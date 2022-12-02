High Country Market imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

High Country Market GastroPub and Diner

review star

No reviews yet

3701 Gattis School Rd, Ste 700, Bldg A

Round Rock, TX 78664

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast Tacos

Any 3 fillings Taco

$2.99

16" Pizzas

16" Double Pepperoni

$17.99

Pepperoni and more Pepperoni over our house marinara and Cheese blend

16" Meat Lovers

$17.99

Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, ground Beef over our house marinara and Cheese blend

16" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, white Onion, Jalapeno, house BBQ Sauce over our marinara and Cheese blend

16" Sausage n Mushrooms

$17.99

Sausage & Mushrooms over our house marinara and Cheese blend

16" American Margherita

$17.99

EV Olive Oil, our Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese blend, Italian Herbs, Garlic, Tomato slices, chopped Basil

16" Hawaiian

$17.99

Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, fresh Rosemary over our marinara and Cheese blend

16" Greek

$17.99

Lamb & Beef halal/kosher meat, Kalamata Olives, Garlic, Parsley over our marinara and Feta Cheese blend

16" Create your own(cheese)

$14.99

16" Half/Half

16" Veggie

$17.99

Spinach, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, White Onions over our marinara, Cheese Blend

16" Cheese

$14.99

14" Pizzas

14" Double Pepperoni

$15.99

Pepperoni and more Pepperoni over our house marinara and Cheese blend

14" Meat Lovers

$15.99

Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, ground Beef over our house marinara and Cheese blend

14" BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, white Onion, Jalapeno, house BBQ Sauce over our marinara and Cheese blend

14" Sausage n' Mushrooms

$15.99

Sausage & Mushrooms over our house marinara and Cheese blend

14" American Margherita

$15.99

EV Olive Oil, our Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese blend, Italian Herbs, Garlic, Tomato slices, chopped Basil

14" Hawaiian

$15.99

Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, fresh Rosemary over our marinara and Cheese blend

14" Greek

$15.99

Lamb & Beef halal/kosher meat, Kalamata Olives, Garlic, Parsley over our marinara and Feta Cheese blend

14" Create your own(cheese)

$12.99

14" Half/Half

14" Veggie

$15.99

Spinach, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives, White Onions over our marinara, Cheese Blend

Kids Meal

Chicken Bites

$5.99

Chicken Bites w/ Fries

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs w/ Fries

Salad

Salad

$5.99

Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onion

Between The Bread

SW Turkey

$9.99

Organic Turkey, Guacamole, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Texas Toast

Patty Melt

$9.99

Angus Beef, grilled Onions, Cheddar, Provolone, Mayo on Tx Toast or Marbled Rye

BLT

$9.99

Crispy Bacon strips, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Tx Toast

Reuben

$9.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, spicy Mustard, Pickle Spear...on Marbled Rye

Between The Bun

High Country Burger

$10.49

Angus Beef, grilled Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, 'House' dressing

Philly HCM

$10.49

Ten-Inch hoagie, chopped Angus Beef, grilled Onions, Provolone cheese, house Queso, Mushrooms, Red Chili mix

Grilled Chicken

$10.49

Organic, hormone-free Chicken, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Pulled Pork

$10.49

Pulled Pork in Red Wine BBQ Sauce, Pickles, fried shoestring Onions, house Coleslaw

Greek Gyro

$10.49

Lamb/Beef Gyro meat, Garlic spread, grilled Onions, Feta cheese salad..On a Pretzle Bun or Pitta bread

Bar Bites

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Five Bone-In Wings with Fries. Choice of dressing: Mild, 'Fire', Hot, BBQ, Mango Chipotle, Lemon Pepper & Dry

Corn Dogs

$7.99

Two Battered Corn Dogs. House Chips or Fries.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Beer-Battered Onion Rings with house Ranch-aioli

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Freshly made Tortilla Chips with our house Roasted Red Salsa

House Potato Chips

$5.99

With our house (Truffle oil, Rosemary) Ketchup

House Fries

$5.99

Pita Pizza

$5.99

TOBACCO (OVER 21)

Swisher Diamonds

$0.99

Swisher Red

$0.99

Black&Mild Jazz

$0.79

Black&Mild Casino

$0.79

Lotus Gold Blend

$9.99

LedBetter Premium

$8.99

LedBetter Stout

$8.99

Newport

$8.99

Newport

$8.99

Newport

$8.99

Newport

$8.99

American Spirit

$8.99

American Spirit

$8.99

American Spirit

$8.99

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro

$8.49

Marlboro 72

$8.49

Marlboro NXT

$8.49

Camel

$8.49

Camel

$8.49

Camel

$8.49

Camel

$8.49

Camel

$8.49

Copenhagen

$7.29

Copnhagen

$7.29

Copenhagen

$7.29

Copenhagen

$7.29

Copenhagen Witergreen Smooth

$7.29

Grizzly

$6.69

Grizzly

$6.69

Grizzly

$6.69

Grizzly

$6.69

Djarum

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3701 Gattis School Rd, Ste 700, Bldg A, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

Gallery
High Country Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zorba Greek Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Cork & Barrel Pub
orange starNo Reviews
4000 E Palm Valley Blvd. Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Dwell House Coffee and Tap - 2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125 Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Pizza Delight
orange starNo Reviews
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Burros TexMex Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
900 east palm valley blvd, suite 920 round rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Round Rock

Jack Allens Kitchen- Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 4,306
2250 Hoppe Trail Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 4,266
201 University Oaks Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Kababji Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,480
1900 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 035 - Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 1,472
200 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Round Rock
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston