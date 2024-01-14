Sit Tite 6214 N Interstate Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Stay Awhile
Location
6214 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97217
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Zoraya - 841 North Lombard Street
No Reviews
841 North Lombard Street Portland, OR 97217
View restaurant