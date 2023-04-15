K STREET FOOD K Street Food

Main picView gallery

K Street Food

review star

No reviews yet

2250 KALAKAUA AVE

Space 10

HONOLULU, HI 96815

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


TTEOKBOKKI

ORIGINAL TTEOKBOKKI
$20.99+

ORIGINAL TTEOKBOKKI

$20.99+
CHEESE TTEOKBOKKI
$23.99+

CHEESE TTEOKBOKKI

$23.99+
RABOKKI (RANMEN WITH TTEOKBOKKI)ONLY LARGE
$26.99+

RABOKKI (RANMEN WITH TTEOKBOKKI)ONLY LARGE

$26.99+
BLACK BEAN SAUSE TTEOKBOKKI (JAJANG)
$21.99+

BLACK BEAN SAUSE TTEOKBOKKI (JAJANG)

$21.99+
CURRY TTEOKBOKKI
$20.99+

CURRY TTEOKBOKKI

$20.99+

RICE DISH (PLATE)

BEEF BULGOGI PLATE
$19.99

BEEF BULGOGI PLATE

$19.99
SPICY PORK PLATE
$19.99

SPICY PORK PLATE

$19.99
FRIED CHICKEN PLATE
$19.99

FRIED CHICKEN PLATE

$19.99

SEA WEED SOUP PLATE
$17.99

$17.99

BIBIMBAB

BIBIMBAB

BIBIMBAB

$19.99

KIMBAB

KIMBAB

KIMBAB

$12.99

RICE DOG

H1.ORIGINAL(BEEF HOTDOG)
$9.99

H1.ORIGINAL(BEEF HOTDOG)

$9.99
H2.WHOLE MOZZA
$9.99

H2.WHOLE MOZZA

$9.99
H3.MOZZA+HOTDOG
$9.99

H3.MOZZA+HOTDOG

$9.99
H4.ORIGINAL+POTATO
$11.99

H4.ORIGINAL+POTATO

$11.99
H5.MOZZA+POTATO
$11.99

H5.MOZZA+POTATO

$11.99
H6.MOZZA+HOT+POTA
$11.99

H6.MOZZA+HOT+POTA

$11.99

TORNADO POTATO

TORNADO POTATO
$11.99

TORNADO POTATO

$11.99

BURGER

ORIGINAL CHICKEN BURGER
$12.99

ORIGINAL CHICKEN BURGER

$12.99
MILD CHICKEN BURGER
$12.99

MILD CHICKEN BURGER

$12.99
SPICY CHICKEN BURGER
$12.99

SPICY CHICKEN BURGER

$12.99
EXTRA HOT CHICKEN BURGER
$12.99

EXTRA HOT CHICKEN BURGER

$12.99

CHICKEN

FRIED CHICKEN

FRIED CHICKEN

$29.99+
WINGS

WINGS

$19.99+

MANDOO

PORK MANDOO 6PC
$12.99

PORK MANDOO 6PC

$12.99
BULGOGI MANDOO 6PC
$13.99

BULGOGI MANDOO 6PC

$13.99

SIDE

MACARONI SALAD
$3.00+

MACARONI SALAD

$3.00+
BEEF BULGOGI CUP (NO RICE)
$8.00

BEEF BULGOGI CUP (NO RICE)

$8.00
SPICY PORK CUP (NO RICE)
$8.00

SPICY PORK CUP (NO RICE)

$8.00
SEAWEED SOUP

SEAWEED SOUP

$6.00+
CUP TTEOKBOKKI

CUP TTEOKBOKKI

$10.00+
HALF KIMBAB 5PC
$7.00

HALF KIMBAB 5PC

$7.00
SIDE FRIED CHICKEN (4PC)
$8.00

SIDE FRIED CHICKEN (4PC)

$8.00
SIDE WINGS 4PC
$8.00

SIDE WINGS 4PC

$8.00
EXTRA RICE

EXTRA RICE

$3.00
MANDOO(3PC)

MANDOO(3PC)

$7.00
KIMCHI

KIMCHI

$3.00Out of stock

EXTRA TOGO BOX
$1.00

$1.00

EXTRA ICE CUP
$0.50

$0.50

TODAYS SPECIAL

BLACK BEAN SAUSE TTEOKBOKKI (JAJANG)
$21.99+

BLACK BEAN SAUSE TTEOKBOKKI (JAJANG)

$21.99+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

KIMBAP.HOT DOG.TTEOKBOKKI.FRIED CHICKEN RAMEN,FISH CAKE,RICE BOWL.FIRD RICE.

Location

2250 KALAKAUA AVE, Space 10, HONOLULU, HI 96815

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

