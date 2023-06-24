Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smoky Buns LLC 5106 Nixon Ln

review star

No reviews yet

5106 Nixon Ln

Austin, TX 78725

Smoked BBQ Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich (Sliced)

Brisket Sandwich (Sliced)

$14.00Out of stock
Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

$14.00Out of stock
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Tender shredded pork sandwich with coleslaw made inhouse served on Martin's potato buns.

Carnitas Sandwich

Carnitas Sandwich

$10.00

Shredded pork with cilantro, jalapenos and pickled red onions served on Martin's potato buns.

Monthly Special

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwich of the month of July is Pork Belly! Smoked low and slow, in a sliced brisket style and fashion(it's barky)

Sides

Potato Chips

$1.69

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Spicy Tex-Mex Corn Salad

$3.00

This corn salad is a Tex-Mex corn salad put together Elote style! The corn is roasted and has butter, mayonessa, crema, lime, and finished off with cotija cheese and sauce.

Drinks

Topochico

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Whole Smoked Brisket

$239.99Out of stock

Smoked full-packer brisket for your DIY Texas-sized gathering. The smoked brisket will include the below extras: Buns Pickles Red onions Jalapenos

Smoked Pork

$129.99Out of stock

Smoked Pork Butt for your DIY Texas-sized gathering. The pork butt(actually the shoulder) will include the below extras: Buns Pickles Red onions Jalapenos

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Texas-sized sandwiches filled with your choice of smoked proteins.

5106 Nixon Ln, Austin, TX 78725

