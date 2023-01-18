Soluna Mezcal & Coffee Bar

Restaurant info

Cafetano has transitioned to Soluna! We have transitioned what was formally the lounge area of our upper room, to a second bar in addition to our original coffee bar. This new thirteen foot bar will soon be open in the evenings on Thursday-Sunday; with exciting new cocktails all featuring our artisanal Mezcal as well as a variety of tapas from all over Latin America. To serve these drinks, we have added additional staff who are experts in the industry and are just as passionate about the drinks they serve as we have always been about our coffee. The new beautifully renovated space will also be available for private parties Monday through Wednesday. Our friendly coffee experts are still here to offer you the same high quality coffee and cuisine. All of our coffee is being sourced from Dynamic Coffee Group who specialize in direct trade Honduran coffee. The blends that we now serve are crafted to provide the same great experience. We hope that you’ll stop in and see us soon!

