Barbeque

Slap's BBQ

880 Reviews

$$

553 Central Ave

Kansas City, KS 66101

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Chicken Leg Quarters
Burnt Ends

Sandwiches.

The Mike Johnson

$11.49

The Sandwich

$11.49

Southern Comfort

$10.49

Pick One Sandwich

$9.79+

Pick Two Sandwich

$10.97

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.97+

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$12.97

Meat Plates.

Cattleman's Plate

$17.95

Three Little Pigs

$16.95

No Cow Combo

$13.95

Brisket & Pork/Chkn

$14.95

Burnt Ends Combo

$16.49

Sampler Plate

$22.95

Burnt End Plate

$15.95

One Meat Plate (Not Pork/Chk)

$14.95

One Meat Pork/Chicken

$13.95

Brisket & Turkey/Sausage

$15.50

Ribs.

Full Slab Ribs

$27.99

Half Slab Ribs

$16.95

1 Bone Rib

$3.50

2 Bones Ribs

$6.99

3 Bones Ribs

$8.50

Rib Dinners.

Full Slab Dinner

$30.99

Half Slab Dinner

$18.49

Rib Plates.

Three Ribs & Burnt Ends

$18.49

Three Ribs & Brisket

$17.97

Three Ribs & Pork/Chkn

$16.95

Meat by the Pound.

Burnt Ends

$27.99+

Brisket

$24.99+

Polish Sausage

$17.95+

Jalapeno Ched Sausage

$17.95+

Pulled Pork

$17.95+

Chicken Leg Quarters

$3.50

Sides.

Baked Potato Casserole

$3.99+

Cheesy Corn

$3.99+

Mac & Chz

$3.99+

Baked Beans

$3.99+

Fries

$3.29

Hushpuppies

$3.29

Loaf of Bread

$2.50

Individual Sandwich Bun

$0.50

Premium Sides.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$4.97

Cheese Curds

$4.97

Drinks (Copy)

Fountain Drink

$1.75
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy

Website

Location

553 Central Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101

Directions

