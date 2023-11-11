Stella Jean's Ice Cream & Coffee Kensington
4073 Adams Avenue
San Diego, CA 92116
Popular Items
- Brown Butter Pecan - Pint$12.00
This is a classic that is near and dear to our magicians’ hearts! This is our true taste on an old favorite. What is Brown Butter? Well let us tell you. Brown Butter is regular butter that’s been slowly simmered just long enough to toast those milk solids (protein found in the butter). This gives us a rich toasted, nutty flavor and a warm brown hue. After we brown that butter, we introduce it slowly into a warm sweet cream base. A generous amount of house toasted pecans are folded in to provide nutty flavor and a lovely texture. As if that’s not perfect enough, we add a little more fun with brown sugar and a dash of salt. Gluten friendly. One pint.
- Coffee + Coconut Cream (v+gf) - Pint$12.00
Our coffee ice cream is marbled with a salted coconut cream ice cream, creating a combination that's sure to please. Made with real espresso, Madagascar vanilla bean, and coconut milk, this plant-based treat is both refreshing and slightly-caffeinated. One pint.
- Ube + Pandesal Toffee - PInt$12.00
THIS IS OUR MOST POPULAR ICE CREAM!! Using our signature 16% butterfat ice cream base, we infuse it with ube to make that beautiful deep purple color. What is Ube you are wondering? A delicious sweet purple yam consumed throughout Asia. And Pandesal? It is a sweet bread like a dinner roll. We create a toffee out of pandesal which makes for an amazing buttery crunch in every mouthful! One pint.
STELLA JEAN'S ICE CREAM
Pints
- Insulated Cooler Bag - Stella Jean's$12.00
Transport your pints of Stella Jean's ice cream in our super cute reusable insulated cooler bag.
- Ube + Spooky Cookies (v+gf) - Pint$12.00
Introducing our spooktacular Halloween creation, "Ube + Spooky Cookies" ice cream! Immerse yourself in the mysterious allure of vibrant Ube, harmonized with a trio of freshly baked streusels—Chocolate, Matcha, and Vanilla—for a spine-tingling symphony of flavors. Infused with a hint of sea salt and crafted with creamy coconut milk, each chilling scoop is a bewitching experience that will leave you enchanted. One pint
- Apple Butter + Crumble (v+gf) - Pint$12.00
We've blended the crisp essence of green apples with the warm embrace of apple pie spices, and then swirled in an vegan old-fashioned oat crumble and luscious apple butter, all harmoniously vibing together with our creamy coconut and oat milk base. One pint
- Double Chocolate - Pint$12.00
Chocolate lovers, where are you?!?!? This creamy dream takes that 16% base we all know and love, adding in cocoa powder and 70% dark chocolate! WHAT?!?! It is like a ganache it is so decadent! Gluten friendly. One pint.
- Hojicha + Salted Cream (gf) - Pint$12.00
We've sourced the finest Hojicha from Mizuba Tea Co., infusing its roasted elegance into a luscious blend of sweet cream and aromatic vanilla bean. To balance the complexity, we've added a touch of sea salt, creating a harmonious dance of sweet and savory that's sure to delight. One pint
- Madagascar Vanilla - Pint$12.00
This is NOT just any vanilla! Oh no!!! Same awesome 16% butterfat base, folding in authentic Madagascar Vanilla Bean! You can literally see the vanilla in every single bite!! Kids’ favorite, parents approved!!! If you make it out to one of our scoop shops make sure to add Rainbow Sprinkles to this – they are free! One pint.
- Mango Sticky Rice (v + gf) - Pint$12.00
Inspired by the famous Thai dessert and our Head Chef / Ice Cream Magician, and Co - Founder, Gan, this flavor beautifully combines mango sorbet and pandan based coconut ice cream. What is Pandan you say? Otherwise known as the vanilla of Southeast Asia, our usage of it mimics the delicious flavor of sticky rice. Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.
- Milk + Cookies - Pint$12.00
This one is based on that well-known cookie sandwich. This flavor is simple, familiar, and divine! First we make an old-fashioned chocolate streusel and fold that into our 16% butterfat sweet cream base. Then just a dash of salt and that’s it folks! Note: No Oreos were harmed in the making of this ice cream! One pint.
- Pumpkin Spice Latte (v+gf) - Pint$12.00
Crafted with velvety pumpkin puree, a blend of our signature house pumpkin spices, the richness of Madagascar vanilla, the essence of invigorating espresso, and the creaminess of coconut and oat milk, this indulgence is the perfect embodiment of cozy fall vibes while capturing the essence of a comforting latte in frozen perfection. One pint
- S'mores - Pint$12.00
Campfire in ice cream form!!! This will bring you back to your childhood!!! We add a beautiful amount of coconut ash (activated charcoal) to that same signature 16% butterfat base! But it gets WAY better! We hand torch marshmallows, blending them into the base with 70% Dark Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers! Is that enough? NO!! We add even more mini marshmallows for mouthfuls of memory!! A true favorite for adults and kids. One pint.
- Salted Maple Banana Pudding - Pint$12.00
We've blended creamy banana pudding with the rich sweetness of salted maple, folded in chunks of vanilla wafers, all enveloped in a velvety sweet cream base. Each scoop is a nostalgic journey through the comforting embrace of homemade banana pudding, elevated by the irresistible allure of salted maple. One pint.
- Strawberry Oat Crumble (v + gf) - Pint$12.00
Can you believe this is vegan AND gluten friendly!!! Think back to the AWESOME strawberry shortcake ice cream bars we have all grown up with!! Made with our signature coconut and oat milk base. Folded into this amazing start is strawberry puree and a house made gluten friendly vegan oat crumble, as well as freeze dried strawberries throughout. Refreshing, creamy, AMAZING!!! Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.
- Mango Enchilado (v+gf) - Pint$12.00
Summer in Southern California isn't quite complete without a mango and chamoy moment. We use seasonal mangos to create a tart and refreshing sweet sorbet. This is swirled with our house-made chamoy that is made with a unique blend of Latin American spices and fresh fruit, including peaches, cayenne pepper, tamarindo, hibiscus flower, and Tajín. One pint.
Cones
- Single House-Made Waffle Cone$2.75
No one can believe this is Gluten Friendly and Vegan! We make our signature waffle cones with a blend of GF flour, flax, brown sugar, cinnamon, maple syrup, coconut milk, Earth Balance vegan butter, and a little bit of salt. Note: Pairs well with EVERY ice cream. Get yourself in the cone zone. One cone.
- Single Sugar Cone$0.50
One sugar cone. *Ice cream sold separately.
COOKIES & ICE CREAM SANDWICHES
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Single Cookie
- Butter Cake - One Cookie$2.65
Moist butter cake, cream cheese, Madagascar vanilla bean, sea salt. One cookie.
- Chocolate Chip Walnut - One Cookie$2.65
Brown butter, brown sugar, dark chocolate chips, Mason sea salt. One Cookie.
- Maple Pecan - One Cookie$2.65
Butter, brown sugar, maple, vanilla bean, pecans, & butterscotch chips. One cookie
- Oatmeal Golden Raisin - One Cookie$2.65
Fresh rolled oats, golden raisins, orange zest, cinnamon, ginger, brown sugar, and sea salt. One cookie.
Cookie Packages (6 & 12)
POP PIE CO. FROZEN PIES
Frozen Savory Pies
- (F) Savory Pie 5-Pack$40.00
Please tell us how many of each flavor you'd like in the special instructions.
- (F) Classic Chicken Pot Pie$9.00
*FROZEN* Our most popular savory pie! All-white chicken breast meat, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust.
- (F) Steak & Ale$10.50
*FROZEN* A quintessentially British pie made of slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy, all in our signature all-butter crust.
- (F) Aussie Meat Pie$10.00
*FROZEN* Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under. This pie features lean minced beef, tomato and onion sautéed with Worcestershire, a touch of vegemite (for authenticity), all in our signature all-butter crust. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
- (F) Green Hog & Cheese$9.00
*FROZEN* Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, jack cheese, all in our signature all-butter crust. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
- (F) Roasted Veggies & Yellow (V)$9.00
*FROZEN* Our vegan savory pie offering features roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushrooms, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk, vegan butter crust.
- (F) Veggie Pot Pie (Veg)$9.50
*FROZEN* Portabella mushrooms, roasted halved Brussels sprouts, garden vegetables, pearl onions, creamy herb sauce, all in our signature all-butter crust. Vegetarian.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
