Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Greek

Spiro's Taverna PSL

review star

No reviews yet

1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

Order Again

Popular Items

Famous Gyro Sandwich
Gyro Platter
Greek Salad

Taverna Favorites

Famous Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

Souvlaki Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

Vegetarian Gyro

$10.95

Lamb Burger

$15.95

Falafel Sandwich

$10.95

Signature Meze - Appetizers

Hummus

$8.95

Flaming Cheese, Saganaki

$10.95

Calamari

$12.95

Zesty Calamari

$13.95

Tzaztiki App

$9.95

Dolmades

$7.95

Meze Sampler

$10.95

Spinach Pie

$10.95

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Fried Eggplant

$8.95

Batter Dipped Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Mediterranean Quesadillas

$12.95

Trio Spreads

$10.95

Falafel

$8.95

Loukaniko

$8.95

Grilled Pita Sandwiches

Chicken Pita

$10.95

Philly Pita

$13.95

Mediterranean Pita

$12.95

Tuna Pita

$12.95

Sandwiches

Taverna Special

$13.95

Philly Cheese

$13.95

Reuben Sandwich

$13.95

Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Greek Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Cranberry Walnut Wrap

$13.95

Angus Burgers

Angus Burger

$11.95

Patty Melt

$11.95

Greek Burger

$12.95

Soups

Avgo Lemono

$4.95

"Homemade" Soup of the Day

$4.95

Signature Flatbread

Rustic Greek Flatbread

$14.95

Greek Vegetarian

$14.95

Specialty Salates

Greek Salad

$11.95

Village Salad

$11.95

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$14.95

Chicken Club Salad

$15.95

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Traditional Greek Cuisine

Gyro Platter

$14.95

Chicken Gyro Platter

$15.95

Souvlaki Platter

$16.95

Combo Gyro & Souvlaki Platter

$17.95

Gyro, Souvlaki & Chicken Trio Platter

$21.95

Moussaka

$17.95

Pastitio

$17.95

Greek Sampler

$19.95

Lamb Shank

$25.95

Grilled Kebab

$15.95

Dolmades Platter

$14.95

Spinach Pie Platter

$17.95

Mediterranean Rice Bowl

$15.95

Chicken and Gyro Platter

$15.95

Chicken and Souvlaki Platter

$16.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Seasoned Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Lemon Roasted Potatoes

$3.95

Side of Greek Salad

$5.95

Side of Feta Cheese

$3.95

Side of Greek Olives 8 oz

$3.95

Side of Pita

$1.50

Side of Gyro Meat

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Tuna

$6.00

Side of Souvlaki

$6.00

Side of Tzaztiki

$0.99

Bottle of Greek Dressing

$8.95

Large Side of Tzatziki

$6.95

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Small Side of Hummus

$1.00

2 oz Beets

$1.50

2 oz side of Olives

$1.50

2 oz of Feta

$1.50

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$5.95

Baklava Sundae

$6.95

Chocolate Eclair Cake

$6.95

Yiayia's Baklava

$5.95

Tuxedo Bomb

$6.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free)

$5.95

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.95

Add a scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Beverages

Juice

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Mimosa

$6.95

Café

$2.95

Dasani

$2.00

Loutraki (Imported from Greece)

$5.95

Souroti (Imported from Greece)

$5.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

From The Sauté Pan

Athenian

Angelina

Franchaise

Marsala

Lemonato

Greek Alfredo

Marsala

Picatta

Beer

Domestic Draft

$3.95

Seasonal Draft

$5.95

Premium Draft

$5.95

Bottled Beer

$4.95

Premium Bottled Beer

$5.95

Happy Hour Draft

$3.00

Happy Hour Bottled Beer

$3.00

Wine

House Wine

$7.95

Premium Wine

$8.95

Sangria

$8.95

Mimosa

$7.95

Happy Hour Wine

$6.00

Prosecco

$8.95

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Pasta and Marinara

$6.95

Corn Dog

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Mini Gyro

$6.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Live long, eat Greek! Come in and enjoy :)

Location

1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

Spiro's Taverna image
Spiro's Taverna image
Spiro's Taverna image

