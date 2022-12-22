A map showing the location of SPM MARKET & GRILL SPM MARKET & GRILL View gallery

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Cheese Steak

$7.50

Cheese Steak Combo

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Steak Combo

$10.99

Cheese Buger Combo

$8.99

Bacon Cheese Burger Combo/ can soda

$9.50

Fries

$3.00

4 Chicken Wings & Fries Combo /can soda

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Curry Chicken Salad Large

$10.00

Curry Chicken Small

$7.00

Beef Sausage & Chili

$4.00

Beef Sausage

$3.00

Nathans Beef Hotdogs

$3.00

Foot Long Beef Hotdogs

$5.00

Chili Bowls w/ Cornbread or Crackers

$7.00

Chili For Hotdogs

$0.75

Spicey Beef Sausage

$3.00

6 Wings & Fries

$12.99

Cheesesteak W/shrimp

$10.99

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$6.50

Fish Fillet Sanwich/fries

$10.50

Wings/Single

$2.00

Hamburger/Bun

$4.00

Cheeseburger/Bun

$4.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.00

Shrimp cheese Steak /combo

$12.50

Chicken Shrimp Cheesesteak Combo/ can soda

$13.99

6 Wings Only

$12.00

5 Wings & Fries

$12.99

Chili Fries

$6.00

Cheese Steak Fries

$13.00

Meatball Sub

$7.50

Gravy Fries

$3.75

4wings/fries

$10.99

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$3.75

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese

$3.85

Pancake& Eggs W/meat

$8.00

Belgain Waffe

$5.00

Belgain Waffle Platter/eggs.choice of meat

$12.00

Plain Egg Sandwich

$2.00

Sauage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Grilled Chees Sandwich

$1.75

Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Fish Sub

$8.50

Condiment

Mayo

Ketchup

Raw Onion

Fried Onion

Pickel

Hots

Everything

Mustard

Mumbo Sauce

$0.50

Lettuce

Salt

Pepper

Cheese

Lettuce

Hot Sauce

Hots Sauce All Over

Season All

Extra Mayo

No Onion

Plain

Only

No Tomato

Light Mayo

Extra Fried Onion

$0.25

Light Hots

Extra Sauage

$1.25

Extra Steak

$2.00

Extra Egg

$0.75

Extra Bacon

$1.25

Tomato

Extra Pancake

$1.25

Turkey Bacon

Provolone Cheese

Ex Cheese

$0.50

Beverages

Coke Bottle 20oz

$2.00

Pepsi Can

$0.75

Pepsi Bottle 20oz

$2.00

Fountain Drink Mid

$2.50

Fountain Drink Large

$3.50

Fountain Drink Small

$2.00

BodyArmor Blackout Berry

$1.75

BodyArmor Orange Mango

$1.75

BodyArmor Fruit Punch

$1.75

BodyArmor Strawberry Banana

$1.75

Calypso Lemonade

$2.50

Calypso Topical Mango Lemonde

$2.50

Calypso Strawberry

$2.50

Calypso Southern Peace

$2.50

Everfresh Island Punch

$2.50

Powerade Grape

$2.50

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.50

Everfresh

$1.85

Everfresh Premium Papaya

$1.85

Everfresh Cranberry

$1.85

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.00

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.00

Snapple Apple

$1.85

Dunkin Iced Coffee

$2.75

Gatorade Orange

$2.50

Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit

$1.75

Arizona Watermelon

$1.25

Arizona Sweet Tea

$1.25

Core Water

$3.00

Super Chill Can Strawberry

$0.60

Aquafina

$1.25

Canada Dry GingerAle

$2.00

CanadaDry Bottle Peach

$2.00

CanadaDry Pineapple

$2.00

Fanta Pinnapple

$1.50

SuperChill Orange

$0.60

SuperChill Grape

$0.60

Brisk Ice Tea Can

$0.75

Diet Pepsi Can

$0.75

Deer Park

$1.25

MinuteMaid Fruit Punch

$2.00

MinuteMaid Kiwi Strawberry

$2.00

PURELEAF EXTRA SWEET TEA

$2.00

Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.25

RedBull

$3.00

Monster Energy Zero Ultra

$2.75

Lipton Georgia Peach Tea

$1.50

Jumbo Drink

$3.50

Lipton H/h

$1.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.00

Minute Maid Kiwi Strawberry

$1.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.75

Fanta Pineapple

$1.50

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$1.50

Super Chill

$0.75

Starbucks Chilled Coffee

$2.25

Sprite 16fl

$1.60

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Clear Fruit Cherry Blast

$2.00

Chips

Utz Plain

$0.60

Wise Onion Rings

$0.60

Dipsy Doodles Plain

$0.60

Utz Red Hot

$0.60

Utz Honey Bbq

$0.60

Utz Salt'n Vinegar

Cheetos Puffs

$0.60

Ruffles

$0.60

Doritos

$0.60

Cheetos Crunchy

$0.60

Funyuns

$0.60

Takis

$2.50

Cheetos Crunchy Hot

$0.60

Utz Red Hot

$2.29

Cheetos Puff Hot

$0.60

Doritos Flamin,' Hot Nacho

$0.60

Chesters Fries Flamin' Hot

$0.60

Fritos Flaming Hot

$0.60

Doritos Flamin'n Hot Cool Ranch

$0.60

Pringles Chedder Cheese 1.4oz

$1.50

Pringles BBQ

$1.50

Pringles Original

$1.50

Rap Snacks Rick Ross Sweet Chili Lemon Pepper

$0.60

Rap Snacks Migo Sour Cream w/ Dab Of Ranch

$0.60

Rap Snacks Lil Baby BBQ w/ My Honey Heat

$0.60

Rap Snack Migo Wavy BBQ w/ Dab of Ranch

$0.60

Rap Snacks Snoop OG BBQ Cheddar

$0.60

Rap Snacks Nortorious Big Honey Jalapeno

$0.60

Rap Snacks Lil Boosie

$0.60

Herrs Sour Cream Onion Chips

$0.60

Dill Pickle Herrs Chip

$0.60

Moon Lodge Buffalo Wing/ Blue Cheese

$1.00

The Whole Shabang

$1.00

Herrs Salt & Vinegar

$0.60

Snacks

M&M

$1.50

Hershey

$1.50

Snickers

$1.50

Reeses

$1.50

Snackerz FrootiesToostie Roll

$0.59

Snackerz Toostie Roll Midgees

$0.59

Jolly Ranchers 0.85 Oz

$0.59

Snackerz Starlight Mints

$0.59

Snackerz Gummy Bears

$0.59

Snackers Sour Neon Worms.

$0.59

Handy Candy Jelly Beans

$1.35

Handy Candy Gummi Worms

$1.35

Handy Candy Fruit Slices

$1.35

Soft Pepper Mints

$1.35

Albanese Gummi Worms

$1.25

Little Debbie Powdered Donut

$1.00

Little Debbie Frosted Donuts

$1.00

Little Debbie Glazed Donuts

$1.00

Little Debbie Donut Sticks

$1.00

Carleys Soft Baked Ice Strawberry Cookies

$1.49

Lindens Chocolate Chips Cookies

$0.75

Lindens Butter Crunch Cookies

$0.75

Keebler Soft Batch

$1.25

Chips Ahoy

$1.25

Little Debbie Big Ice Honey Bun

$1.25

Little Debbie Fudge Round

$0.75

Nutty Buddy

$0.75

Crunch N Munch

$1.50

Kellogs Rice Krispies Treats

$1.75

Mike&ike Original

$0.25

Welchs Island Fruit Snacks

$2.50

Welchs Berries n Cherries Fruit Snacks

$2.50

Welches Strawberry Fruit Snacks

$2.50

Sour Patch Watermelon

$2.49

Sour Patch Tropical

$2.49

Trolli Sour Brite Octopus

$2.49

Swedish Fish

$2.49

Haribo Sour Bites

$2.49

Haribo Goldbears

$2.49

Haribo Starkix

$2.49

Haribo The Smurfs

$2.49

Haribo Frogs

$2.49

WarHeads Cubes

$2.49

Werthers Original

$1.49

Baby Bottle Pop Flavors

$1.79

Jumbo Push Pop Flavors

$1.69

Juicy Drop Gummy Dip & Stick Flavor

$2.49

David Pumpkin Seeds

$1.99

David Original Sunflower Seeds

$0.75

David Ranch Sunflower Seeds

$0.75

Now Later Watermelon

$0.25

Cherry Now Later

$0.25

Zebra Cakes Single Pk

$0.75

LemonHeads

$0.25

Grocerie

Crisco

$6.25

Essential Vegatabl

Hellmans Mayonnaise

$4.25

Essential Sweet Relish

$2.99

Crystal Hot Sauce

$3.49

Essential White Vingegar

$2.00

French Worcestershire Sauce

$4.00

Pearl Milling Syrup

$3.90

Realemon Juice

$4.99

Essential Caesar Dressing

$4.00

Essential Hickory Smoke Barbecue Sauce

$2.50

Heinz Mustard

$3.25

Essential Creamy French Dressing

$3.00

Kraft Original Barbecue

$2.98

Heinz Tomato

$3.75

Essential Blue Cheese Dressing

$3.00

Pampa Instant Coffee Instant

$2.00

Essential Sweet Corns

$1.25

Dinty Moore Beef Stew 15oz

$2.80

Campbells Chunky Beef Vegetables Soup

$2.50

Essential Green Beans 14.5oz

$1.25

Bush Beans Oriiginal Baked Beans 16.5oz

$2.50

Bush Vegetarian Baked Beans

$2.29

Bush Grillin Beans Brown Sugar

$2.89

Chef Boyardee

$1.60

Chef Boyardee Mini Ravioli Beef 15 Oz

$1.89

Old Bay Season

$4.79

Nestle Carnation Milk

$2.00

Tomato Soup

$1.25

Essential Sweetpeas

$1.25

Del Monte Sweetpeas

$1.50

Campbells Vegetable

$1.55

Campbells Chicken Noodle

$2.25

Essential Black Pepper

$2.39

Bubble Bee Light Tuna

$1.35

Bubble Bee Albacore

$1.35

Kipper Herring Fillets

$1.80

Pampa Sardines

$1.45

Spice Supreme Steak Seasoning

$1.60

Spice Supreme Paprika

$1.60

Spice Supreme Garlic Powder

$1.80

Spice Supreme Lemon Pepper Seasoning

$1.80

Spice Supreme Seasoned Saltq

$1.80

Spice Supreme Chicken Seasoning

$1.80

Spice Supreme Parsley Flakes

$1.80

Spice Supreme Fish Seasoning

$1.80

Spice Supreme Black Pepper

$1.80

Morton Season All

$2.89

Top Ramen Chicken

$1.00

Nissin Hot &spicy Shrimp Flavor

$1.45

Chicken Hot & Spicy Bowl Noodles

$1.45

Top Ramen Chicken Single Pack

$0.50

Top Ramen Beef Single

$0.50

Nissin Cup Noodles Chicken

$1.25

Cup Noodle Beef

$1.25

Cup Noodle Shrimp

$1.25

Marchchan Yakisoba Spicy Chicken

$2.49

Maruchan Yakisoba Teriyaki Beef

$2.49

Nongshim Bowl Noodle Spicy Kimchi

$2.50

Louisiana Fish Fry 10oz

$3.00

Essential Sugar 2lbs

$3.25

Washington Seafood Breading

$3.59

Pearl Milling Pancake Mixs

$4.00

Pearl Milling Company 16 Oz

$2.89

Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

$0.69

San Giorgio Thin Spaghetti

$2.25

San Giorgio Elbow Macaroni

$2.59

Washington Chicken Breading 20oz

$2.99

Hamburger Helper Beef Pasta

$2.25

Knorr Chicken Flavor Rice

$2.25

Knorr Cheddar Broccoli

$2.25

Essential

$1.25

Green Pepper

$1.00

Meds

Bc Asprin

$2.00

Tylenol Extra Strength Single Pack

$1.25

Tylenol Sinus Severe Single Pack

$1.25

Aleve

$1.00

Motrin Single Pack

$1.25

Bayer Aspirin

$1.25

Advil

$1.25

Advil Pm

$1.35

Benadryl Allergy

$1.35

Pepto Bismol

$6.25

Pepto Bismol Chewable Tablets

$3.50

Tylenol Extra Strength 24

$6.99

Efferdent 44ct

$7.99

Efferdent

$5.25

Ziq Pregancy Test

$2.25

Dayquil

$1.50

Nyquil Cold Flu

$1.25

Pepto Bismol Tablet 4 Pack

$1.50

Dove Original 135g

$2.00

Dove Vainilla

$2.00

Dove Pink Rosa 3.17 Oz

$1.50

Degree Cool Rush 1.7oz

$2.59

Single Dial Soap

$1.35

Lady Speed Stick

$1.69

Dove Men+care 3.17oz

$2.00

Degree Cool Ranch

$3.50

Secret 1.5 Oz

$1.75

Dove 1.4oz

$1.69

Secret Powder Fresh

$2.99

Degree Sheer Powder 2.6

$2.99

Listerine Fresh Burst

$5.99

Listerine Cool Mint 250ml

$5.99

70% Rubbing Alcohol

$2.99

Summer Eve Fresh Scent

$2.00

Valeline Advanced Repair 200ml

$3.29

Listerine 100 Ml

$2.25

Zest 2 Pack

$2.50

Vaseline 3.75 Oz

$2.95

Bags

$20.00

Bathroom

Glade

$2.50

Pom Toilet Paper

$1.35

Cottonelle Flushable Wipes

$3.25

Always Size 1 10 Count

$4.29

Always 2( 9 Count

$4.99

Always Classic

$4.79

Always Size 3 (8 Pads

$4.59

Scott Tiolet Paper

$5.50

Kitchen

Hand Sanitizer 1.69 Oz

$1.05

Strong Stuff Kitchen Bags 13 Gallon

$2.00

SOS 4 Pads

$2.59

Brillo Pad 10 Pack

$3.50

Essential Variety Pack

$2.25

Essential Forks

$2.30

Ajax Detergent

$2.25

Ajax Detergent

$2.25

Palmolive Detergent 8fl

$3.00

Member Mark Ultra Napkins

$4.29

Puffs Plus Lotion 124 2-ply

$3.59

Pom 2ply Paper Towels

$2.25

Members Mark

$2.55

Spoons 24 Essential

$2.25

Ziploc 50 Storage 7inch

$5.69

Ziploc 52 Storage Bag

$6.99

Turtle Nose Deluxe Can Opener

$8.99

Top Grade Cork Screw

$9.99

Turtle Nose Multi Bottle Can Opener

$6.99

Top Grade Can & Bottle Opener (Color)

$6.99

Top Grade Corkscrew

$5.99

Hair

Queen Remi Yaki 100 % Human Hair 12 Inch (1b)

$35.99

Queen Remy Yaki 100% Human Hair #1

$29.99

Queen Remyyaki Hair 10inch 1b

$29.99

Queen Remy Yaki Hair Human Hair 12 Inch #1

$35.99

14 Inch Queen Remi Yaki Humanhair #1

$39.99

Queen Remi Human Hair 14inch #1b

$39.99

Queen Remi Yaki Human Hair 16 #1

$44.99

Queen Remi Yaki Hair 1b #16

$44.99

Queen Remi Yaki Hair 1b #18

$49.99

Kingston Braid 27inch

$8.99

Softee Argan Oil

$2.25

Softee Indian Hemp

$2.00

30 Second Hair Glue

$2.50

Murrays Beeswax

$3.49

Softee Coconut Oil

$2.25

Ampro Pro Styl Gel 8oz

$2.10

Cream Of Nature Edge Control

$5.99

Olive Oil E Otic Scalp Oil

$5.99

Ampro Clear Gel

$2.30

Vigorol Mousse 12 Oz

$5.99

Isoplus

$2.99

Isoplus Neutralizing Shampoo

$3.25

Vo5 Blackberry Sage Tea

$3.00

Isoplus Oil Sheen

$2.10

V05 Shampo & conditioner

$3.25

Single Razor Gillette

$2.00

Little Tree Vanillaroma

$1.50

Morning Fresh

$1.50

Little Tree Black Ice

$1.50

Gonesh Sticks Sweet Doux

$2.35

Gonesh Sticks

$2.25

Gonesh Sticks Sensual

$2.25

Gonesh Sticks

$2.25

Gonesh Sticks Inspirational

$2.25

Gonesh Sticks Sweet Doux Dulce

$2.25

Hanes Tagless Tanks Lg Black

$13.50

Hanes 6 Tagless Tanks Med

$13.99
