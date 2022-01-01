Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Kitchen - RVA 541 N 2nd St

541 N 2nd St

Richmond, VA 23219

Southern Rolls
Big Mama Fried Chicken
Mac N Cheese

Juice

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice (kids)

Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Soda

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic Water

Club Soda

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

Starters

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.00

Eight butterflied shrimp tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce served with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Catfish Bites

$15.00

Crispy fresh fried catfish bites served with our homemade chipotle aioli.

Mouth of the South Shrimp

$16.00

Eight butterflied fried shrimp tossed in a sweet Thai chili sauce.

Southern Rolls

$8.00

A Southern Kitchen favorite! Our spin on an egg roll fused with chicken, collards and cabbage served with our homemade sweet honey sauce.

Salads

Apple Pecan Salad

$12.00

Organic baby spring mix, Granny Smith apples, homemade candied pecans, feta cheese and dried cranberries served with raspberry walnut balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Farmers Market Salad

$12.00

Organic baby spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons with fresh ground pepper by request.

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$16.00

Fried or grilled boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing served on a brioche bun ($2.00 additional for cheese).

Fish Po' Boy

$18.00

Fresh fried catfish served on a buttered sub roll with lettuce, tomato and topped with our house made chipotle aioli (no sauce upon request).

Salmon Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Fresh wild caught home made salmon cakes served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and topped with our homemade chipotle aioli.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$19.00

Eight fried shrimp served on a buttered sub roll with lettuce, tomato and topped with our house made chipotle aioli (no sauce upon request).

Crabcake Sandwich

$22.00

Entrees

(2 PIECE) Southern Fried Fish

$26.00

Hand breaded pieces of whiting a-top Teaxs toast.

(3 PIECE) Southern Fried Fish

$28.00

Big Mama Fried Chicken

$26.00

Two pieces of chicken either white or dark chicken deep fried served either fried, honey-dipped or BBQ.

Blackened Catfish

$28.00

Two piece of pan seared blackened catfish seasoned to perfection.

Catfish

$28.00

Two fried piece catfish that will have you coming back for more.

Country Fried Chicken

$24.00

Take you back to the days of Southern fried delight with boneless chicken breast smothered in white pepper gravy.

Fish N Shrimp

$40.00

Two pieces of southern fried fish and eight butterflied shrimp. (sub Catfish for additional $2.00 up-charge)

FRIED Southern Pork Chops

$28.00

Two hand-cut boneless deep fried or grilled pork chops topped with our house made brown gravy and fried onions. (no gravy and onion upon request).

GRILLED Southern Pork Chop

$28.00

Meatloaf

$24.00

Country style meatloaf smothered on our house made brown gravy.

Salmon Cake Dinner

$28.00

Two fresh wild caught handmade salmon cakes.

Southern Baked Chicken

$25.00

Baked white or dark chicken served with our homemade chicken gravy (no gravy upon request).

Southern Fried Shrimp

$30.00

Ten deep fried and hand battered golden butterflied shrimp seasoned to perfection.

Sides

Collards

$7.00

Candied Yams

$7.00

Cheese Grits

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes with Chicken Gravy

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes without Gravy

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes Brown Gravy on the Side

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes Chicken Gravy on the Side

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Fried Cabbage

$7.00

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Black Eye Peas

$7.00

Stewed Tomatoes

$7.00

Black Eye Peas and Stewed Tomatoes

$7.00

Rice and Gravy w/Brown Gravy

$7.00

Rice and Gravy w/Chicken Gravy

$7.00

Rice and Gravy w/Chicken Gravy on the Side

$7.00

Rice and Gravy w/Brown Gravy on the Side

$7.00

Rice -No Gravy

$7.00

String Beans

$7.00

Seafood Mac Side

$15.00

Potatoe Salad

$7.00

Seafood Salad

$10.00

Kids Menu

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

KIDS DRUMSTICKS

$9.00

KIDS FRIED FISH

$9.00

KIDS SHRIMP

$10.00

Kids MAC N CHEESE

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

541 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

