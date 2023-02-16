Shalom LLC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
101 s coit rd suite #84, Richardson, TX 75080
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.
4.7 • 362
8024 Spring Valley Rd Dallas, TX 75240
View restaurant
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richardson
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
More near Richardson