Snowmobile Pizza 877 S 200 W C-103

877 S 200 W C-103

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Order Again

Popular Items

NEW YORK PIE 18"
Garlic Knots
18" The Supreme

Pizzas

NEW YORK PIE 18"

NEW YORK PIE 18"

$21.00

ALL PIES START WITH OUR 72 HOUR FERMENTED DOUGH, PIZZA SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND.

Grandma Pie 12x18

Grandma Pie 12x18

$29.00

THE 12X18 IN FLUFFY CRISPY PAN PIE. ALL PIES START WITH OUR 72 HOUR FERMENTED DOUGH, PIZZA SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND.

Not Pizza

Fried Mozz

Fried Mozz

$10.00

FRESH MOZZ, SOURDOUGH BREADCRUMBS, SPICY MARINARA

Arancini

Arancini

$11.00

PARMIGIANO RISOTTO, PEAS, CHERRY PEPPER

Nana's Meatballs

Nana's Meatballs

$14.00

2 MEATBALLS SIMMERED IN RAGU SAUCE, WHIPPED RICOTTA, PARM, HOUSE GREENS

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.00

HOUSE PIZZA DOUGH, GARLIC BUTTER, PARM, BASIL

I Need A Hero

Meatball Hero

Meatball Hero

$16.00

HOUSE MEATBALLS, WHIPPED RICOTTA, PARM, BASIL, CRINKLE FRIES

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$16.00

SOURDOUGH BREADCRUMBS, FRESH MOZZ, BASIL, MARINARA, CRINKLE FRIES

Greens

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$12.00Out of stock

SOURDOUGH CROUTONS, BABY ROMAINE, PARM, LEMON

Pizzeria Salad

Pizzeria Salad

$14.00

CHOPPED, GREENS, OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI, ROASTED PEPPERS, HEARTS OF PALM, ARTICHOKES, SOPPRESSATA, PICANTE CHEESE, HOUSE DRESSING

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

CRISPY WINGS, TOSSED IN CHOICE OF SAUCE - BUFFALO, CAESARS STYLE, HONEY BBQ, CALABRIAN (HOT)

12 Wings

12 Wings

$17.00

CRISPY WINGS, TOSSED IN CHOICE OF SAUCE - BUFFALO, CAESARS STYLE, HONEY BBQ, CALABRIAN (HOT)

Specialty Pies 18"

18" Spicy Meatball

18" Spicy Meatball

$29.00

VODKA SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, SUN DRIED TOMATO, HOUSE MEATBALLS, CHERRY PEPPERS, RICOTTA.

18" Sausage N Peppers

18" Sausage N Peppers

$27.00

PIZZA SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, CALABRIAN SAUSAGE, PICKLED JALAPENO, PEPPERS, ONIONS, SESAME SEEDS.

18" 5 Cheese

18" 5 Cheese

$26.00

WHITE SAUCE, MOZZ, PROVOLONE, FONTINA, GORGONZOLA, RICOTTA, SICILIAN OREGANO.

18" Sweet Pig

18" Sweet Pig

$29.00

PIZZA SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, PROSCIUTTO, WHIPPED RICOTTA, HONEY, ARUGULA.

18" Diavola

18" Diavola

$29.00

PIZZA SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, CHERRY PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHOPPED GARLIC, SOPPRESSATA.

18" Bianco

18" Bianco

$28.00

WHITE SAUCE, MOZZ, PROVOLONE, FONTINA, ROASTED MUSHROOMS, RICOTTA, PICKLED JALAPENO, HONEY.

18" The Supreme

18" The Supreme

$29.00

PIZZA SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND, PEPPERONI, CALABRIAN SAUSAGE, PEPPERS AND ONIONS, OLIVES, WILD MUSHROOMS.

Desserts

Budino

Budino

$8.00

Italian style Salted Caramel pudding with layers of chocolate ganache and cookie crumble. Topped with whipped cream and salted caramel sauce.

Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$6.00

Fluffy Italian donut tossed in cinnamon sugar and stuffed with Nutella

Sides

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$1.00
Side of Marinara

Side of Marinara

$1.00
Side of Buffalo

Side of Buffalo

$1.00
Side of Vodka Sauce

Side of Vodka Sauce

$1.00
Side of Pesto

Side of Pesto

$2.00

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Side Of Caeser Dressing

$1.00

Side of blue cheese

$1.00

Side Of Beschamel

$1.50

N/A Bev

Fountain Drink

$2.50

7-UP

$2.00

R/C Cola

$2.00

Hawaiian Punch

$3.00

Path Water Bottle

$4.00

Kids Cup

$1.75

Slush Puppy

$3.00

Stewart's Creme Soda

$4.00

Stewart's Root Beer

$4.00

Stewarts Cherries N Cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

877 S 200 W C-103, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

