Shalom LLC

review star

No reviews yet

101 s coit rd suite #84

Richardson, TX 75080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Entrees

Plate 1

$5.00

Plate 2

$7.00

Plate 3

$9.00

Drinks

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

NA Beverages

Water

Soda

$1.99

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$8.00

SabSab

$12.00

Special Menu

Nightly Specials

Special 1

$3.00

Special 2

$5.00

Special 3

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

101 s coit rd suite #84, Richardson, TX 75080

