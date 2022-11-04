Spice Finch 220 S 17th St

Finch Holiday Feast

Let Spice Finch take care of the cooking so that instead of spending the day in the kitchen, you can enjoy the company of your friends and family. With the exception of the turkey, our takeout dinner is completely cooked and will only require minor reheating. We'll include easy-to-follow reheating instructions as well as directions on how to cook your turkey to the delicious, golden brown that we all crave. Pre-order your feast by 4pm on Friday, November 18th and pick-up on Wednesday, November 23rd between 2-6pm.