Full Menu

Beginning

Dinner Bread

Dinner Bread

$8.00

Rotating bread, whipped butter, and sea salt

Charcuterie Board

$30.00

Assorted meats and cheeses, house pickles, mustard, candied nuts, preserves, local honey, and crostini

Oysters on the Half Shell

$19.00+Out of stock

Local oysters, cocktail, pickle pear relish, lemon, and pickles

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

6 shrimps, cocktail, pickle pear relish, lemon, and pickles

Shrimp Toast

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, leeks, Parmesan, lemon white wine butter sauce, roasted garlic baguette, and Parmesan crisps

Foie Gras

$22.00

Seared foie Gras, pear chutney, poached pear, roasted garlic baguette, smoked pistachio, and pear gastrique

Pork Belly Rangoons

$13.00

Slow-roasted pork belly, caramelized onion, Korean BBQ sauce, and crispy fried shallots

Perogies

$11.00Out of stock

Always rotating with accompanied sauce

Scallop Crudo

$22.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced scallops, pineapple jalapeño salsa, toasted coconut, mango gastrique, and sea salt

Surf and Turf Tartare

$26.00Out of stock

Beef tenderloin, red pepper, red onion, jalapeño, roasted red pepper aioli, egg yolk - salmon, cucumber, pear, scallion, tzatziki, cucumber rolls, orange supremes, and roasted garlic baguette

Dutch Baby

$15.00Out of stock

Rosemary marinated cherry tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, basil, roasted garlic baguette, and balsamic

Side Fries

$8.00

Middle

Smash Burger

$17.00

Two 4 oz patties, smashed caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted red pepper aioli served with pickles and french fries or high life

Seared Duck Breast

$29.00Out of stock

Crispy pancetta, brussel sprouts, sautéed garlic, spinach, honey balsamic, sunny-side duck egg, and maple

Pork Belly Poutine

$16.00

Slow-roasted pork belly, crispy fries, Cheddar cheese curds, rosemary brown gravy, scallion, and roasted tomato chive crema

Seared Scallops

$32.00Out of stock

Crispy pancetta, maple bourbon succotash, lemon aioli, tempura crunch, and roasted garlic baguette

Coconut Curry Salmon

$26.00

Seared salmon, coconut curry rice, spicy slaw, cilantro basil vinaigrette, and toasted coconut

Ribeye

$36.00

12 oz grilled ribeye, charred shallot, mashed potatoes, prosciutto wrapped asparagus, and rosemary bearnaise sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.00

Cacio E Pepe Primavera

$18.00

Fettucini, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, spinach, roasted red peppers, and Parmesan crisps

Mushroom Ragout

$18.00

End

Bananas Foster

$12.00

Sautéed bananas, brown sugar, dark rum, served over a cinnamon toast crunch waffle, whipped cream, brûléed bananas, and cinnamon sugar

Peaches and Cream Tart

$12.00

Homemade brown sugar tart shell, sugared blueberries and peaches, cream cheese frosting, whipped cream, powdered sugar, and fresh mint

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aviation

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Blood and Sand

$13.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Jungle Bird

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Toronto

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

Spirits

Vodka

Grainger's

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Gin

Barr Hill

$10.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$11.00

Citadel

$12.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Plantation 3 Star

$8.00

Plantation Dark

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Smith and Cross

$11.00

Whiskey

Old Overholt

$8.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Jack Single Barrel

$12.00

New Riff Bourbon

$14.00

Mitchter's Rye

$15.00

High West Bourbon

$12.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Balvenie 12

$15.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Peloton Mezcal

$10.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$13.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$8.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Amaro

Campari

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Zucca

$9.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Branca Menta

$9.00

Borghetti

$8.00

Cordial

Punt e Mes

$9.00

Dolin Blanc

$7.00

Dolin Dry

$7.00

Creme de Menthe

$10.00

Amontillado Sherry

$8.00

St. Elder

$8.00

Creme de Banane

$10.00

Ancho Reyes

$9.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Cherry Heering

$8.00

Brandy

Benedictine

$9.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Tiki

Lemme get ahhhhh Tiki Drink

$16.00