Restaurant header imageView gallery

Andra Hem Andra Hem

review star

No reviews yet

218 S 16th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Smörgås

Blue Cheese

$12.00

Blue cheese , Pear, & Bacon

Beet Pickled Herring

$12.00

Stracciatella & Roasted Red Peppers

Räksmörgås

$18.00

Jumbo Prawns, Salmon Roe, & Pickled Egg

Stöetzel

$16.00

Filet Mignon Carpaccio, Artichoke, & Manchego

Boards

Charcuterie Board

$24.00+

House Cured Duck Prosciutto, Salty Bits Salami, & Duck Liver Pate

Cheese Board

$24.00+

A Selection of Birchrun Hills Farm, Cypress Grove, Cowgirl Creamery cheeses & fresh fruit w/local honey

Gravlax Board

$24.00+

Nori cured Norwegian Salmon, Salmon Rillettes, & Salmon Roe

Vegan Board

$30.00

Caprese salad, Pimento Cheese Stuffed Peppadew Pepper, & Spicy Cashew Dip

Side

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Peppadew Pepper

$12.00

Caesar Dip

$12.00

Duck Prosciutto

$12.00

Salty Bits Salami

$12.00

AH Jerky

$12.00

Sweets

John and Kira's Honey Bees

$7.00

Hootie Hoos, Chocolate Shortbread, Molasses Cookie, Almond Cookies

John and Kira's Chocolate Apricots

$7.00

Honey Bee Caramels, Swedish Fish, Chocolate Truffle, Honey Glazed Nuts

Dessert of the Day

$9.00

Small Plates

Salad

$12.00

Olives

$6.00

Potato Pancake

$10.00

Swedish Meatballs

$14.00

Side

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Tito's

$10.00

Stateside Urbancraft Vodka

$11.00

local vodka

Chopin

$11.00

Purity

$10.00

Buddy's

$8.00

Square One

$10.00

DBL Svedka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Belvedere

$13.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$9.00

DBL Faber Vodka

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$13.00

DBL Ketel One

$15.00

Gin

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Bluecoat

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

$11.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Plymouth 82 Proof

$11.00

The Botanist Islay Dry

$12.00

Revivalist Spirits Solstice

$11.00

Porters Old Tom

$12.00

Aposteles

$11.00

Dyfi Pollination Gin

$19.00

DBL Faber Gin

$11.00

DBL Beefeater

$13.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

DBL Blue Coat

$11.00

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$13.00

Rum

Zaya Gran Reserva 80 Proof

$13.00

Ron Zacapa Centenario 23 Yr

$21.00

Goslings Black Seal

$8.00

Probitas White Blended Rum

$15.00

Hampden Rhum 8YO

$25.00

Diplomatico Rsv 12YO

$21.00

Plantation 5YO

$10.00

Aquaviva Cachaca

$12.00

DBL Faber Rum

$11.00

DBL Appleton Estate

$19.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$13.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

El Mayor Blanco

$10.00

Ocho Plata

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$42.00

Don Julio 1942

$37.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

123 Blanco

$13.00

Cincoro Blanco

$21.00

Cincoro Reposado

$26.00

Cincoro Anejo

$34.00

DBL Faber Tequila

$11.00

DBL Casa Noble

$15.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

$15.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$13.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$17.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$79.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$17.00

DBL Patron Silver

$17.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy Rye

$25.00

Bakers

$20.00

Basil Hayden Straight Bourbon

$14.00

Bookers

$30.00

Bulleit Straight Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Straight Rye

$12.00

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey

$12.00

Elijah Craig 1789 Bourbon Small Batch 94 proof

$12.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$19.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Bourbon Small Batch

$14.00

Larceny

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Michter's Rye

$14.00

OGD Bonded

$12.00

Old Grand Dad Bourbon

$10.00

Old Overholt Rye

$10.00

Redbreast Irish Whiskey Single Pot Still 12 Yr

$20.00

Resurgent Bourbon Young American 104 P

$12.00

Resurgent Straight Bourbon Custom Cask 100 p

$15.00

Rittenhouse Straight Rye

$12.00

Russel's

$12.00

Templeton Rye 4 Yr

$12.00

WhistlePig Straight Rye 4 Yr

$21.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

DBL Faber Whiskey

$11.00

DBL Angels Envy

$23.00

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Bulleit Rye

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$17.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Knob Creek

$17.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$13.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Scotch

Auchentoshan 21

$90.00

Balvenie Single Malt Doublewood 12 Yr

$19.00

Chivas Regal 12 Yr

$11.00

Dewar's White Label Blended Scotch

$10.00

Glenfiddich Single Malt 12 Yr

$16.00

Glenlivet Single Malt 12 Yr

$15.00

Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or

$22.00

Glenmorangie Single Malt 10 Yr

$14.00

Highland Park

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Lagavulin Islay Single Malt 16 Yr

$31.00

Laphroaig Islay Single Malt 10 Yr

$18.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$65.00

Oban Highlands Single Malt 14 Yr

$25.00

Scapa Skiren

$25.00

Ardbeg Uigeadial

$32.00

DBL Dewar's

$11.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$13.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$29.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$99.00

Liqueurs

Aperol Apertif

$7.00

spritzes many last word builds

Campari Bitter Apertivo

$7.00

negronis

Cointreau Orange Liqueur

$8.00

Frangelico Hazlenut Liqueur

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Pimm's Cup No. 1 Liqueur

$12.00

RumChata Horchata Liqueur

$12.00

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

$10.00

french 77 vibes

Fernet Branca

$666.66

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

"fancy" and sweet vermouth for things like manhattys etc

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Dom Benedictine B and B Liqueur112

$12.00

Creme Yvette Liqueur

$12.00

fancy creme de violette , more berry based , is the impression i'm under.

Pernod Anise Liqueur

$10.00

ouzo!

Lillet Blanc Apertif Wine

$12.00

put in FRidge!

Creme de Violette Liqueur

$666.66

last word aviator

Chambord Raspberry Liqueur

$444.00

clover clubs bramble

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

$10.00

last word plus any riff on it usually

Averna Amaro Liqueur

$1.00

black manhattans good riff maker

Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur

$777.00

Amaro Sibona Liqueur

$22.00

Amaro Nonino

$22.00

Dolin Rouge

$12.00

Lillet Rose

$12.00

Lillet Rouge

$12.00

Kronan Swedish Punsch

$12.00

Vieux Carre Absinthe

$16.00

Cocchi Americano Bianco

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$16.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$16.00

Cocchi Americano Rosa

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Gran Bassano Bianco

$12.00

Gran Bassano Rouge

$12.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$15.00

DBL Aperol

$13.00

DBL Campari

$13.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$27.00

DBL Cointreau

$15.00

DBL Drambuie

$15.00

DBL Frangelico

$15.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$19.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$17.00

DBL Jagermeister

$17.00

DBL Kahlua

$15.00

DBL Limoncello

$15.00

DBL Licor 43

$15.00

DBL Bailey's

Brandy

Hennessy Cognac XO 80 Proof

$54.00

Courvoisier XO

$36.00

Remy Martin XO

$35.00

Lairds Apple Brandy

$11.00

St. George Pear

$14.00

Mezcal

Granja Nomada

$10.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Amari

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Averna

$13.00

Sibona Amaro

$10.00

Cappelletti

Lazzaroni

Cynar

Sfumato

Classic

Vesper

$16.00

Rosita

$17.00

Bee's Knees

$16.00

Trinidad Sour

$18.00

Jack Rose

$17.00

Hemmingway Daiquiri

$16.00

Boomerang

$16.00

Lion's Tail

$16.00

Specialty

Fig Around

$16.00

Love in Åmål

$17.00

Nothin Beets a Dala Horse

$20.00

Pears for Heirs

$16.00

Peat Forsberg

$18.00

Violet! You're Turning Violet!

$18.00

Lambhattan

$18.00

BDSM Coretto

$18.00

Bottle Beer

Stella Artois

$6.00

hell of a lady Belgian pilsner, 4.6-5.2% ABV

Yeungling Lager

$4.00

amber lager, pottstown PA american lager?

Ommegang Hennepin

$9.00

belgian style farmhouse wheat ale, 7.7%ABV, 24 IBU HOPS Styrian Golding, Spalter Select FERMENTABLES Pilsner malt, flaked corn SPICES Orange peel, coriander, ginger, grains of paradise YEAST House yeast AGING NOTES Bottle conditioned

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$7.00

tried n true ipa, 6%ABV, 60 IBU indian pale ale, golden amber

PBC Walt Wit Belgian-Style White Ale

$12.00

philly brewing co , belgian style ale, 4.5%ABV

Omnipollo

$666.66

swedish beer?

Crooked Stave x Omni Bianca

$8.00

Red by the GLS

Red Tail Ridge

$12.00

Eva Luna

$14.00

Ancient Peak

$13.00

Lyra Gran Reserva

$10.00

Red by the BTL

Red Tail Ridge

$48.00

Eva Luna

$56.00

Ancient Peak

$52.00

Lyra Gran Reserva

$40.00

90+ Cellars Oakville

$200.00

White by the GLS

Xarmant

$13.00

Giraudon

$13.00

1848 Chardonnay

$13.00

tbd

White by the BTL

Xarmant

$52.00

Giraudon

tbd

$66.00

tbd

Champagne by the GLS

Laurent Perrier Gl

$22.00

Dumont Pere & Fil Rose

$24.00

Lambrusco

$22.00

Champagne by the BTL

Laurent Perrier 1/2

$65.00

Dumont Pere & Fils Rose

$145.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$50.00

N/A Beverages

Fever Tree Cola

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fever Tree Club

$3.00

Fever Tree Various

$14.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

-

Location

218 S 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spice Finch - 220 S 17th St
orange starNo Reviews
220 S 17th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
CookNSolo - K'Far
orange starNo Reviews
110 S. 19th Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Melograno - Rittenhouse Square
orange star4.7 • 1,215
2012 Sansom St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
20th Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 247
108 South 20th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
P.S. & Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1706 Locust St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston