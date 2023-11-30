Restaurant info

Introducing Almyra, a new vibrant and airy Greek restaurant and bar in the heart of Philadelphia, steps from Rittenhouse Square. Named after the Greek Goddess of the sea breeze, Almyra transports guests to the sandy beaches of the Aegean Sea through a rotating food and beverage menu inspired by Greek seafood, spices and worldly flavors in a sprawling, light and breezy open-concept dining room. A lively bar scene complete with a pulsating state-of-the-art sound system percolates the corner restaurant into the late evening hours. Part of the acclaimed Estia Group, pioneers of Greek cuisine in Philadelphia for nearly two decades, Almyra will boast an authentic dining experience rooted in family tradition with global influences meant to be shared among friends. We look forward to welcoming you into our family and delivering Philoxenia to all of our guests as we bring a taste of Greece to Philadelphia.