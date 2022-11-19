Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sicilian Cafe

1020 Main St

Chico, CA 95928

Order Again

SMALL PLATES

Calamari Originale

$10.50+

A house favorite! Lightly breaded bodies quickly sautéed in olive oil

Brushetta

$10.00+

Arancini

$14.00

Scampi

$19.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00+

Camina Bakery sourdough bread topped with garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese & a touch of oregano-

Mussels

$16.00

Succulent whole shell mussels sautéed in garlic and olive oil, accented with red chilies, served on fettuccine pasta

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Fresh crimini mushrooms sautéed in a savory garlic butter sauce with a touch of beef stock

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.00

Caprese Skewers

$10.00Out of stock

Petite Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Antipasta

$3.50+

WEEK ONE

Spaghettini

$19.00

Thin strands twirled in our rich, house-made tomato sauce

Baked Lasagna

$28.00

Layers of pasta, house-made tomato sauce and ricotta, parmesan, romano and mozzarella cheeses

Fettucine Alfredo

$27.00

Ribbons of pasta tossed with a delicious, rich, parmesan and romano cheese cream sauce

Pasta Primavera

$28.00

Chicken Picatta

$29.00

A house favorite! Tender breast medallions lightly breaded in seasoned crumbs and sautéed in lemon butter with capers

Chicken Americana

$31.00

Tender breast medallions breaded in seasoned crumbs, sautéed and topped with prosciutto ham and green onion cream sauce

Prawns Scampi

$36.00

Another house favorite! Beautiful, large gulf prawns sautéed in a delicate garlic and white wine cream sauce

Veal Marsala

$37.00

Milk-fed, tender medallions sautéed with Marsala wine, mushrooms and veal stock

New York Steak

$36.00

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Bacon-wrapped, 10 ounce choice cut angus tenderloin served with fresh sautéed vegetables and fingerling potatoes

PASTA

Pasta Alla Puttanesca

$26.00

Spaghettini tossed with tomatoes, olives, garlic, capers & anchovies, topped with a touch of red pepper & Parmesan cheese

Manicotti

$26.00

Large, fresh hand-rolled pasta tubes stuffed with ricotta cheese and spices, baked in our rich, house-made tomato sauce

Cannelloni

$29.00

Large, fresh hand-rolled pasta tubes filled with veal and spinach, baked in tomato sauce and topped with bechamel sauce

Seafood Manicotti

$32.00

Fresh pasta tubes stuffed with cracked crab, prawns, Italian cheese & green onion in roasted pepper cream sauce on sautéed spinach-

Tortellini with Prawn Sauce

$28.00

Tender cheese filled pasta rings sautéed in a light white wine, garlic and prawn cream sauce

Gnocchi

$26.00

Fresh, Handmade potato dumplings tossed with your favorite sauce-

Risotto Milanese

$27.00

Classic Italian risotto with parmesan cheese and saffron-

Butternut Squash Mezzaluna

$27.00

Fettuccine Carbonara

$28.00

CHICKEN, VEAL, BEEF

Chicken Parmigiana

$33.00

Chicken breasts baked in tomato sauce, topped with parmesan, romano & mozzarella cheese-

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Veal Parmigiana

$38.00

Baked cutlet in our house-made tomato sauce topped with Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheeses

Veal Picatta

$35.00

Milk-fed, tender medallions lightly breaded and sautéed in lemon butter with capers

Chicken Americana

$30.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$34.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$39.00

SEAFOOD

Calamari Originale

$32.00

A house favorite! Tender bodies lightly breaded in seasoned crumbs and sautéed to perfection

Scallops

$43.00

Large sea scallops, pan seared, served upon wild mushroom risotto and finished with saffron cream

Prosciutto Wrapped Salmon

$39.00

A seared fillet wrapped in prosciutto, served on risotto milanese with asparagus & topped with lemon beurre blanc-

Salmon Carbonara

$35.00

Fresh baked salmon fillet served upon a bed of fettuccine pasta tossed with prosciutto ham in a parmesan & romano cream sauce

Prawns Carbonara

$38.00

Gulf prawns tossed with fettuccine pasta and prosciutto ham in a parmesan and romano cream sauce

Prawns Siciliano

$34.00

Beautiful, large gulf prawns sautéed to perfection with olive oil, garlic and parsley

Mussels Dinner

$29.95

KIDS MENU

Kid's Tortellini

$9.50

Kid's Beef Ravioli

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Picatta

$10.00

Kid's Fettucine Alfredo

$9.00

Sophia's Pasta

$8.00

Kid's Spaghettini

$7.50

SPECIAL

Salmon Palermo

$38.00

Salmon Tortolloni

$29.00

Eggplant Parm

$28.50

Chicken Peppernada

Out of stock

Eggplant Parm

$28.00Out of stock

Rib Eye Secial

$40.00Out of stock

Tarragon Mushroom Risotto

$29.00Out of stock

Chicken Caprese

$35.00Out of stock

Pesto Prawns

$40.00Out of stock

Chicken Saltimbocca

$34.00

Prawns Palermo

$35.00Out of stock

Summer Pasta

$26.00Out of stock

New York Steak

$40.00Out of stock

Alaskan Halibut

$35.00Out of stock

Seafood Di Oro

$40.00Out of stock

SALAD

Italian Salad

Blue Cheese Salad

Italian/Blue Cheese Salad

Ranch Salad

Caesar

$5.00

Walnut Salad

$5.00

Olive oil

Balsamic

Olive oil/balsamic

Caprese Salad

$6.00Out of stock

SOUP

Minestrone

Clam Chowder

$3.00

Four Onion Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Creamy Tuscan Chicken Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Gazpacho

$3.00Out of stock

Sausage Soup

$4.00Out of stock

ADD SOUPS

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

SWEETS

Tiramisu

$8.50

Layers of espresso-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, zabaglione and chocolate

Warm Chocolate Cake

$9.50Out of stock

This decadent dessert takes about 15 minutes to bake and it is well worth the wait. Rich, with a soft bittersweet chocolate center, served with chopped nuts and vanilla ice cream.

Cannoli

$6.00Out of stock

Warm Espresso Brownie

$6.50Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream with Marsala

$4.00

Sorbetto

$4.50

Creme Brule'

$8.50

Spumoni

$7.50

PORTS & DESSERT WINE

Grahams Six Grapes Reserve Porto

$8.00

Fonseca Porto Bin No. 27

$8.50

Graham's 10 year

$9.50

Taylor Fladgate Late Bottle Vintage

$8.75

Dow's Fine Tawney

$7.00

GIFT CERTIFICATES

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

$125 Gift Certificate

$125.00

$150 Gift Certificate

$150.00

$175 Gift Certificate

$175.00

$200 Gift Certificate

$200.00

Room Fees

Tri Counties Room Fee

$750.00

APP

Prawns Scampi

$19.00

Four, large gulf prawns sautéed in a delicate garlic and white wine cream sauce

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Fresh crimini mushrooms sautéed in a savory garlic butter sauce with a touch of beef stock

Risotto Milanese

$16.00+

SPECIAL APPS

Oysters Rockefeller (4)

$15.00Out of stock

Oysters on the half shell (6)

$18.00Out of stock

SALAD

Dinner Caesar Salad

$12.50

Ala carte, full dinner sized. Romaine hearts, croutons & shredded parmesan, tossed in caesar dressing and topped with anchovy fillets

Dinner Walnut & Bleu Cheese Salad

$13.50

Ala carte, full dinner sized. Organic greens tossed in champagne citrus dressing, with candied walnuts & bleu cheese

Dinner Italian Salad

$8.00

Dinner Blue Cheese

$8.00

Dinner Combo Salad

$8.00

Petite Ceasar No Entree

$8.00

Petite Walnut No Entree

$8.50

Caprese No Entree

$9.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Fine dining in the tradition of Southern Italy

1020 Main St, Chico, CA 95928

