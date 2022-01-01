St. Arnold's Mussel Bar 1827 JEFFERSON PL NW

Restaurant header imageView gallery

St. Arnold's Mussel Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1827 JEFFERSON PL NW

Washington, DC 20036

Order Again

Appetizers

As Appetizer

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Marinated and roasted jumbo chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, bbq or habanero sauce.

Chorizo Nachos

$13.00

Extra Bread

Flemish Onion Soup

$10.00

Traditional Flemish onion soup with homemade crouton and brie cheese

Frites

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

IPA battered, hand cut onion rings served with Garlic Caper Aioli

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Housemade Bread Pudding

$10.00

Entrees

Flemish Beef Carbonade

$20.00

Slow cooked beef stew with pearl onions, fresh herbs and Belgian ale over frites

Herb Crusted Salmon

$29.00

Herb crusted salmon with braised leeks and roasted red bliss potatoes

Penne Pasta

$16.00

Penne pasta with fennel, shallot and garlic topped with Arugula and parmesan

Steak Frites

$28.00

Petite Steak with red wine and shallot sauce served with house cut frites and side salad

Cajun Pasta

$16.00

Salads

Arugula Poached Pear Salad

$14.00

Fresh Arugala with walnuts, blue cheese and red wine poached pear

Beet Salad

$14.00

Arugula and Fennel salad with roasted beets, orange, marinated red onion and goat cheese

Simple Salad

$12.00

House salad with choice of dressing

As Appetizer

Sodas

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Belgian style pub featuring premium beers, mussels and more delicious food

1827 JEFFERSON PL NW, Washington, DC 20036

