Spoon + Fork Thai Frisco

7967 CUSTER RD STE 400

FRISCO, TX 75035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Online Ordering

Appetizer

Chicken Satay (4)

$8.00

Grilled chicken skewer. coconut turmeric marinade. peanut sauce. cucumber sauce GF

Crab cream chese

$6.00

Crab meat. cream cheese. carrot. fried in flour wrapper. sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Rolls (4)

$6.00

Clear noodle. cabbage. carrot. celery. fried in flour wrapper. sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Tofu (6)

$5.00

Fried tofu. crush peanut. cucumber. shallot. sweet and sour sauce GF

Edamame

$4.50

Edamame. salt GF

Fresh Rolls

$5.00

Rice paper. green leaf. bean sprout. cucumber. carrot. white and purple cabbage. peanut sauce GF

Fried calamari

$8.00

Fried Dumplings (5)

$8.00

Chicken. vegetable. flour wrapper. house made garlic soy sauce

Fried Shrimp Roll (4)

$8.00

Deep fried marinated shrimp in flour wrapper. sweet and sour sauce

Honey Garlic Shrimp Skewer (6 pieces)

$7.00

Honey marinated shrimp. garlic. black pepper. cilantro. lemon. chili flake GF

I san sausage

$8.00

Pretty Spicy Wings (5)

$8.00

Fried chicken wings. chili caramel. fish sauce. scallion. cilantro

Steamed Dumplings (5)

$8.00

Chicken. vegetable. flour wrapper. house made garlic soy sauce

Soup

Small Tom Kha

$5.00

Coconut broth. mushroom. galangal. lemongrass. kaffir lime leaves GF

Large Tom Kha

$12.00

Coconut broth. mushroom. galangal. lemongrass. kaffir lime leaves GF

Small Tom Yum

$4.50

Lemongrass broth. mushroom. tomato. chili oil. galangal. kaffir lime leaves GF

Large Tom Yum

$11.00

Lemongrass broth. mushroom. tomato. chili oil. galangal. kaffir lime leaves GF

Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix. julienne carrot and cabbages. tomato. cucumber. peanut dressing or lime vinaigrette GF

Salad (Grilled Chicken)

$12.00

Grilled chicken satay. spring mix. julienne carrot and cabbages. tomato. cucumber. crush peanut.

Salad (Crispy Tofu )

$11.00

Crispy fried tofu. spring mix. julienne carrot and cabbages. tomato. cucumber. peanut dressing or lime vinaigrette GF

Papaya Salad

$9.00

Green papaya. carrot. peanut. tomato. Thai chili. fish sauce. lime vinaigrette GF

Nua Nam Tok (beef salad)

$14.00

Grilled steak. spring mix. julienne carrot and cabbages. tomato. cucumber. red onion. scallion. mint. cilantro. roasted rice. fish sauce. lime vinaigrette GF

Salad (Grill salmon)

$16.00

Entree Specialty

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast. house-made teriyaki sauce. broccoli. carrot

Crab fried rice

$16.00

*Garlic Catfish

$17.00

Deep fried catfish fillet. broccoli. carrot. crispy garlic. Thai Seafood sauce.

Grilled Salmon Teriyaki

$17.00

Grilled salmon. house-made teriyaki sauce. broccoli.

Mongolian Beef

$15.00

Marinated sliced beef. broccoli. carrot. bean sprouts. garlic sesame soy

Orange Chicken

$13.00

Fried breaded chicken. broccoli. house-made orange sauce

*Panang Salmon Avocado

$17.00

Pan seared salmon. panang curry. coconut milk. bell pepper. broccoli. avocado GF

Tamarind Shrimp

$17.00

Crispy breaded shrimp. broccoli. carrot. tamarind sauce. fried shallot

Tiger Cry

$17.00

Grilled steak. jaew sauce*. julienne carrot and cabbages. sticky rice (cooking time 15 mins) GF

Stir Fry

Cashew Delight

$13.00

Cashew. bell pepper. onion. water chestnut. roasted chili. soy sauce. oyster sauce

Chili Paste Stir-Fry

$13.00

Chili paste. bell pepper. carrot. onion

*Thai Basil

$13.00

Thai chili and basil. bell pepper. onion. scallion bamboo.

Garlic Broccoli

$13.00

Broccoli. garlic. black pepper. house made garlic soy sauce

Rama Longsong

$13.00

Peanut sauce. broccoli. cabbage. carrot. peanut GF

Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

$13.00

11 Broccoli. cabbage. carrot. mushroom. scallion. onion. garlic sauce

Pepper delight

$13.00

Ginger delight

$13.00

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. tomato

Curry Fried Rice

$12.00

Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. tomato. turmeric curry powder. fried shallot

*Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Jasmine rice. egg onion. scallion. bell pepper. Thai chili and basil

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. carrot. tomato. pineapple. cashew nut

Noodle

* Pad Key Mow (drunken noodle)

$13.00

Wide rice noodle. broccoli. onion. bell pepper. Thai chili and basil

Pad See Iew

$13.00

Wide rice noodle. egg. broccoli. sweet soy sauce

Pad Thai

$13.00

Thin rice noodle. egg. tofu. scallion. bean sprouts. tamarind. crush peanut GF

Yakisoba

$13.00

Egg noodle. cabbage. carrot. garlic. sweet soy sauce

Pad woonsen

$13.00

Gluten free kee mow

$13.00

Noodle Soup

Tom Kha Noodle

$13.00

Coconut broth. mushroom. galangal. lemongrass. lime juice. kaffir lime leaves GF

Tom Yum Noodle

$12.00

Lemongrass broth. mushroom. tomato. chili oil. lime juice. galangal. kaffir lime leaves GF

Soup (broth) 24 oz

$5.00

Noodle soup

$12.00

Curry

*Green Curry

$13.00

Green curry. coconut milk. eggplant. bamboo shoot. bell pepper. Thai basil GF

*Red Curry

$13.00

Red curry. coconut milk. bamboo shoot. bell pepper. Thai basil GF

*Panang Curry

$13.00

Panang curry. coconut milk. peanut. bell pepper. Thai basil GF

*Yellow Curry

$13.00

Yellow curry. coconut milk. potato. onion. carrot GF

Curry sauce 10 oz

$6.00

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

Black Rice Pudding

$5.00

Sticky Rice with Ice Cream

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sweet sticky rice with coco milk

$4.00

Kid menu

Kid Chicken teriyaki (3) & side

$6.00

Kid satay (3) & side

$7.00

Kid Steamed dumpling (4) & side

$7.00

Edamame

$4.00

Nugget (8)

$5.00

Nugget (6) & Fries

$5.00

Kid honey garlic shrimp (6) & choice

$7.00

Kid steamed chicken & choice

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

Sides / Extra

Steamed Vegetable

$3.00

Steamed chicken

$3.00

Steamed shrimps (5)

$3.00

Fried egg

$3.00

Steamed noodle

$2.00

Rice

Extra sauce/ dressing

Etc

NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Deit cola

$2.50

Lemon lime

$2.50

Cola

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Ramune

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Thai Tea

$3.50

Water bottle

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Topo chico

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Soda water

$2.50

Cup of water

$0.50

Beer

Singha

$5.00

Tsingtao

$5.00

Tiger

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Asahi

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Fireman #4

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Lucky budda

$5.00

Deep Ellum IPA

$5.00

Heineken(non alc)

$5.00

Sake

Hot/cold Gekkeikan

$8.00

GLS Decoy by Takara

$8.00

GLS Hana

$8.00

GLS Moonstone

$9.00

GLS Tozai Snow Maiden

$9.00

GLS Momokawa

$9.00

GLS Premium Geikeikan

$10.00

GLS kinsen plum wine

$7.00

BTL Decoy by Takara

$26.00

BTL Hana

$26.00

BTL Moonstone

$30.00

BTL Sayuri

$15.00

BTL Tozai Snow Maiden

$30.00

BTL Momokawa

$30.00

BTL Premium Geikeikan ( B/G :Whole BTL)

$33.00

Btl kinsmen plum wine

$23.00

Small bottle sake

$12.00

BTL premium Geikdkan (B/G: small)

$10.00

BTL Nogori 750 ml

$25.00

BTL Tozai 750 ml

$25.00

BTL draft sake

$12.00

BTL Ginjo

$12.00

White Bottle

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

$27.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL Barons Fini Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BTL J Vineyard Pinot Gris

$33.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL Close Du Bois Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL Dr.Loosen Riesling

$27.00

BTL Freixenet Brut

$10.00

BTL Canyon Road Chardonay

$27.00

BTL Bertrand Cote Des Rose Franch

$33.00

BTL Voga Moscato

$27.00

Red Bottle

BTL Josh Cellar Cab Sauv

$30.00

BTL The Calling Pinot Noir

$39.00

BTL Uro Toro Tempranillo

$30.00

BTL Prophecy Pinot Noir

$27.00

(BTL only)Greg Norman Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL house Cabernet

$21.00

BTL Alamos Malbac

$27.00

GLS H3 Merlot

$28.00

Btl 19 crimes

$28.00

Btl H3

$28.00

(BTL only )Decoy

$48.00

Sake Bottle

BTL Decoy by Takara

$26.00

BTL Hana

$26.00

BTL Moonstone

$30.00

BTL Sayuri

$15.00

BTL Tozai Snow Maiden

$30.00

BTL Momokawa

$30.00

BTL Premium Geikeikan ( B/G :Whole BTL)

$33.00

Btl kinsmen plum wine

$23.00

Small bottle sake

$12.00

BTL premium Geikdkan (B/G: small)

$10.00

BTL Nogori 750 ml

$25.00

BTL Tozai 750 ml

$25.00

BTL draft sake

$12.00

BTL Ginjo

$12.00

Hot tea

Bangkok tea (green tea w/coco)

$3.00

Green tea

$3.00

Winter white earl grey

$3.00

Peppermite (caffeine-free)

$3.00

Ginger

$3.00

Yellow & Blue (caffeine-free)

$3.00

Jasmine tea

$3.00

Cherry Bloosom

$3.00

Catering

Appetizer

Crispy Roll (22 PCs)

$30.00

Crab Cream Cheese (22 PCs)

$30.00

Fresh Spring Roll (12 rolls)

$30.00

Steamed Dumplings (32 PCs)

$48.00

Fried Dumplings (32 PCs)

$48.00

Edamame(1/2 tray)

$45.00

Crispy Tofu (40 PCs)

$30.00

Satay (22 skewers)

$40.00

Wings (30 PCs)

$48.00

Honey Garlic Shrimp (20 skewers)

$70.00

Salad

House Salad (Half)

$25.00

House Salad (Full)

$50.00

Papaya Salad (Half)

$45.00

Papaya Salad (Full)

$90.00

Grilled Chicken Salad (Half)

$55.00

Grilled Chicken Salad (Full)

$110.00

Crispy Tofu Salad (Half)

$50.00

Crispy Tofu Salad (Full)

$100.00

Nua Num Tok (Half)

$75.00

Nua Num Tok (Full

$150.00

Grilled Salmon Salad (Half) 5pcs

$80.00

Grilled Salmon Salad (Full) 10 Pcs

$160.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad (Half) 45 Pcs

$80.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad (Full) 95 Pcs

$160.00

Larb Chicken (Half)

$65.00

Larb Chicken (Full)

$130.00

Larb Tofu (Half)

$65.00

Larb Tofu (Full)

$130.00

Soup

Tom Kha (Half tray/ 10-12 cups)

$50.00

Tom Yum ( Half tray/ 10-12 cups)

$45.00

Curry

Yellow (Half)

$65.00

Yellow (Full)

$130.00

Panang (Half)

$65.00

Panang (Full)

$130.00

Red (Half)

$65.00

Red (Full)

$100.00

Green (half)

$65.00

Green (Full)

$130.00

Fried Rice

Thai FR (Half)

$60.00

Thai FR (Full)

$120.00

Basil FR ( Half)

$60.00

Basil FR (Full)

$120.00

Curry FR (Half)

$60.00

Curry FR (Full)

$120.00

Pineapple FR (Half)

$65.00

Pineapple FR (Full)

$130.00

Noodle

Pad Thai (Half)

$65.00

Pad Thai (Full)

$130.00

Pad Keemow (Half)

$65.00

Pad Keemow (Full)

$130.00

Pad See-iew (half)

$65.00

Pad See-iew (Full)

$130.00

Pad Woonsen (Half)

$65.00

Pad Woonsen (Full)

$130.00

Yakisoba (Half)

$65.00

Yakisoba (Full)

$130.00

Entree

Thai Basil (Half)

$65.00

Thai Basil (Full)

$130.00

Cashew delight (Half)

$65.00

Cashew Delight (Full)

$130.00

Mix veggie (Half)

$65.00

Mix Veggie (Full)

$130.00

Chili paste (Half)

$65.00

Chili paste (Full)

$130.00

Pepper Delight (Half)

$65.00

Pepper Delight (Full)

$130.00

Rama (Half)

$65.00

Rama (Full)

$130.00

Garlic Broccoli (Half)

$65.00

Garlic Broccoli (Full)

$130.00

Ginger Delight (Half)

$65.00

Ginger Delight (Full)

$130.00

Specialtes

Garlic Catfish (Half)

$85.00

Garlic Catfish (Full

$170.00

Grilled Salmon Terriyaki (Half) 5Pcs

$85.00

Grilled Salmon Terriyaki (Full) 10pcs

$170.00

Chicken Terriyaki (Half)

$70.00

Chicken Terriyaki (Full)

$140.00

Orange Chicken (Half)

$70.00

Orange Chicken (Full)

$140.00

Mongolian Beef (Half)

$75.00

Mongolian Beef (Full)

$150.00

Panang Salmon Salad (Half) 5pcs

$85.00

Panang Salmon Salad (Full) 10pcs

$170.00

Tamarind Shrimp (Half) 45pcs

$85.00

Tamarind Shrimp (Full) 90pcs

$170.00

Tiger Cry (Half)

$85.00

Tiger Cry (Full)

$170.00

Crab Fried Rice (Half)

$80.00

Crab Fried Rice (Full)

$160.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
