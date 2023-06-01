Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sound2Summit Beer Hall Everett

review star

No reviews yet

1710 West Marine View Drive

Everett, WA 98201

Cider / Guest Taps

Cider / Seltzer / Guest Taps

Cider 16oz Pint

$7.50

Cider 12oz Schooner

$6.50

Cider 20oz Mug Club

$6.50

Cider 4oz Full Taster

$3.00

Cider Taster - FREE

San Juan Seltzer

$6.00

NA Beverages

Sodas/Ice Tea

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

NA Beer - HAZY

$5.00

NA Beer - GOLDEN

$5.00

Merchandise

Merchandise

Baseball Cap - retail

$28.00

Baseball Cap - mug club

$24.00

Baseball Cap - employee

$21.00

Beanie - Retail

$18.00

Beanie - Mug Club

$15.00

Beanie - Employee

$12.00

Camo Hoodie

$50.00

Camo Hoodie

$40.00

Camo Hoodie

$34.00

Flannel Shirts

Flannel Shirts

$40.00

Flannel Shirts

$32.00

Flannel Shirts

$21.60

Glass Growler

$10.00

Gray Hoodie

Gray Hoodie

$46.00

Gray Hoodie

$37.00

Gray Hoodie

$25.00

Jockey Box Rental

$50.00

Keg Deposit

$100.00

Kids Baseball Hats

$10.00

Kids/Youth Hat

Leather Patch

$5.00

Little Glass

$5.00

S2S Bandana

$6.00

S2S Bandana

$5.00

S2S Bandana

$4.00

S2S Beer Glass

$8.00

S2S Sticker

$1.50

Snoh Brewed T-Shirt

Snoh Brewed T-Shirt

$20.00

Snoh Brewed T-Shirt

$16.00

Snoh Brewed T-Shirt

$12.00

Stainless Growler

$50.00

T-Shirts

$20.00

T-Shirts

$20.00

T-Shirts

$16.00

T-Shirts

$12.00

Tap Rental

$25.00

Think Twice

$2.00

Shirts

Snohomish Brewed T-Shirt

$20.00

Octopus T-Shirt

$20.00

Heather Green T-shirt

$20.00

Flannel Shirts

$40.00

Sweatshirts

Camo Hoodie

$50.00

Light Gray Hoodie

$46.00

Hats & Beanies

Baseball Hat

$28.00

Beanie - Black

$18.00

Beanie - Gray

$18.00

Kids Baseball Hat

$10.00

Glassware

64oz Growler

$10.00

S2S 16oz Glass

$8.00

S2S 12oz Schooner

$8.00

S2S 4oz Taster

$5.00

64oz Stainless Steel Growler

$50.00

Misc.

S2S Logo Sticker

$1.50

S2S Sunrise Sticker

$1.50

Leather Patch

$5.00

S2S Bandana

$5.00

Think Twice

$2.00

Banquet Room

Initial Banquet Room Fee

$50.00

Final Banquet Room Fee

$150.00

Kegs To Go Items

Keg Deposit

$100.00

Tap Rental

$25.00

Jockey Box Rental

$50.00

Food Menu

Pizzas

Pepperoni

$17.00

Pork and Pine

$18.00

Prosciutto and Pear

$19.00

Margherita

$18.00

Cheese

$12.00

Supreme

Aloha

$18.00

Artichoke Pesto

$18.00

Goat Cheese

$8.00

Best of Both Worlds

$23.00

Ricotta and Balsamic

$19.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Garlic Shrimp

Folds

Reuben Style

$18.00

Bacon Apple Melt

$18.00

Gettin Figgy with it

Meatball Parmesan

Cowboy

The Ultimate Melt

Philly Cheese Pulled Pork

Kickin Chicken Blt

Small Plates and Appetizers

Baked Pretzel

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Burnt Ends and Tips

$16.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Cowboy Quesadilla

$17.00

Big Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

House Cut Fries

$8.00

Monster Fries

$16.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Salads and Soups

Asian Chicken Salad

$17.00

Chicken Caesar-Small

$14.00

Chicken Caesar-Large

$18.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Bowl

$17.00

House-Small

$8.00

House-Large

$12.00

Bacon Apple Cobb

Strawberry Fields

Italian Wedding

Clam Chowder-cup

$6.00

Clam Chowder-Bowl

$9.00

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Lava Cake

$11.00

Bread Pudding

Creme Brulee

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
1710 West Marine View Drive, Everett, WA 98201

