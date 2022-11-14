Main picView gallery

Simply Honest Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

567 E Livingston Ave

Columbus, OH 43206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Street Corn Chicken Bowl
Tofu Salad Sandwich
Turkey Bacon Avocado

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$9.29

Fresh ciabatta roll sliced and topped with egg, Havarti cheese, crisp potato cake, and house-made breakfast sauce. Served with a seasonal fruit cup.

Egg Bacon and Cheese Bagel

Egg Bacon and Cheese Bagel

$9.79

Toasted Everything Bagel with scrambled egg, peppered bacon and Havarti cheese. Served with a seasonal fruit cup.

Avocado Turkey Bagel

Avocado Turkey Bagel

$9.29

A toasted everything bagel, deli turkey, cream cheese, avocado, and tomato. Served with a seasonal fruit cup.

Nova Lox Bagel

Nova Lox Bagel

$13.50

A toasted everything bagel topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions, capers, dill, cucumber, and lemon juice. Served with a seasonal fruit cup.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$10.29

Two eggs prepared your way, served atop roasted spicy sweet potatoes, and blistered cherry tomatoes, turkey sausage, avocado, and feta cheese.

Chicken Fajita Breakfast Bowl

Chicken Fajita Breakfast Bowl

$10.29

Organic chicken and vegetables prepared fajita style and topped with your choice of 2 eggs. Served with roasted rosemary and garlic potatoes.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.49

Two pieces of toast with a generous serving of avocado, lime juice, sea salt and cilantro.

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.49

Toasted everything bagel with plain cream cheese.

Berry & Granola Yogurt Parfait

Berry & Granola Yogurt Parfait

$6.29

Premium vanilla yogurt with layers of fresh berries and granola.

Lunch

Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich

Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.50

Roasted and hand-carved organic chicken breast on a fresh ciabatta bun with spinach, tomato and spicy Dijon. Served with Shagbark tortilla chips.

Turkey Bacon Avocado

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$12.29

Organic roasted turkey, peppered bacon, avocado, and tomato on a Ciabatta roll. Served with our house-made sauce and Shagbark tortilla chips.

Tofu Salad Sandwich

Tofu Salad Sandwich

$10.29

Organic tofu mixed with tahini, lime juice and parsley then topped avocado and earthy beets. Served on marble rye with Shagbark Tortilla Chips.

Grilled Veggie & Hummus Wrap

Grilled Veggie & Hummus Wrap

$12.29

House made traditional hummus, roasted vegetables with olive oil & herbs, fresh spinach, and feta cheese. Wrapped in a 12" wheat or spinach tortilla. Remove feta to make Vegan. Served with Shagbark tortilla chips.

Grilled Chicken Ceaser Wrap

Grilled Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$11.29

Grilled chicken breast with shaved parmesan, crisp romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and herbed croutons. Wrapped in a 12" wheat tortilla. Served with Shagbark tortilla chips.

California BLT Wrap

California BLT Wrap

$12.29

Stuffed and rolled with roasted turkey breast, peppered bacon, avocado, cream cheese, tomato, spring greens, and lemon garlic aioli. Wrapped in a 12" whole wheat tortilla. Served with Shagbark tortilla chips.

Bowls

Sweet n Spicy Tofu

Sweet n Spicy Tofu

$14.29

Tofu sautéed with our homemade sauce, spicy sweet potatoes with blistered cherry tomatoes, avocado, and fresh spinach. Served on a bed of wild rice.

Honey Lime Salmon Bowl

Honey Lime Salmon Bowl

$15.49

Honey lime salmon, avocado, cherry tomato, and feta cheese topped with parsley. Served on a bed of wild rice.

Street Corn Chicken Bowl

Street Corn Chicken Bowl

$13.79

Organic roasted chicken, authentic Mexican street corn, avocado, tomato slices. Served on a bed of fresh greens.

Viva la Veggie

Viva la Veggie

$12.99

Organic black beans, fresh pico de gallo, avocado, and earthy shredded beets. Served on a bed of wild rice.

Salads

Cilantro Lime Salmon Salad

Cilantro Lime Salmon Salad

$12.50

A mixture of fresh greens topped with a line-caught salmon filet and served with a house-made cilantro lime dressing.

Side

Caesar Side Salad

Caesar Side Salad

$3.49

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in a Caesar dressing and topped with grated parmesan and croutons.

Fruit Salad Cup

Fruit Salad Cup

$3.99

A variety of seasonal, fresh, fruit favorites.

Roasted Rosemary Garlic Potatoes

Roasted Rosemary Garlic Potatoes

$3.79

Red skin potatoes roasted with rosemary and garlic.

Mexican Street Corn 'off' the Cob

Mexican Street Corn 'off' the Cob

$4.79

Fresh Organic corn on the cob that is shaved and made into an authentic Mexican street corn, topped with crumbled queso fresco.

Wild Rice

Wild Rice

$3.79

Wild rice flavored with sundried tomatoes, lemon juice and cilantro.

Spicy Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Spicy Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$3.99

Sweet and spicy roasted sweet potatoes.

Shagbark Tortilla Chips

Shagbark Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Locally sourced tortilla chips from Shagbark Seed and Mill. Simple ingredients-Organic hybrid corn and sunflower oil.

Roasted Brussels with Balsamic Honey Drizzle

Roasted Brussels with Balsamic Honey Drizzle

$4.79

Roasted Brussel Sprouts topped with a house-made Balsamic Maple Syrup drizzle.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.29

Organic cucumber, tomato, onion, pitted Kalamata olives and feta tossed in EVOO.

Soup

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$6.29

House made black bean soup topped with sour cream and sliced avocado.

Roasted Eggplant Soup

Roasted Eggplant Soup

$6.29

House made soup with roasted eggplant, Roma tomatoes, carrots, and chickpeas.

Potato Soup

Potato Soup

$6.29

House made potato soup topped with bacon and chives.

Kids

Roasted Organic Chicken Nuggets

Roasted Organic Chicken Nuggets

$6.49

Roasted organic chicken breast nuggets served with your choice of tortilla chips, wild rice, or fruit.

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$5.29

Organic roasted turkey and Havarti cheese served on wheat bread with your choice of tortilla chips, wild rice, or fruit.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.29

Organic chicken and Havarti cheese grilled in a wheat tortilla and served with your choice of tortilla chips, rice, or fruit.

Beverage

Boylan Soda

Boylan Soda

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50
Dark Roast Coffee 16 oz

Dark Roast Coffee 16 oz

$3.50
Decaf Dark Roast Coffee 16oz

Decaf Dark Roast Coffee 16oz

$3.50
French Vanilla Iced Coffee 16oz

French Vanilla Iced Coffee 16oz

$4.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee 16 oz

Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee 16 oz

$4.00

Served with whipped cream and cinnamon.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Run by folks who have called the South Side home for more than three decades, Simply Honest Cafe’s Downtown roots are firm and they are deep. Whether you’re looking for a grab-and-go sandwich or planning an office lunch for hundreds, Simply Honest Café stays true to our community and every customer who walks through our doors.

Location

567 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

Directions

Main pic

