St. James 2017 14th Street NW

2017 14th Street NW

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

COCKTAILS

Pineapple Chow

$14.00

St James Spritz

$14.00

Jouvert Swizzle

$13.00Out of stock

Negril Nightcap

$15.00

Tamirand Shandy

$10.00

Rum Punch

$13.00

West Indian Old Fashion

$16.00

Highland Highball

$13.00

Sorrel Margarita

$16.00

Spiked Affogato

$13.00

District Punch -HH

$10.00

Pink Kiss

$15.00

Puncheon Ponche de Creme

$16.00

Mimosa

$13.00

BEER/CIDER

Carib

$7.00

Light Lager

Red Stripe

$7.00

Light Lager

Guinness

$9.00

Stout

Stiegl Radler

$10.00

Radler

Anxo | Happy Trees

$10.00

Cider

Aslin | No Backsies

$10.00

Hefeweizen

Aslin | Tee Tee

$10.00

Fruited Sour

Bell’s Two Hearted

$9.00

WINE RED/BTG

Nexo, Rioja

$12.00

Mil Histories, Malbec

$12.00

Louis Jadot, Pinot Noir

$15.00

WINE WHITE/BTG

Chateau Grand Jean, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Influence, Riesling

$12.00

Villa Sparina, Gavi

$15.00

WINE OTHER/BTG

Babbo, Prosecco

$12.00

Babbo, Prosecco

$12.00

Xirimiri, Rose Txakoli

$12.00

Xirimiri, Rose Txakoli

$12.00

WINE/BTL

Chateau Grand Jean, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

Influence, Riesling BTL

$48.00

Villa Spirina, Gavi BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Italian (Piedmont) White Wine

Babbo, Prosecco BTL

$48.00

Xirimiri, Rose Txakoli BTL

$48.00

Nexo, Rioja BTL

$48.00

Mil Historias, Malbec BTL

$48.00

Louis Jadot, Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00

Cada Castillo, Monastrell BTL

$37.00

Bottle Special

Gaston Chiquet, Champagne BTL

$100.00

Charles VII Champagne

$100.00

AGAVE MEZCAL

El Silencio

$14.00

El Buho

$15.00Out of stock

Montelobos Espadin

$12.00

Montelobos Pechuga

$32.00

AGAVE TEQUILA

Silver Patron

$16.00

El Buho Mezcal

$12.00Out of stock

Casa Noble Repo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00Out of stock

Don Julio 70 Añejo

$23.00

Don Julio Silver

$15.00

Don Juilo Reposado

$20.00Out of stock

El Espolon Blanco HH

$9.00

BRANDY/COGNAC

Calvados Daron

$13.00

Cognac Hennessey VSOP

$22.00

Hennessy VS

$19.00

Cognac Park VS

$12.00

Cognac Pierre Ferrand

$32.00

DELETE Brandy Rhinehall Mango

$17.00

DELETE Pisco La Diablada

$11.00

DELETE Pisco Marco

$9.00

MOVE Lustau Spanish Brandy

$9.00

Pisco La Caravedo

$11.00

Singani Rujero

$11.00

Cognac Ferrand 10 Generations

$32.00

CORDIALS

San Emilio Lustau

$9.00

Pimms

$9.00

Angostura Amaro

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$17.00

Jager

$10.00

Jager Cold Brew

$9.00

St Germain

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$10.00

DIGESTIFS

Carpano Antica

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Lustau Amontillado

$9.00

Lustau Fino

$9.00

Lustau Oloroso

$9.00

EVENTS

Aberfeldy Golden Hour

$100.00

GIN

Hendricks

$13.00

Nikka Gin

$13.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Tanqueray 10

$13.00

Sipsmith

$10.00

Citadelle - HH

$9.00

SODA/JUICE/ETC

Cream soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

MOCKTAILS

Sorrel Soda

$8.00

Scotch Bonnet Fizz

$8.00Out of stock

Mauby

$8.00Out of stock

RUM

Venezuelan

Angostura 1824

$19.00

Angostura 1919

$13.00

Angostura 7 Year

$10.00

Angostura White - HH

$9.00

Appleton Rare 12 Year

$14.00Out of stock

Appleton Signature

$9.00

Avua Amburrana Cachaca

$10.00

Avua Prada Cachaca

$10.00

Bacardi 4

$10.00Out of stock

Bacardi Ocho 8 Year

$11.00

Bacardi White

$9.00

Bacoo 5 Yr Rum DR

$12.00

Brugal 1888

$15.00

Brugal Anejo

$11.00

Brugal White

$9.00

Brugal XV

$13.00

Canerock

$12.00

Jamaican Spiced Rum

Clairin Sajous

$19.00

Clairin Vaval

$19.00

Cotton & Reed Coconut

$12.00

Coconut Rum | Local

Diplomatico Reserve Exclusiva

$14.00

Don Q Anejo

$11.00

El Dorado 8 Yr

$12.00Out of stock

English Harbor Reserve 10 Yr

$14.00

English Harbour 5 Yr Antigua Rum

$12.00Out of stock

Equiano Dark

$16.00

Equiano Light

$12.00

Facundo Eximo

$26.00

Facundo Exquisito

$46.00

Facundo Neo

$17.00

Facundo Paraiso

$79.00

Flor De Cana 12 Year

$14.00

Flor de Cana 18 Year

$17.00

Flor de Cana Gran Riserva 7 Yr

$11.00

Flor de Cana

$10.00

Leblon

$10.00Out of stock

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$10.00Out of stock

Plantation Fiji Isle

$15.00

Plantation Dark

$13.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Plantation XO

$18.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$17.00

Santa Teresa 1796 Solera Rum

$16.00

St James Blanc

$9.00

St James Paile

$9.00

Wray and Nephew

$9.00

Forres Puncheon Rum 150

$10.00

El Dorado 12yr

$15.00

El Dorado 15yr

$17.00

Ten To One

$13.00

Ten To One Aged

$15.00

San Zanj (Haitian Rum)

$13.00

Ak Zanj (Haitian Rum Aged)

$15.00

VODKA

Kettle One

$10.00

Boyd & Blair

$16.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$9.00

Skyy - HH

$9.00

WHISKEY BOURBON

Wild Turkey 81 - HH

$9.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$13.00

Michter's Boubon

$13.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$15.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$18.00

Wild Turkey Rare

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$16.00

WHISKEY RYE/IRISH/OTHER

Distilled and blended in Scotland. Hand crafted from grain and malt whiskies matured in American Oak and bottled at 100 proof.

Angels Envy Rye

$22.00Out of stock

Crown Royal Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Few Rye

$17.00Out of stock

Michters Rye

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Powers

$11.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$11.00Out of stock

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Irish Whiskey

Redemption Rye Rum Cask

$14.00

Rye Whiskey Finished in Rum Casks

Nikka Coffey Grain

$16.00

Japanese Whisky made from grain (corn) and distilled in a Coffey Still

Rittenhouse Rye - HH

$9.00

WHISKY SCOTCH

Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$60.00

Lagavulin 16 yr

$30.00

Macallan 12 yr

$22.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Aberfeldy 12 Year

$16.00

Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Blended Scotch Whisky

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Blended Scotch Whisky

Cutty Sark Blended Scotch Whiskey

$10.00Out of stock

Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition

$15.00Out of stock

Balvenie 14 Year

$33.00

Single Malt Scotch Aged 14 Years Finished in Rum Casks

FLIGHTS

Trinidadian Trifecta

$30.00

Angostura 7 (3/4 oz) Angostura 1919 (3/4 oz) Angostura 1824 (3/4 oz)

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Plates

Accras

Accras

$12.00

Salt-fish fritters, with culantro-chili aioli.

Callaloo soup

Callaloo soup

$16.00

Pureed spinach, chilies, coconut milk, topped with crab meat

Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$15.00

12-hr marinated and smoked, with tamarind mayo sauce

Aloo and Channa Pies (v)

Aloo and Channa Pies (v)

$12.00

Fried bread, cumin-spiced potatoes and curried chickpeas [v]

Fried Smelts

Fried Smelts

$10.00

Crispy butterflied smelts, with culantro-chili aioli

Coo Coo and Callaloo (v)

Coo Coo and Callaloo (v)

$12.00

Corn masa seasoned with pimento peppers, served with roasted vegetables and callaloo sauce [v]

Pork Pow

Pork Pow

$14.00

Trini-style Chinese steamed buns, stuffed with ground pork

Garlic Pork

Garlic Pork

$18.00

Pork ribs, with roasted garlic-jus puree, aji chili sauce.

Oxtails

Oxtails

$25.00

Marinated and braised oxtails, with whipped cassava

Pepper Shrimp

Pepper Shrimp

$33.00

Head-on jumbo shrimp, scotch bonnet and pimento chili sauce, served with creamy coo coo

Brown Stew Chicken w/ Rice

Brown Stew Chicken w/ Rice

$20.00

Braised leg quarter, served with brown gravy and rice

Crab and Dumplings

Crab and Dumplings

$33.00

Lump crab, taro dumplings, coconut curry sauce

St James Brisket

St James Brisket

$27.00

12-hr smoked and marinated brisket, served whipped cassava

Paratha Platter

Paratha Platter

$60.00

Assortment of goat, beef, vegetable curries and pumpkin choka, served paratha bread [vegan option available]

Vegan Paratha Platter (v)

$55.00

An assortment of potato, chickpea, and long bean curries, served with pumpkin choka, and paratha bread.

Sides

Coconut-Lime Rice (v)

$6.00

Jasmine rice, lime leaves, coconut milk

Sweet Fried Plantains (v)

Sweet Fried Plantains (v)

$6.00

Ginger-spiced and fried

Smoky Greens (v)

$8.00

Collards, coconut milk [v]

Side Sampler with Coconut-Lime Rice (v)

$12.00

Trio of coconut rice, greens, and plantains

Macaroni Pie

$18.00

Trini-style baked macaroni and cheese

Haitian-Style Black Rice

Haitian-Style Black Rice

$12.00

Jasmine rice, black mushroom & shrimp stock, coconut milk

Side Sampler with Haitian-Style Black Rice

$16.00

Drinks

District Punch

$10.00

Xirimiri, Rose Txakoli

$9.00

Nexo, Roija

$9.00

Chat. Grand Jean, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Anxo "Happy Tree" Cider

$8.00

Aslin Tee Tee

$8.00

Aslin No Backsies

$8.00

Food

Fried Channa

$2.00

Fried Smelt

$10.00

Jerk Wing

$15.00

Aloo & Channa Pies

$12.00

Accras

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2017 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

