Spoon + Fork Thai Frisco
7967 CUSTER RD STE 400
FRISCO, TX 75035
Online Ordering
Appetizer
Chicken Satay (4)
Grilled chicken skewer. coconut turmeric marinade. peanut sauce. cucumber sauce GF
Crab cream chese
Crab meat. cream cheese. carrot. fried in flour wrapper. sweet and sour sauce
Crispy Rolls (4)
Clear noodle. cabbage. carrot. celery. fried in flour wrapper. sweet and sour sauce
Crispy Tofu (6)
Fried tofu. crush peanut. cucumber. shallot. sweet and sour sauce GF
Edamame
Edamame. salt GF
Fresh Rolls
Rice paper. green leaf. bean sprout. cucumber. carrot. white and purple cabbage. peanut sauce GF
Fried calamari
Fried Dumplings (5)
Chicken. vegetable. flour wrapper. house made garlic soy sauce
Fried Shrimp Roll (4)
Deep fried marinated shrimp in flour wrapper. sweet and sour sauce
Honey Garlic Shrimp Skewer (6 pieces)
Honey marinated shrimp. garlic. black pepper. cilantro. lemon. chili flake GF
I san sausage
Pretty Spicy Wings (5)
Fried chicken wings. chili caramel. fish sauce. scallion. cilantro
Steamed Dumplings (5)
Chicken. vegetable. flour wrapper. house made garlic soy sauce
Soup
Small Tom Kha
Coconut broth. mushroom. galangal. lemongrass. kaffir lime leaves GF
Large Tom Kha
Coconut broth. mushroom. galangal. lemongrass. kaffir lime leaves GF
Small Tom Yum
Lemongrass broth. mushroom. tomato. chili oil. galangal. kaffir lime leaves GF
Large Tom Yum
Lemongrass broth. mushroom. tomato. chili oil. galangal. kaffir lime leaves GF
Salad
House Salad
Spring mix. julienne carrot and cabbages. tomato. cucumber. peanut dressing or lime vinaigrette GF
Salad (Grilled Chicken)
Grilled chicken satay. spring mix. julienne carrot and cabbages. tomato. cucumber. crush peanut.
Salad (Crispy Tofu )
Crispy fried tofu. spring mix. julienne carrot and cabbages. tomato. cucumber. peanut dressing or lime vinaigrette GF
Papaya Salad
Green papaya. carrot. peanut. tomato. Thai chili. fish sauce. lime vinaigrette GF
Nua Nam Tok (beef salad)
Grilled steak. spring mix. julienne carrot and cabbages. tomato. cucumber. red onion. scallion. mint. cilantro. roasted rice. fish sauce. lime vinaigrette GF
Salad (Grill salmon)
Entree Specialty
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast. house-made teriyaki sauce. broccoli. carrot
Crab fried rice
*Garlic Catfish
Deep fried catfish fillet. broccoli. carrot. crispy garlic. Thai Seafood sauce.
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon. house-made teriyaki sauce. broccoli.
Mongolian Beef
Marinated sliced beef. broccoli. carrot. bean sprouts. garlic sesame soy
Orange Chicken
Fried breaded chicken. broccoli. house-made orange sauce
*Panang Salmon Avocado
Pan seared salmon. panang curry. coconut milk. bell pepper. broccoli. avocado GF
Tamarind Shrimp
Crispy breaded shrimp. broccoli. carrot. tamarind sauce. fried shallot
Tiger Cry
Grilled steak. jaew sauce*. julienne carrot and cabbages. sticky rice (cooking time 15 mins) GF
Stir Fry
Cashew Delight
Cashew. bell pepper. onion. water chestnut. roasted chili. soy sauce. oyster sauce
Chili Paste Stir-Fry
Chili paste. bell pepper. carrot. onion
*Thai Basil
Thai chili and basil. bell pepper. onion. scallion bamboo.
Garlic Broccoli
Broccoli. garlic. black pepper. house made garlic soy sauce
Rama Longsong
Peanut sauce. broccoli. cabbage. carrot. peanut GF
Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry
11 Broccoli. cabbage. carrot. mushroom. scallion. onion. garlic sauce
Pepper delight
Ginger delight
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. tomato
Curry Fried Rice
Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. tomato. turmeric curry powder. fried shallot
*Basil Fried Rice
Jasmine rice. egg onion. scallion. bell pepper. Thai chili and basil
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. carrot. tomato. pineapple. cashew nut
Noodle
* Pad Key Mow (drunken noodle)
Wide rice noodle. broccoli. onion. bell pepper. Thai chili and basil
Pad See Iew
Wide rice noodle. egg. broccoli. sweet soy sauce
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle. egg. tofu. scallion. bean sprouts. tamarind. crush peanut GF
Yakisoba
Egg noodle. cabbage. carrot. garlic. sweet soy sauce
Pad woonsen
Gluten free kee mow
Noodle Soup
Curry
*Green Curry
Green curry. coconut milk. eggplant. bamboo shoot. bell pepper. Thai basil GF
*Red Curry
Red curry. coconut milk. bamboo shoot. bell pepper. Thai basil GF
*Panang Curry
Panang curry. coconut milk. peanut. bell pepper. Thai basil GF
*Yellow Curry
Yellow curry. coconut milk. potato. onion. carrot GF
Curry sauce 10 oz
Dessert
Kid menu
Sides / Extra
NA Beverage
Arnold Palmer
Cranberry Juice
Iced Tea
Root beer
Lemonade
Ginger ale
Deit cola
Lemon lime
Cola
Orange Juice
Ramune
Shirley Temple
Strawberry Lemonade
Thai Tea
Water bottle
Perrier
Topo chico
Milk
Soda water
Cup of water
Beer
Sake
Hot/cold Gekkeikan
GLS Decoy by Takara
GLS Hana
GLS Moonstone
GLS Tozai Snow Maiden
GLS Momokawa
GLS Premium Geikeikan
GLS kinsen plum wine
BTL Decoy by Takara
BTL Hana
BTL Moonstone
BTL Sayuri
BTL Tozai Snow Maiden
BTL Momokawa
BTL Premium Geikeikan ( B/G :Whole BTL)
Btl kinsmen plum wine
Small bottle sake
BTL premium Geikdkan (B/G: small)
BTL Nogori 750 ml
BTL Tozai 750 ml
BTL draft sake
BTL Ginjo
White Bottle
BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BTL Matua Sauv Blanc
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL Barons Fini Pinot Grigio
BTL J Vineyard Pinot Gris
BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Close Du Bois Chardonnay
BTL Dr.Loosen Riesling
BTL Freixenet Brut
BTL Canyon Road Chardonay
BTL Bertrand Cote Des Rose Franch
BTL Voga Moscato
Red Bottle
Hot tea
Catering
Appetizer
Salad
House Salad (Half)
House Salad (Full)
Papaya Salad (Half)
Papaya Salad (Full)
Grilled Chicken Salad (Half)
Grilled Chicken Salad (Full)
Crispy Tofu Salad (Half)
Crispy Tofu Salad (Full)
Nua Num Tok (Half)
Nua Num Tok (Full
Grilled Salmon Salad (Half) 5pcs
Grilled Salmon Salad (Full) 10 Pcs
Grilled Shrimp Salad (Half) 45 Pcs
Grilled Shrimp Salad (Full) 95 Pcs
Larb Chicken (Half)
Larb Chicken (Full)
Larb Tofu (Half)
Larb Tofu (Full)
Curry
Fried Rice
Noodle
Entree
Thai Basil (Half)
Thai Basil (Full)
Cashew delight (Half)
Cashew Delight (Full)
Mix veggie (Half)
Mix Veggie (Full)
Chili paste (Half)
Chili paste (Full)
Pepper Delight (Half)
Pepper Delight (Full)
Rama (Half)
Rama (Full)
Garlic Broccoli (Half)
Garlic Broccoli (Full)
Ginger Delight (Half)
Ginger Delight (Full)
Specialtes
Garlic Catfish (Half)
Garlic Catfish (Full
Grilled Salmon Terriyaki (Half) 5Pcs
Grilled Salmon Terriyaki (Full) 10pcs
Chicken Terriyaki (Half)
Chicken Terriyaki (Full)
Orange Chicken (Half)
Orange Chicken (Full)
Mongolian Beef (Half)
Mongolian Beef (Full)
Panang Salmon Salad (Half) 5pcs
Panang Salmon Salad (Full) 10pcs
Tamarind Shrimp (Half) 45pcs
Tamarind Shrimp (Full) 90pcs
Tiger Cry (Half)
Tiger Cry (Full)
Crab Fried Rice (Half)
Crab Fried Rice (Full)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!