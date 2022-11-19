Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blind Box BBQ - Legends

211 Reviews

$$$

1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY

KANSAS CITY, KS 66111

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork
Burnt End Dinner
Podium Platter

Featured Carryout Packages

NEW!! Gameday Package (serves 6-8)

$95.00

12 Jumbo Wings, 1lb Pulled Pork, 1lb Sausage Medallions, 1Q Bourbon Baked Beans, 1Q Smoked Potato Salad, 12 Buns, Pickles, Bottle Bareknuckle BBQ Sauce, Bottle Sucker Punch BBQ Sauce, Plates, Plasticware, Cups

Blind Box BBQ Feast (serves 10-12)

$195.00

2 Slabs STL Style Ribs, 2lb Beef Burnt Ends, 2lb Pulled Pork, 1/2Gal Beans, 1/2Gal Mac & Cheese, 1/2Gal Smoked Potato Salad, Buns, Pickles, BBQ Sauce

Kansas City's Finest (serves 4-6)

$85.00

1 Slab STL Style Ribs, 1lb Beef Brisket, 1lb Pulled Pork, 1Pt Beans, 1pt Mac & Cheese, 1Pt Smoked Potato Salad, Buns, Pickles, BBQ Sauce

Starters

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips topped with a mixture of smoked meats, green chile queso, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and jalapenos

Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$11.00

A mountain of lightly battered, thinly sliced onions. Served with house honey mustard

BBQ Chips & Queso

BBQ Chips & Queso

$10.00

Homemade potato chips, dusted with our unique blend of BBQ spices. Served with green-chile queso

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$15.00

One pound of jumbo, smoked chicken wings

BBQ Wontons

BBQ Wontons

$13.00

Blended cheeses and BBQ smoked meats. Topped with our house TKO sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

BBQ Dinners

Combo #1

Combo #1

$22.00

3 spare ribs, burnt ends, sausage and a choice of two sides

Combo #2

Combo #2

$31.00

1/2 slab spare ribs, 1/4 chicken, 1/4lb sliced meat and a choice of two sides

Burnt End Dinner

Burnt End Dinner

$18.00

1/2lb of prime, beef burnt ends

Podium Platter

Podium Platter

$18.00

1/2lb of prime, beef burnt ends & sliced brisket

Full Spare Slab

Full Spare Slab

$31.00

Full Slab STL spare ribs

1/2 Spare Slab

1/2 Spare Slab

$18.00

1/2 slab STL spare ribs

BBQ 1/2 Chicken

BBQ 1/2 Chicken

$16.00

Glazed & finished on our wood-fired grill

Heavyweight Plate

Heavyweight Plate

$21.00

Choice of 3 proteins

Lightweight Plate

Lightweight Plate

$19.00

Choice of 2 proteins

Burgers/Greens

Prime Blend Burger

Prime Blend Burger

$15.00
Burnt & Bleu

Burnt & Bleu

$13.00
The Dirty Bird

The Dirty Bird

$13.00

House Salad

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Sandwiches

Burnt End Sandwich

Burnt End Sandwich

$13.50

1/2 lb of prime, beef burnt ends

Notorious PIG

Notorious PIG

$14.50

Smoked sausage, pulled pork, mac & cheese, and onion straws

The Carolina Q

The Carolina Q

$13.50

Pulled pork, house slaw, and onion straws

BLT+C

BLT+C

$13.50

Sliced chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, smoked Gouda, and chipotle aioli

The Reuben

The Reuben

$15.00

Available only on the 17th of each month!

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$12.00+

Classic | 5 or 7oz

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$10.00+

Classic | 5 or 7oz

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$10.00+

Classic | 5 or 7oz

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$10.00+

Classic | 5 or 7oz

Smoked Ham

Smoked Ham

$10.00+

Classic | 5 or 7oz

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$10.00+

Classic | 5 or 7oz

Combo

$13.00+

Classic | 5 or 7oz

Lil' Juicy

Lil' Juicy

$13.50

Kids Menu

Kids Sandwich

Kids Sandwich

$8.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.00
Kids Mac

Kids Mac

$8.00
Kids Ribs

Kids Ribs

$11.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Brownie

$3.50

Cookie

$2.50

Sopaipilla

$7.00Out of stock

Brownie and Ice cream

$5.50

CC Cupcake

$3.50

CC Cupcake

Monthly Featured Items

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Quesadilla

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey Feature

$13.00

Fried Chicken Feature

$13.00

1/4 Chicken Feature

$13.00

En Fuego Fridays

Carnitas

$12.00

Tacos

$12.00

Add Queso

$0.50

Meat by the Pound

Brisket

Brisket

$12.00+
Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$12.00+
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$10.00+
Ham

Ham

$10.00+
Turkey

Turkey

$10.00+
Sausage

Sausage

$10.00+
Chicken

Chicken

$10.00+

A la Carte - Ribs

1/2 Spare Slab

$16.00

6 bones of stl style spare ribs

Full Spare Slab

$28.00

12 bones of stl style spare ribs

A la Carte - Chicken

# Wings

# Wings

$15.00

1 lb of jumbo, smoked chicken wings

BBQ 1/2 Chicken

$10.00

4 piece - Glaze & finished on our wood-fired grill

Whole Chicken

$29.00

8 piece - Glaze & finished on our wood-fired grill

Group Packages

Package for 6

$90.00

2lb Protein | 1Q Beans | 1Q Potato Salad | 1 Pint Slaw | 6 Buns | Pickles | BBQ

Package for 12

$180.00

4lb Protein | 2Q Beans | 1Q Potato Salad | 1Q Slaw | 12 Buns | Pickles | BBQ

Package for 18

$270.00

6lb Protein | 3Q Beans | 2Q Potato Salad | 1Q Slaw | 24 Buns | Pickles | BBQ

Package for 24

$360.00

8lb Protein | 1G Beans | 3Q Potato Salad | 2Q Slaw | 24 Buns | Pickles | BBQ

Carryout Sides

House Fries

House Fries

$4.00+
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$4.00+
House Slaw

House Slaw

$4.00+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00+
Corn Bake

Corn Bake

$4.00+
Bourbon Baked Beans

Bourbon Baked Beans

$4.00+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+
Seasonal Veggies

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00+
Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$4.00
BBQ Street Corn

BBQ Street Corn

$4.00

House Salad

$7.00+

Caesar Salad

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
A modern take on classic, Kansas City style barbecue!

1601 VILLAGE WEST PKWY, KANSAS CITY, KS 66111

Blind Box BBQ - NFM image
Blind Box BBQ - NFM image

