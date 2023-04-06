Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stache, Liquors

100 SW 3rd Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

American Whiskey

Angels envy dgh

$125.00

1792 bib barrel pick

$85.00
1792 Full Proof Barrel Pick

$80.00Out of stock

Barrell 14yr

$150.00

Barrell armagnac

$150.00

Barrell cognac

$150.00
Buffalo Trace Barrel Pick

$55.00

Eagle Rare DGH

$125.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Pick

$55.00Out of stock

Elijah Dgh Barrel Proof

$85.00
Four Roses OBSF Barrel Pick

$225.00Out of stock

* THIS IS THE LAST OF THE FOUR ROSES WE ARE RELEASING BY THE BOTTLE. WE TRULY APPRECIATE THE SUPPORT AND HOPE TO SERVE YOU SOME BY THE DRAM SOON.

John J Bowman DGH

$175.00

Kentucky spirit dgh

$100.00

Larceny barrel pick

$55.00

Makers mark dgh

$85.00

Peerless DGH Pick

$75.00
Russell's Reserve Barrel Pick

$100.00

Taylor dgh single barrel

$200.00
Wilderness Trail DGH Barrel Pick

$70.00

Beautiful Sweet Mash high rye Store pick coming in at 119 proof. Nice wood and Apricot notes with a steady heat that doesn't overdue it. Aged 5 years and 7 months with a Canton #4 char. Fermpro 1 yeast strain

Yellowstone Barrel Pick

$75.00Out of stock

Yellowstone hand-picked bourbon barrel. 6yr, 115 proof.

Blantons

$125.00

Taken from the center-cut or middle sections of the famous Warehouse H, Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was once designated for ambassadors, dignitaries, and Colonel Blanton’s family and friends. Today, everyone has access to the world’s first single barrel bourbon. The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. The creamy vanilla nose is teased with caramel and butterscotch, all underscored by familiar baking spices such as clove, nutmeg, or cinnamon. Blanton’s Original set the standard for single barrel bourbons in 1984. Best served neat or on the rocks. Bottled at 46.5% alcohol by volume.

Kentucky Owl Takumi

$130.00

Redemption Dgh

$50.00

Blue run bourbon

$100.00

$100.00

Colonel Taylor Small Batch

$85.00

Stagg jr normal

$250.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Stache Liquors is available for pick up Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-6pm. You may schedule your order in advance. Please remain out side when picking up. A team member will deliver your items on the patio

Website

Location

100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Directions

