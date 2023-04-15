K STREET FOOD K Street Food
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
KIMBAP.HOT DOG.TTEOKBOKKI.FRIED CHICKEN RAMEN,FISH CAKE,RICE BOWL.FIRD RICE.
2250 KALAKAUA AVE, Space 10, HONOLULU, HI 96815
