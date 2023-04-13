Restaurant header imageView gallery

KU Med

review star

No reviews yet

2160 West 39th Avenue

Kansas City, KS 66103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Southwest Burrito
Southwest Chicken Melt
Latte

Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon Burrito

$5.45

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and bacon served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)

Sausage Burrito

Sausage Burrito

$5.45

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)

Southwest Burrito

$5.95

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)

Potato Burrito

$5.45

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, and potatoes served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos on breakfast burritos)

Sandwiches and Toasts

Avocado, Tomato and Feta Toast

$7.95

Smashed avocado, sliced Roma tomato, feta crumbles and salt and pepper

Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough

Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough

$7.95

Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato

Breakfast Sandwich-Everything Bagel

$9.45

2 scrambled eggs sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on an everything bagel with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato

Breakfast Sandwich-Croissant

$9.45

2 scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on a croissant with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato

Toasted Everything Bagel and Veggie Cream Cheese

Toasted Everything Bagel and Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.95

Toasted everything bagel with a healthy smear of our house made veggie cream cheese

Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$11.95

2 scrambled eggs, bacon, and American cheese drizzled with maple syrup between 2 griddled liege waffles

Peanut Butter and Honey Toast

$5.95

Toasted thick-sliced wheatberry, creamy peanut butter and drizzled honey

Cinnamon and Sugar Toast

$5.95

Toasted thick-sliced buttered wheatberry sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

Griddled Biscuits and Apple Butter

$5.95

Two butter-griddled apple served with a side classic apple butter

Other

Biscuits and Gravy-Full

Biscuits and Gravy-Full

$8.95

Two biscuits split, griddled and covered with our house made sausage gravy

Biscuits and Gravy-Half

Biscuits and Gravy-Half

$5.95

One biscuit split, griddled and covered with our house made sausage gravy

Oatmeal

$3.95

Umpqua Cup 'o Oats. Nut & Oat, Triple Berry or Apple Cranberry. Availability changes daily, please indicate your preference.

Muffin

$3.25

Availability changes throughout the day. Blueberry, banana nut and lemon cranberry are generally available. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.

Pastry/Danish

$3.25

Availability changes throughout the day. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.

Giant Cookie

Giant Cookie

$2.95

Reese's Peanut Butter or Chocolate Chip-whatever we decided to bake this morning!

Protein Balls

Protein Balls

$2.75

A customer favorite. Rolled oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut, agave nectar and a touch of vanilla. Two to an order.

Walking Bacon (bacon for your walk home)

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Add Scrambled Egg

$2.00

Waffle ala carte

$4.95

Clif Bar

$2.00

Kind Bar

$2.00

Rx Bar

$2.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Coffee Bar

Espresso Drinks & Lattes

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00

Cortado

$3.75

Americano

$3.75+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.75+

White Mocha

$4.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

London Fog

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Brewed Coffee and Cold Brew

Brewed Coffee (hot)

$2.65+

Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)

$3.95+

Hot Teas

Session Longjing (Green)

$3.50+

Classic green tea-contains caffeine

Jasmine Bai Hoa

$3.50+

Traditional jasmine tea-contains caffeine,

Gao Wen (Black-English Breakfast)

$3.50+

Traditional English breakfast tea-contains caffeine.

Hugo Grey

$3.00+

Contains caffeine.

Rainier (Mint Green)

$3.50+

Peppermint tea-does NOT contain caffeine.

Currant (Berry)

$3.50+

Berry tea-does NOT contain caffeine.

Blended Drinks

Blended Mocha Frappe

$6.25+

Blended White Mocha Frappe

$6.25+

Blended Caramel Frappe

$6.25+

Blended Salted Caramel Chai Tea Frappe

$6.25+

Peanut Butter Protein Shake

$6.25+

Mango Smoothie

$5.75+

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75+

Monster Energy Smoothie-Strawberry

$6.25+

Monster Energy Smoothie-Mango

$6.25+

Dark Chocolate Milkshake

$5.75+

Caramel Milkshake

$5.75+

Drinks

Cans/Bottles

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

La Croix (various flavors)

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Monster Energy Zero

$3.00

Celsius

$3.00

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sprite Can

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Fountian/Brewed

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Lunch

Melts

-all sandwiches come with your choice of kettle chips, pasta salad or cole slaw
Spokes Grilled Cheese

Spokes Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Sharp cheddar, swiss, mozzarella and parmesan spread on grilled Farm to Market sourdough.

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Mozzarella, basil pesto and tomato on pressed ciabatta. Add chicken recommended.

Meatloaf Melt

Meatloaf Melt

$10.95

House made meatloaf, sharp cheddar, spicy ketchup and crispy onion strings on grilled wheatberry

Southwest Chicken Melt

Southwest Chicken Melt

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on grilled multigrain

Tuna Melt

$9.95

House-made tuna salad and sharp cheddar on grilled wheatberry

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Good old American cheese slices between two pieces of grilled white bread

Kid's PB&J

$6.95

Peanut butter and jelly grilled between two pieces of thick wheatberry

Classic Sandwiches

-all sandwiches come with your choice of kettle chips, pasta salad or cole slaw

Club Sandwich

$9.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread

Creamy Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey breast, veggie cream cheese, sharp cheddar, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheatberry

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

House-made signature chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted croissant

BLT

$9.95

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and sharp cheddar on grilled Farm to Market sourdough

Wraps

-all wraps come with your choice of kettle chips, pasta salad or cole slaw

BBQ Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and house-made ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, shredded carrots, chopped celery, crumbled blue cheese, candied pecans, buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shaved parmesan, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing

Cobb Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon crumbles, red onion, sharp cheddar and house-made ranch

Creamy Club Wrap

$9.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, veggie cream cheese and house-made ranch

Greek Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Hummus, lettuce, roasted red peppers, cucumber, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing

Strawberry Mandarin Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, red onion, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges and balsamic vinaigrette

Thai Chicken Peanut Wrap

Thai Chicken Peanut Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, peanuts, roasted red peppers, cucumber, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cabbage and a spicy Thai peanut dressing

Turkey Chipotle Wrap

Turkey Chipotle Wrap

$9.95

Sliced turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing

Veggie Delight Wrap

$9.95

Spinach, hummus, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, sharp cheddar, olive oil and lemon juice

Salads

Dressing in always served on the side. Feel free to sub any dressing we have listed for recommended dressing. 4oz of xtra dressing available for $.75

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and house-made dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken, shredded carrots, chopped celery, crumbled blue cheese, candied pecans, buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shaved parmesan, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon crumbles, red onion, sharp cheddar and house-made ranch

Greek Veggie Salad

Greek Veggie Salad

$9.95

Hummus, lettuce, roasted red peppers, cucumber, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing-add chicken in you like!

Strawberry Mandarin Salad

Strawberry Mandarin Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, red onion, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges and balsamic vinaigrette

Turkey Chipotle Salad

Turkey Chipotle Salad

$9.95

Sliced turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing

Veggie Delight Salad

$9.95

Spinach, hummus, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, sharp cheddar, olive oil and lemon juice

Creamy Club Salad

$9.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and house-made ranch

Thai Peanut Chicken Salad

$9.95

Combinations

Choice of two: Classic Sandwich/Salad/Soup. (Wraps and Melts are not available on the combination)

Half and Half Combo

$9.95

Half a classic sandwich and your choice of soup or salad

Add Ons, Sides and Desserts

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00
Giant Cookie

Giant Cookie

$2.95

Reese's Peanut Butter or Chocolate Chip-whatever we decided to bake this morning!

Protein Balls

$2.75

A customer favorite. Rolled oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut, agave nectar and a touch of vanilla. Two to an order.

Side Salad

$3.50

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Add Scrambled Egg

$2.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add 4oz of Ranch Dressing

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A hangout that specializes in coffee and comfort food on the campus of the KU Medical Center in the lobby of the HEB Building.

Location

2160 West 39th Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 3900 Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.1 • 1,099
3900 Rainbow Blvd Kansas City, KS 66103
View restaurantnext
AEP Restaurant - Kansas City, MO
orange starNo Reviews
1815 W. 39th Street Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
OurHouseKC
orange star4.7 • 82
1815 W. 39th Street Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Goat & Rabbit
orange star4.9 • 43
1804 W 39th St Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Room 39 - 1719 W 39th St
orange star4.6 • 1,582
1719 W 39th St Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Tiki Taco - 1710 West 39th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1710 West 39th Street Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

Amigos Grill and Cantina
orange star4.5 • 2,432
2737 S 47th St Kansas City, KS 66106
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 3900 Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.1 • 1,099
3900 Rainbow Blvd Kansas City, KS 66103
View restaurantnext
Slap's BBQ
orange star4.5 • 880
553 Central Ave Kansas City, KS 66101
View restaurantnext
Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
orange star4.5 • 481
1318 State Ave Kansas City, KS 66102
View restaurantnext
Noodle Bar - Kansas City
orange star4.8 • 380
10940 Parallel Pkwy Kansas City, KS 66109
View restaurantnext
Blind Box BBQ - Legends
orange star4.3 • 211
1601 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS 66111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston