

Appetizers

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

heirloom tomatoes, burrata, balsamic glaze, stone-fired bread

Arancini

$12.00

crispy risotto, three meat ragu, provolone, fontina, house tomato sauce

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

house made three meat ragu meatballs, san marzano red sauce, side of fresh baked bread

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

fresh pan-seared eggplant, signature cheeses, san marzano sauce

Truffle Garlic Bread

Truffle Garlic Bread

$8.00

home-made bread, mozzarella cheese, garlic, truffle oil

Bresaola Carpaccio

$16.00

beef carpaccio, arugula, shaved parmigiana cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Boards

Chef's Board

Chef's Board

$16.00

chef’s choice of imported italian meats and cheeses, olive medley, roasted red peppers, assorted dried fruits and nuts, signature grilled bread (serves 2-4)

Bruschetta

$12.00

Made of our classic stone-fired bread, fresh baked daily Prosciutto: prosciutto di parma, fig, shaved parmigiano Traditional: a classic, heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, evoo Hometown: ‘nduja (spicy calabrian salami spread), ciliegine mozzarella Grilled Vegetable Crostini: mixed grilled vegetables, melted mozzarella Parma Crostini: prosciutto di parma, melted mozzarella, parmigiana cheese Homemade Sausage Crostini: homemade sausage crumble, broccolini, melted provolone

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

tuscan chopped salad, croutons, pickled red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, herb vinaigrette

Caesar

$9.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmigiano, creamy caesar dressing

Romana

$14.00

mixed greens, roasted red pepper, grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, croutons, herb vinaigrette

Italian Farm

Italian Farm

$14.00

salami, coppa, provolone, pepperoncini, olive, tomato, pickled red onions, roasted peppers, croutons, lemon oregano dressing

Stone-Fired Pizza

Margherita

$15.00

imported san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, parmigiano

Calabrese

$17.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, calabrian soppressata, drizzled honey

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$17.00

italian cooked ham, fresh mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella

Americana

Americana

$17.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$17.00

prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmigiano, ricotta-mozzarella white sauce

Bianca

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, parmigiano, white sauce, fresh garlic, oregano

Verdura

Verdura

$17.00

mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, olives, fresh mozzarella, san marzano red sauce

Calzone Diavolo

$16.00

soppressata diavola, calabrian broccolini, ricotta, parmigiano, mozzarella, side of san marzano sauce

BYO Pizza

$15.00

BYO Calzone

$15.00

Fresh Pasta

Gnocchi Sorrentina

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$19.00

handmade light gnocchi, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella and grana padano cheese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$19.00

fresh handmade tagliatelle pasta and house bolognese sauce

Lasagne Al Forno

$19.00

handmade lasagna, three meat bolognese ragu, béchamel sauce

Pasta Tuscan Style

Pasta Tuscan Style

$19.00

spaghetti with grilled chicken, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, light butter sauce

Rigatoni Vodka

Rigatoni Vodka

$19.00

handmade rigatoni, sfizio vodka sauce, ricotta

Short Rib Rigatoni

Short Rib Rigatoni

$22.00

braised short ribs, hand-crafted rigatoni, fresh burrata, garlic confeit

Frutti Di Mare

Frutti Di Mare

$29.00

mussels. clams, calamari, shrimp, light spicy red sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$27.00Out of stock

hand-crafted ravioli stuffed with shrimp, zucchini, cheese, creamy red sauce (salsa rosa)

Mac and cheese Lobster

$25.00

Spaghetti

$18.00

choice of meatball or sausage, signature san marzano tomato sauce

Entrées

Pollo Parmigiana

$22.00

breaded pan-seared chicken, melted mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, side creamy parmigiano pasta

Eggplant Tortino

Eggplant Tortino

$22.00

breaded pan-seared eggplant tortino (stacked & layered), provolone, fontina, mozzarella, san marzano sauce, side creamy parmigiano pasta

Pollo Piccata

$22.00

pan-seared chicken breast, lemon, capers, side spaghetti piccata sauce

Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$28.00

saffron creamy risotto, mixed seasonal vegetables

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

classic spaghetti with house tomato sauce, choice of handmade meatball or italian sausage

Kids Pasta

$8.00

chef’s choice pasta, cheese and butter sauce

Kids Lasagna

$8.00

three meat bolognese ragu, besciamella sauce

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

3 cannoli filled with ricotta cream filling, pistachio, chocolate chip

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

homemade espresso cake made with ladyfingers

Pizza Nutella

Pizza Nutella

$10.00

our classic fresh baked pizza dough topped with a “nutella sauce” and fresh berries

Sides

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Calabrian Broccolini

$8.00

Spaghetti Squash

$8.00Out of stock

Stone-Fired Bread

$5.00

same bread used on our bruschetta, handmade and fresh baked daily

Truffle Garlic Bread

Truffle Garlic Bread

$8.00

home-made bread, mozzarella cheese, garlic, truffle oil

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving fresh and authentic from-scratch Italian food.

Website

Location

21050 North Tatum Boulevard, #110, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Directions

Gallery
Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen image
Banner pic
Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Il Bosco Pizza - Becker Lane Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 942
7120 E Becker Ln Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Crust Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana - Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
8977 N Scottsdale Rd. #504 Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Fat Willy's - Cave Creek
orange starNo Reviews
34406 N. Black Mountain Parkway Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 547
3724 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
Federal Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston