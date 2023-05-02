Restaurant header imageView gallery

Station 6

review star

No reviews yet

105 Metairie-Hammond Hwy

Bucktown, LA 70005

Popular Items

BLACKENED GULF FISH

$26.00

brabants, sauce delery

SEAFOOD GUMBO

$24.00

gulf shrimp, oysters, blue crab

AMERICAN RED SNAPPER

$30.00

la crawfish pilaf, smoked tomato butter

FOOD

STARTERS & RAW

LA CRAWFISH SPINACH DIP

$14.00

tortilla chips

SMOKED FISH DIP

$12.00

pita crisps

WILDCATFISH N' CHIPS

$14.00

malt vinegar tartar

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$20.00

station 6 remoulade

TUNA CRACKERS

$17.00

sashimi grade tuna, cajun caviar, jicama slaw, avocado, soy glaze, tortilla chips

SANDWICHES

GRILLED SALMON TACOS

$17.00

black bean-corn salsa, jicama slaw, avocado, sriracha, lime crema

GRILLED LAMB BURGER

$20.00

cucmber-feta salad, rosemary-jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, fries

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

spicy glaze, pickles, chunky bleu cheese sauce, fries

SALADS

ALI'S WEDGE

$14.00

little gems, house smoked bacon, chopped egg, pickled red onion, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, crystal glaze, crispy onion straws

6 SEAFOOD SALAD

$26.00

bibb lettuce, boiled shgrimp, jumbo lump crabmeat, crispy onion straws, green goddess

LARGE KALE SALAD

$14.00

LARGE CHOP SALAD

$14.00

ENTREES

BLACKENED GULF FISH

$26.00

brabants, sauce delery

GULF FISH

$26.00

fish of the day, sauce delery, haricot verts

AMERICAN RED SNAPPER

$30.00

la crawfish pilaf, smoked tomato butter

SEARED POMPANO

$27.00

curried brown butter, toasted cashews, roasted apsaragus

CHARBROILED REDFISH ON THE HALF SHELL

$30.00

haricot verts, parmesan toast

DUROC PORK CHOP

$29.00

14 oz duroc pork chop, bourbon sweet mash, bbq pork glaze

SEAFOOD GUMBO

$24.00

gulf shrimp, oysters, blue crab

FILET MIGNON

$50.00

10 oz filet mignon, spinach madeline, steak sauce

EXTRAS

SHRIMP

$11.00

grilled or fried

FRIED OYSTERS

$12.00

4 oz portion

FRIES

$7.00

BOURBON SWEET MASH

$6.00

BRABANT POTATOES

$7.00

ASARAGUS

$7.00

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$7.00

SPINACH MADELINE

$7.00

CRAWFISH RICE

$11.00

SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

GUMBO BREAD

$1.00

PARMESAN TOAST

$1.00

WHITE RICE

$3.00

SWEETS

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

butterscotch sauce

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER DOBERGE

$12.00

ganache

1 SCOOP VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.00

KIDS

Kids Fried Chicken

$9.00

Kids Fish

$9.00

Kids Grilled Shimp

$9.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

FEES & MERCHANDISE

FEES

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$10.00

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Seafood & Oyster Bar

Location

105 Metairie-Hammond Hwy, Bucktown, LA 70005

Directions

