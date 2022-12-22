SPM MARKET & GRILL SPM MARKET & GRILL
4011 Old York
Baltimore, MD 21218
Chicken & Waffles
$12.00
Cheese Steak
$7.50
Cheese Steak Combo
$10.99
Chicken Cheese Steak Combo
$10.99
Cheese Buger Combo
$8.99
Bacon Cheese Burger Combo/ can soda
$9.50
Fries
$3.00
4 Chicken Wings & Fries Combo /can soda
$10.99
Chicken Cheese Steak
$7.50
Grilled Cheese
$2.50
Curry Chicken Salad Large
$10.00
Curry Chicken Small
$7.00
Beef Sausage & Chili
$4.00
Beef Sausage
$3.00
Nathans Beef Hotdogs
$3.00
Foot Long Beef Hotdogs
$5.00
Chili Bowls w/ Cornbread or Crackers
$7.00
Chili For Hotdogs
$0.75
Spicey Beef Sausage
$3.00
6 Wings & Fries
$12.99
Cheesesteak W/shrimp
$10.99
Fish Fillet Sandwich
$6.50
Fish Fillet Sanwich/fries
$10.50
Wings/Single
$2.00
Hamburger/Bun
$4.00
Cheeseburger/Bun
$4.75
Bacon Cheeseburger
$6.00
Shrimp cheese Steak /combo
$12.50
Chicken Shrimp Cheesesteak Combo/ can soda
$13.99
6 Wings Only
$12.00
5 Wings & Fries
$12.99
Chili Fries
$6.00
Cheese Steak Fries
$13.00
Meatball Sub
$7.50
Gravy Fries
$3.75
4wings/fries
$10.99
Bacon Egg & Cheese
$3.75
Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese
$3.85
Pancake& Eggs W/meat
$8.00
Belgain Waffe
$5.00
Belgain Waffle Platter/eggs.choice of meat
$12.00
Plain Egg Sandwich
$2.00
Sauage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$4.25
Grilled Chees Sandwich
$1.75
Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
Fish Sub
$8.50
Condiment
Mayo
Ketchup
Raw Onion
Fried Onion
Pickel
Hots
Everything
Mustard
Mumbo Sauce
$0.50
Lettuce
Salt
Pepper
Cheese
Lettuce
Hot Sauce
Hots Sauce All Over
Season All
Extra Mayo
No Onion
Plain
Only
No Tomato
Light Mayo
Extra Fried Onion
$0.25
Light Hots
Extra Sauage
$1.25
Extra Steak
$2.00
Extra Egg
$0.75
Extra Bacon
$1.25
Tomato
Extra Pancake
$1.25
Turkey Bacon
Provolone Cheese
Ex Cheese
$0.50
Beverages
Coke Bottle 20oz
$2.00
Pepsi Can
$0.75
Pepsi Bottle 20oz
$2.00
Fountain Drink Mid
$2.50
Fountain Drink Large
$3.50
Fountain Drink Small
$2.00
BodyArmor Blackout Berry
$1.75
BodyArmor Orange Mango
$1.75
BodyArmor Fruit Punch
$1.75
BodyArmor Strawberry Banana
$1.75
Calypso Lemonade
$2.50
Calypso Topical Mango Lemonde
$2.50
Calypso Strawberry
$2.50
Calypso Southern Peace
$2.50
Everfresh Island Punch
$2.50
Powerade Grape
$2.50
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast
$2.50
Everfresh
$1.85
Everfresh Premium Papaya
$1.85
Everfresh Cranberry
$1.85
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry
$2.00
Snapple Mango Madness
$2.00
Snapple Apple
$1.85
Dunkin Iced Coffee
$2.75
Gatorade Orange
$2.50
Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit
$1.75
Arizona Watermelon
$1.25
Arizona Sweet Tea
$1.25
Core Water
$3.00
Super Chill Can Strawberry
$0.60
Aquafina
$1.25
Canada Dry GingerAle
$2.00
CanadaDry Bottle Peach
$2.00
CanadaDry Pineapple
$2.00
Fanta Pinnapple
$1.50
SuperChill Orange
$0.60
SuperChill Grape
$0.60
Brisk Ice Tea Can
$0.75
Diet Pepsi Can
$0.75
Deer Park
$1.25
MinuteMaid Fruit Punch
$2.00
MinuteMaid Kiwi Strawberry
$2.00
PURELEAF EXTRA SWEET TEA
$2.00
Dr Pepper Bottle
$2.00
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
$2.25
RedBull
$3.00
Monster Energy Zero Ultra
$2.75
Lipton Georgia Peach Tea
$1.50
Jumbo Drink
$3.50
Lipton H/h
$1.50
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
$2.00
Minute Maid Kiwi Strawberry
$1.75
Minute Maid Lemonade
$1.75
Fanta Pineapple
$1.50
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
$1.50
Super Chill
$0.75
Starbucks Chilled Coffee
$2.25
Sprite 16fl
$1.60
Mtn Dew
$2.00
Hot Tea
$1.50
Coffee
$1.50
Hot Chocolate
$1.50
Clear Fruit Cherry Blast
$2.00
Chips
Utz Plain
$0.60
Wise Onion Rings
$0.60
Dipsy Doodles Plain
$0.60
Utz Red Hot
$0.60
Utz Honey Bbq
$0.60
Utz Salt'n Vinegar
Cheetos Puffs
$0.60
Ruffles
$0.60
Doritos
$0.60
Cheetos Crunchy
$0.60
Funyuns
$0.60
Takis
$2.50
Cheetos Crunchy Hot
$0.60
Utz Red Hot
$2.29
Cheetos Puff Hot
$0.60
Doritos Flamin,' Hot Nacho
$0.60
Chesters Fries Flamin' Hot
$0.60
Fritos Flaming Hot
$0.60
Doritos Flamin'n Hot Cool Ranch
$0.60
Pringles Chedder Cheese 1.4oz
$1.50
Pringles BBQ
$1.50
Pringles Original
$1.50
Rap Snacks Rick Ross Sweet Chili Lemon Pepper
$0.60
Rap Snacks Migo Sour Cream w/ Dab Of Ranch
$0.60
Rap Snacks Lil Baby BBQ w/ My Honey Heat
$0.60
Rap Snack Migo Wavy BBQ w/ Dab of Ranch
$0.60
Rap Snacks Snoop OG BBQ Cheddar
$0.60
Rap Snacks Nortorious Big Honey Jalapeno
$0.60
Rap Snacks Lil Boosie
$0.60
Herrs Sour Cream Onion Chips
$0.60
Dill Pickle Herrs Chip
$0.60
Moon Lodge Buffalo Wing/ Blue Cheese
$1.00
The Whole Shabang
$1.00
Herrs Salt & Vinegar
$0.60
Snacks
M&M
$1.50
Hershey
$1.50
Snickers
$1.50
Reeses
$1.50
Snackerz FrootiesToostie Roll
$0.59
Snackerz Toostie Roll Midgees
$0.59
Jolly Ranchers 0.85 Oz
$0.59
Snackerz Starlight Mints
$0.59
Snackerz Gummy Bears
$0.59
Snackers Sour Neon Worms.
$0.59
Handy Candy Jelly Beans
$1.35
Handy Candy Gummi Worms
$1.35
Handy Candy Fruit Slices
$1.35
Soft Pepper Mints
$1.35
Albanese Gummi Worms
$1.25
Little Debbie Powdered Donut
$1.00
Little Debbie Frosted Donuts
$1.00
Little Debbie Glazed Donuts
$1.00
Little Debbie Donut Sticks
$1.00
Carleys Soft Baked Ice Strawberry Cookies
$1.49
Lindens Chocolate Chips Cookies
$0.75
Lindens Butter Crunch Cookies
$0.75
Keebler Soft Batch
$1.25
Chips Ahoy
$1.25
Little Debbie Big Ice Honey Bun
$1.25
Little Debbie Fudge Round
$0.75
Nutty Buddy
$0.75
Crunch N Munch
$1.50
Kellogs Rice Krispies Treats
$1.75
Mike&ike Original
$0.25
Welchs Island Fruit Snacks
$2.50
Welchs Berries n Cherries Fruit Snacks
$2.50
Welches Strawberry Fruit Snacks
$2.50
Sour Patch Watermelon
$2.49
Sour Patch Tropical
$2.49
Trolli Sour Brite Octopus
$2.49
Swedish Fish
$2.49
Haribo Sour Bites
$2.49
Haribo Goldbears
$2.49
Haribo Starkix
$2.49
Haribo The Smurfs
$2.49
Haribo Frogs
$2.49
WarHeads Cubes
$2.49
Werthers Original
$1.49
Baby Bottle Pop Flavors
$1.79
Jumbo Push Pop Flavors
$1.69
Juicy Drop Gummy Dip & Stick Flavor
$2.49
David Pumpkin Seeds
$1.99
David Original Sunflower Seeds
$0.75
David Ranch Sunflower Seeds
$0.75
Now Later Watermelon
$0.25
Cherry Now Later
$0.25
Zebra Cakes Single Pk
$0.75
LemonHeads
$0.25
Grocerie
Crisco
$6.25
Essential Vegatabl
Hellmans Mayonnaise
$4.25
Essential Sweet Relish
$2.99
Crystal Hot Sauce
$3.49
Essential White Vingegar
$2.00
French Worcestershire Sauce
$4.00
Pearl Milling Syrup
$3.90
Realemon Juice
$4.99
Essential Caesar Dressing
$4.00
Essential Hickory Smoke Barbecue Sauce
$2.50
Heinz Mustard
$3.25
Essential Creamy French Dressing
$3.00
Kraft Original Barbecue
$2.98
Heinz Tomato
$3.75
Essential Blue Cheese Dressing
$3.00
Pampa Instant Coffee Instant
$2.00
Essential Sweet Corns
$1.25
Dinty Moore Beef Stew 15oz
$2.80
Campbells Chunky Beef Vegetables Soup
$2.50
Essential Green Beans 14.5oz
$1.25
Bush Beans Oriiginal Baked Beans 16.5oz
$2.50
Bush Vegetarian Baked Beans
$2.29
Bush Grillin Beans Brown Sugar
$2.89
Chef Boyardee
$1.60
Chef Boyardee Mini Ravioli Beef 15 Oz
$1.89
Old Bay Season
$4.79
Nestle Carnation Milk
$2.00
Tomato Soup
$1.25
Essential Sweetpeas
$1.25
Del Monte Sweetpeas
$1.50
Campbells Vegetable
$1.55
Campbells Chicken Noodle
$2.25
Essential Black Pepper
$2.39
Bubble Bee Light Tuna
$1.35
Bubble Bee Albacore
$1.35
Kipper Herring Fillets
$1.80
Pampa Sardines
$1.45
Spice Supreme Steak Seasoning
$1.60
Spice Supreme Paprika
$1.60
Spice Supreme Garlic Powder
$1.80
Spice Supreme Lemon Pepper Seasoning
$1.80
Spice Supreme Seasoned Saltq
$1.80
Spice Supreme Chicken Seasoning
$1.80
Spice Supreme Parsley Flakes
$1.80
Spice Supreme Fish Seasoning
$1.80
Spice Supreme Black Pepper
$1.80
Morton Season All
$2.89
Top Ramen Chicken
$1.00
Nissin Hot &spicy Shrimp Flavor
$1.45
Chicken Hot & Spicy Bowl Noodles
$1.45
Top Ramen Chicken Single Pack
$0.50
Top Ramen Beef Single
$0.50
Nissin Cup Noodles Chicken
$1.25
Cup Noodle Beef
$1.25
Cup Noodle Shrimp
$1.25
Marchchan Yakisoba Spicy Chicken
$2.49
Maruchan Yakisoba Teriyaki Beef
$2.49
Nongshim Bowl Noodle Spicy Kimchi
$2.50
Louisiana Fish Fry 10oz
$3.00
Essential Sugar 2lbs
$3.25
Washington Seafood Breading
$3.59
Pearl Milling Pancake Mixs
$4.00
Pearl Milling Company 16 Oz
$2.89
Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix
$0.69
San Giorgio Thin Spaghetti
$2.25
San Giorgio Elbow Macaroni
$2.59
Washington Chicken Breading 20oz
$2.99
Hamburger Helper Beef Pasta
$2.25
Knorr Chicken Flavor Rice
$2.25
Knorr Cheddar Broccoli
$2.25
Essential
$1.25
Green Pepper
$1.00
Meds
Bc Asprin
$2.00
Tylenol Extra Strength Single Pack
$1.25
Tylenol Sinus Severe Single Pack
$1.25
Aleve
$1.00
Motrin Single Pack
$1.25
Bayer Aspirin
$1.25
Advil
$1.25
Advil Pm
$1.35
Benadryl Allergy
$1.35
Pepto Bismol
$6.25
Pepto Bismol Chewable Tablets
$3.50
Tylenol Extra Strength 24
$6.99
Efferdent 44ct
$7.99
Efferdent
$5.25
Ziq Pregancy Test
$2.25
Dayquil
$1.50
Nyquil Cold Flu
$1.25
Pepto Bismol Tablet 4 Pack
$1.50
Dove Original 135g
$2.00
Dove Vainilla
$2.00
Dove Pink Rosa 3.17 Oz
$1.50
Degree Cool Rush 1.7oz
$2.59
Single Dial Soap
$1.35
Lady Speed Stick
$1.69
Dove Men+care 3.17oz
$2.00
Degree Cool Ranch
$3.50
Secret 1.5 Oz
$1.75
Dove 1.4oz
$1.69
Secret Powder Fresh
$2.99
Degree Sheer Powder 2.6
$2.99
Listerine Fresh Burst
$5.99
Listerine Cool Mint 250ml
$5.99
70% Rubbing Alcohol
$2.99
Summer Eve Fresh Scent
$2.00
Valeline Advanced Repair 200ml
$3.29
Listerine 100 Ml
$2.25
Zest 2 Pack
$2.50
Vaseline 3.75 Oz
$2.95
Bags
$20.00
Bathroom
Kitchen
Hand Sanitizer 1.69 Oz
$1.05
Strong Stuff Kitchen Bags 13 Gallon
$2.00
SOS 4 Pads
$2.59
Brillo Pad 10 Pack
$3.50
Essential Variety Pack
$2.25
Essential Forks
$2.30
Ajax Detergent
$2.25
Ajax Detergent
$2.25
Palmolive Detergent 8fl
$3.00
Member Mark Ultra Napkins
$4.29
Puffs Plus Lotion 124 2-ply
$3.59
Pom 2ply Paper Towels
$2.25
Members Mark
$2.55
Spoons 24 Essential
$2.25
Ziploc 50 Storage 7inch
$5.69
Ziploc 52 Storage Bag
$6.99
Turtle Nose Deluxe Can Opener
$8.99
Top Grade Cork Screw
$9.99
Turtle Nose Multi Bottle Can Opener
$6.99
Top Grade Can & Bottle Opener (Color)
$6.99
Top Grade Corkscrew
$5.99
Hair
Queen Remi Yaki 100 % Human Hair 12 Inch (1b)
$35.99
Queen Remy Yaki 100% Human Hair #1
$29.99
Queen Remyyaki Hair 10inch 1b
$29.99
Queen Remy Yaki Hair Human Hair 12 Inch #1
$35.99
14 Inch Queen Remi Yaki Humanhair #1
$39.99
Queen Remi Human Hair 14inch #1b
$39.99
Queen Remi Yaki Human Hair 16 #1
$44.99
Queen Remi Yaki Hair 1b #16
$44.99
Queen Remi Yaki Hair 1b #18
$49.99
Kingston Braid 27inch
$8.99
Softee Argan Oil
$2.25
Softee Indian Hemp
$2.00
30 Second Hair Glue
$2.50
Murrays Beeswax
$3.49
Softee Coconut Oil
$2.25
Ampro Pro Styl Gel 8oz
$2.10
Cream Of Nature Edge Control
$5.99
Olive Oil E Otic Scalp Oil
$5.99
Ampro Clear Gel
$2.30
Vigorol Mousse 12 Oz
$5.99
Isoplus
$2.99
Isoplus Neutralizing Shampoo
$3.25
Vo5 Blackberry Sage Tea
$3.00
Isoplus Oil Sheen
$2.10
V05 Shampo & conditioner
$3.25
Single Razor Gillette
$2.00
Little Tree Vanillaroma
$1.50
Morning Fresh
$1.50
Little Tree Black Ice
$1.50
Gonesh Sticks Sweet Doux
$2.35
Gonesh Sticks
$2.25
Gonesh Sticks Sensual
$2.25
Gonesh Sticks
$2.25
Gonesh Sticks Inspirational
$2.25
Gonesh Sticks Sweet Doux Dulce
$2.25
Hanes Tagless Tanks Lg Black
$13.50
Hanes 6 Tagless Tanks Med
$13.99
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4011 Old York, Baltimore, MD 21218
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
