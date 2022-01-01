Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smooth Monkey - Plaza Midwood

1801 Commonwealth Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28205

Order Again

Popular Items

Mango Acai Bowl
Banana Acai Bowl
Berry Berry Bowl

Smoothies

Banana Chocolate

$8.50+

Banana, Nutella or Cocoa Powder, Milk

Berry Berry Keto

$10.50+

Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Banana, Blueberry, Acai, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk

Breakfast on the Run

$8.50+

Oats, Banana, Raisins, Honey, & Milk

Choco Coffee

$8.50+

Milk, Coffee, Banana, Cocoa, Honey

Cinco de Berry

$8.50+

Raspberry, Blueberry, Strawberry, Acai, Cranberry, Banana

Hemp Juice Energizer

$12.50+

Mango, Pineapple, Oranges, Apple Juice, and Defi Hemp Energy Juice

Mint Chocolate Chip

$8.50+

Fresh Mint, Chocolate Chips, Banana, Milk, Cocoa Powder

Orange You Glad

$8.50+

Orange, Banana, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice

Peach Mango

$8.50+

Apple Juice, Peaches, Mango, Acai

Peaches and Cream

$8.50+

Peaches, Oranges, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Whey Protein Powder

Peanut Butter Cup

$8.50+

Banana, Cocoa Powder, Honey, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chips, Milk

Pineapple Express

$8.50+

Fresh Pineapple, Pineapple Juice, Mint, Banana, Acai

Pineapple Glow

$8.50+

Pineapple, Banana, Kale, Spinach, Acai

Red Bull Punch

$11.00+

Tropical or Berry Red Bull, Cinco De Berry Mix, Pineapple and Bananas

Strawberry Banana

$8.50+

Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Milk or Juice

Strawberry Kiwi

$8.50+

Apple Juice, Kiwi, Strawberry, Banana, Honey

Youthful Glow Green

$8.50+

Kale, Spinach, Apple Juice, Cucumber, Banana, Ginger, Green Apple

Mango Tango

$8.50+

Fresh Strawberry, Mango, A hint of lemon juice and apple juice as a finisher! Try it with Mint!

Acai Bowls

Banana Acai Bowl

$10.50+

Banana Açaí Topped With: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Blackberry

Berry Berry Bowl

$10.50+

Banana Açaí Topped With: Granola, Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Blackberry, and Hemp Seeds

Mango Acai Bowl

$10.50+

Mango Açaí Topped With: Granola, Mango, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Blackberry

Pineapple Acai Bowl

$10.50+

Pineapple Açaí Topped With: Granola, Pineapple, Apples, Blueberry, Kiwi, Shaved Coconut

Odyssey Sparkling Mushroom Elixir

Odyssey Sparkling - Orange Ginger

$5.00

Odyssey Sparkling - Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$5.00

Odyssey Sparkling - Passion Fruit Orange Guava

$5.00

Bottled Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Aloe Vera Drink - Coconut

$4.00

Aloe Vera Drink - Berry

$4.00

Nesquick Strawberry

$3.50

Nesquick Double Chocolate

$3.50

Snapple - Peach Tea

$3.75

Snapple - Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Snapple - Lemon Tea

$3.75

House Cold Brew

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Smooth Monkey is your source for fresh, natural and healthy smoothies and açaí bowls. No Ice, No Sugar, No Syrup - Always Fresh, Always made with love.

1801 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205

