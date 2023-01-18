Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soluna Mezcal & Coffee Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1601 Penn Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Order Again

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Drip Coffee - Small

$2.50

Drip Coffee - Medium

$3.00

Drip Coffee - Large

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cappuccino - Double

$5.25

Macchiato

$2.75

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$4.00

Latte - Double

$5.75

Matcha Latte

$4.25

Matcha Latte - Double

$5.00

Chai Latte - regular

$5.75

Chai Latte - double

$6.50

Hazzy Latte

$5.50

Hazzy Latte - double

$7.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Cortado

$2.75

Mocha Latte

$4.25

Mocha Latte - Double

$6.15

Flat White

$3.50

Seasonal Drinks

Peppermint Mocha

$6.25

Our Twist on a classic. It features white chocolate and peppermint mixed with espresso and milk. Garnished with toasted marshmallow.

Chocolate Winter Warmer

$5.25

A dark hot chocolate with our orange syrup and garnished with an orange peel and cinnamon.

Winter Spiced Tea

$5.00

Black tea spiked with our homemade cranberry reduction.

Sweet Memories

$6.00

Our homemade Ponche de Crema with espresso topped star anise.

Cold Cranberry Star

$6.75

Draft cold brew, sparkling water, and our homemade cranberry reduction with star anise.

Cold Drinks

Nitro -Small

$4.00

Nitro - Medium

$4.50

Nitro - Large

$5.00

Draft - Small

$4.00

Draft - Medium

$4.50

Draft - Large

$5.00

Iced Coffee - Small

$3.25

Iced Coffee - Medium

$3.75

Iced Coffee - Large

$4.25

Iced Latte - Small

$4.25

Iced Latte - Medium

$4.75

Iced Latte - Large

$5.25

Iced Chai Latte - Small

$5.75

Iced Chai Latte - Medium

$6.50

Iced Chai Latte - Large

$7.00

Iced Matcha - Small

$4.50

Iced Matcha - Medium

$5.00

Iced Matcha - Large

$5.50

Cacao Horchata - Small

$4.25

Cacao Horchata - Medium

$5.00

Cacao Horchata - Large

$6.00

Pop Cooler

Bottled Water - Regular

$3.00

Bottled Water - Small

$1.50

Pellegrino - Mineral water

$3.50

Pellegrino - Flavored

$3.00

Coca-cola

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice -PJC

$5.45

Berry Watermelon - PJC

$5.45

Carrot Ginger - PJC

$5.45

Vitamin Sea

$5.45

Flower Child - Kombucha

$5.00

Good Vibes - Kombucha

$5.00

Hot Stuff - Kombucha

$5.00

Solar Power - Kombucha

$5.00

Boylan - Birch Beer

$2.50

Boylan - Black Cherry

$2.50

Boylan - Diet

$2.50

Boylan - Ginger Ale

$2.50

Boylan - Creamy Red

$2.50

Boylan - Root Beer

$2.50

Tea

Black Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey Lavender

$3.50

Green Pomegranate

$3.50

Minnesota N'ice Tea

$3.50

Prairie Passion

$3.50

Red Berries

$3.50

Jazz Tea

$4.00

Ginger, Honey, and Lemon

Frappe

Heavenly Frap.

$7.50

Peanut butter, dates, and coffee

Brownie Frap.

$6.50

Brownie and coffee

Cookies & Cream

$6.50

Oreo and coffee

Coffee

$6.00

Classic Coffee

Smoothies

Blueberry Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

Elvis Smoothie

$7.00

Peanut butter, chocolate and banana

Something Green

$8.50

Almond milk, spinach, banana, pineapple, dates, chia seeds

Wake Me Up

$8.50

Oat milk, protein, cold brew coffee, and banana

All About the Berries

$8.50

Almond Milk, Protein, acai, blueberries, and almond butter

Fresh Fruit Frosty

Cucumber Mint

$6.50

Cucumber, lime and mint

Strawberry Basil

$6.50

Strawberry, mint and basil

Watermelon Cherry

$6.50

Watermelon, cherry and mint

Methods

Areopress

$7.00

Serves 2 people

French Press

$7.00

Serves 2 people

V60

$7.00

Serves 2 people

Siphon

$7.00

Serves 2 people

Chemex

$7.00

Serves 2 people

Kalita

$7.00

Serves 2 people

Retail Coffee

Whole Bean - Special Blend

$22.00

Perfect for espresso

Whole Bean - House Blend

$17.00

Perfect for drip coffee

Dynamic Blend

$18.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Cafetano has transitioned to Soluna! We have transitioned what was formally the lounge area of our upper room, to a second bar in addition to our original coffee bar. This new thirteen foot bar will soon be open in the evenings on Thursday-Sunday; with exciting new cocktails all featuring our artisanal Mezcal as well as a variety of tapas from all over Latin America. To serve these drinks, we have added additional staff who are experts in the industry and are just as passionate about the drinks they serve as we have always been about our coffee. The new beautifully renovated space will also be available for private parties Monday through Wednesday. Our friendly coffee experts are still here to offer you the same high quality coffee and cuisine. All of our coffee is being sourced from Dynamic Coffee Group who specialize in direct trade Honduran coffee. The blends that we now serve are crafted to provide the same great experience. We hope that you’ll stop in and see us soon!

1601 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

