Spice Finch 220 S 17th St

No reviews yet

220 S 17th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Mezze

Trio of Spreads

$15.00

garlic yogurt, red pepper hummus and turkish hummus served with house made berbere crisps and crudites

Red Pepper Hummus

$14.00

cumin, garlic and paprika served with choice of flatbread, berbere crisps or crudites. *vegan

Turkish Hummus

$14.00

Greek Yogurt, feta and sumac with your choice of flatbread, berbere crisps or crudités

Garlic Yogurt

$13.00

greek yogurt mixed with garlic toum topped with aleppo and olive oil and served with choice of flatbread, berbere crisps or crudites *vegetarian

Blistered Peppers

$10.00

fried shishito peppers with tahina and harissa vinaigrette *vegetarian

Mediterranean Olives

$9.00

our house olive mix marinated and served warm topped with lemon zest *vegan

Fresh Tomatoes

$8.00

heirloom cherry tomatoes marinated with harissa and extra virgin olive oil *vegan

Shabazi Fries

$11.00

shoestring fries coated in shabazi butter and served with harissa aioli for dipping *vegetarian

Melitzanosalata

$15.00

eggplant, feta, bell pepper, walnuts, pomegranate, mint

Small Plates

Broccoli Tabbouleh

$15.00

shredded broccoli and quinoa dressed in lemon juice and olive oil topped with tahina and heirloom tomatoes *vegan, gluten-free

Fattoush

$14.00

heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, charred tomato vinaigrette, berbere crisps

Cheese Borekas

$11.00

feta, red pepper romesco

Chickpea Wedges

$14.00

chermoula, garlic yogurt, za'atar

Halloumi Gem Salad

$15.00

pickled rhubarb, marcona almonds, honey sumac vinaigrette

Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00

roasted cauliflower glazed with a jerk marinade served with coriander cashew butter, pickled red onions and chermoula

Duck Wings

$18.00

turkish hummus, pomegranate bbq, crispy garbanzo beans

Mushroom Nwassar Pasta

$18.00

sunchokes, brussels sprouts, manchego

Little Neck Clams

$17.00

merguez, tomato, white wine, flatbread

Peri-Peri Shrimp

$18.00

head-on prawns in peri-peri sauce of harissa, tomato, garlic and lemon served with our house made flatbread

Shakshuka

$17.00

a stew-like dish of tomatoes, mixed peppers and mushrooms with baked eggs topped with nigella, chermoula and herbs served with a side of house made flatbread

Kebabs

Chili-Chicken

$21.00

grilled chicken thighs on top of sesame yogurt topped with pomegranate molasses and garlic streusel served with a swiss chard salad

Lamb Merguez

$22.00

house made lamb merguez sausage with stewed tomatoes and a tomatillo escabeche

Shrimp

$24.00

grilled shrimp kebab with roasted red peppers and confit garlic

Napa Cabbage

$20.00

halloumi, red lentis, sultana chutney

Large Plates

Dry Rubbed Chicken

$33.00+

Lamb Shank

$45.00

date-braised lamb shank served with warm grain salad and vegetables

Moroccan Steak Frites

$42.00

skirt steak, shabazi fries, persian cucumbers, chermoula, spiced cashews

Whole Fish

$55.00

whole roasted fish served with charred citrus, basmati rice and leek vinaigrette

Moussaka

$35.00

lamb & beef, eggplant, potato, bechamel, flatbread

Stuffed Acorn Squash

$32.00

couscous, mushrooms, date tahina, pecans

Sweets

Warm Tahini Brownie

$11.00

chocolate brownie swirled with tahini topped with tahitian vanilla ice cream and halva

Grapefruit Meringue

$11.00

almond shortbread, basil granita

Samali

$11.00

custard, phyllo dough, pistachio, rose, honey

Pumpkin Roll

$11.00

cream cheese frosting, pistachio streusel

Takeout Tastings

Takeout Tasting for 1

$25.00

our spreads duo with broccoli Tabbouleh and choice of Chili Chicken or Lamb Merguez Kebab

Takeout Tasting for 2

$65.00

our spreads duo, fattoush, whole chicken and burnt cream

Finch Holiday Feast

Let Spice Finch take care of the cooking so that instead of spending the day in the kitchen, you can enjoy the company of your friends and family. With the exception of the turkey, our takeout dinner is completely cooked and will only require minor reheating. We'll include easy-to-follow reheating instructions as well as directions on how to cook your turkey to the delicious, golden brown that we all crave. Pre-order your feast by 4pm on Friday, November 18th and pick-up on Wednesday, November 23rd between 2-6pm.

Finch Holiday Feast for 4

$180.00

Let Spice Finch take care of the cooking so that instead of spending the day in the kitchen, you can enjoy the company of your friends and family. With the exception of the turkey, our takeout dinner is completely cooked and will only require minor reheating. We'll include easy-to-follow reheating instructions as well as directions on how to cook your turkey to the delicious, golden brown that we all crave. Starters- red pepper hummus, garlic yogurt & tahina, berbere crisps & crudités, warm mediterranean olives Main- ready-to-roast shawarma spiced whole turkey, broccoli tabbouleh, butternut fattoush, roasted market vegetables, warm grain salad, sumac cranberry sauce, tzatziki Dessert- pumpkin roll with pistachio streusel

Finch Holiday Feast for 8

$360.00

Let Spice Finch take care of the cooking so that instead of spending the day in the kitchen, you can enjoy the company of your friends and family. With the exception of the turkey, our takeout dinner is completely cooked and will only require minor reheating. We'll include easy-to-follow reheating instructions as well as directions on how to cook your turkey to the delicious, golden brown that we all crave. Starters- red pepper hummus, garlic yogurt & tahina, berbere crisps & crudités, warm mediterranean olives Main- ready-to-roast shawarma spiced whole turkey, broccoli tabbouleh, butternut fattoush, roasted market vegetables, warm grain salad, sumac cranberry sauce, tzatziki Dessert- pumpkin roll with pistachio streusel

Finch Holiday Feast for 12

$540.00

Let Spice Finch take care of the cooking so that instead of spending the day in the kitchen, you can enjoy the company of your friends and family. With the exception of the turkey, our takeout dinner is completely cooked and will only require minor reheating. We'll include easy-to-follow reheating instructions as well as directions on how to cook your turkey to the delicious, golden brown that we all crave. Starters- red pepper hummus, garlic yogurt & tahina, berbere crisps & crudités, warm mediterranean olives Main- ready-to-roast shawarma spiced whole turkey, broccoli tabbouleh, butternut fattoush, roasted market vegetables, warm grain salad, sumac cranberry sauce, tzatziki Dessert- pumpkin roll with pistachio streusel

Jumbo Shrimp Appetizer for 4

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp Appetizer for 8

$40.00

Jumbo Shrimp Appetizer for 12

$60.00

Leftover Package for 4

$20.00

includes flatbreads, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, garlic yogurt & tahina to make your own sandwiches with your leftover turkey

Leftover Package for 8

$40.00

includes flatbreads, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, garlic yogurt & tahina to make your own sandwiches with your leftover turkey

Leftover Package for 12

$60.00

includes flatbreads, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, garlic yogurt & tahina to make your own sandwiches with your leftover turkey

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
220 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

