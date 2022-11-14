Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Stone Hearth Pizza

366 Reviews

$$

57 Leonard St

Belmont, MA 02478

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
Pepperoni
House-Made Sausage, Pepper and Onion

Monthly Specials

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onion, feta cheese and dressed with our house made lemon-thyme olive oil dressing and garnished with mint.

Apple Cheddar Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens with roasted apples, cheddar cheese, candied walnuts and our house made balsamic dressing.

Arugula Mango Salad

$7.00+

Arugula with mango, almonds, dried cranberries, parmesan cheese and our honey orange dressing.

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$10.50+

Thin sliced steak with red and yellow peppers, mushrooms, red onions, cheddar cheese and fresh romaine lettuce.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$12.00+

This special pizza has an Alfredo sauce base, topped with mozzarella and provolone blended cheese, chicken, broccoli and garnished with parsley.

Tres Leches Cake

$5.95

This sponge cake is soaked in three luscious milks and covered with a satiny white cream topping.

Fresh Pizza Dough

$2.00+

Love our crust? Us too! Become your own chef and create your own pizza at home with our SHP pizza dough.

House-Made Parmesan Chips

$3.00

Our SHP Chips are made daily and are a great addition to salads, soups or as a snack. Our chips are rolled super thin which gives them their signature crunch dusted with fresh parmesan cheese.

Salads

All of our salads are made from fresh ingredients. Sourced locally when in season! Dressing comes on the side for all takeout orders.

Mixed Field Greens

$6.00+

Simply Greens: a mix of red/green leaf, red oak leaf, Lola Rosa, watercress, parsley.

Stone Hearth Caesar

$7.25+

Romaine and radicchio mix, house-made croutons, grated parmesan - anchovies at your request.

Chopped Salad

$7.25+

Chopped greens with cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, smoked bacon, cucumbers, finished with fresh cut scallions and fresh basil.

Spinach & Avocado

$7.25+

Fresh spinach served with sliced avocado and shaved red onion.

Arugula & Portobello

$7.25+

Oven roasted Portobello mushrooms served with fresh arugula and a select NE farm cheese.

Hail Kale Caesar 

$7.25+

Romaine & kale, shaved parm, chopped SHP chips, lime squeeze, topped with Caesar.

Pearfection Salad  

$7.25+

Mixed greens, roasted pear, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, caramelized onions, topped with balsamic vinaigrette.

Green Guacamole 

$7.25+

Mesclun, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, chopped shp chips, fresh lime squeeze, topped with dijon lemon thyme vinaigrette.

Willow Greens

$7.25+

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, apples, candied walnuts, onions and choice ovf: goat, feta or blue, topped with balsamic vinaigrette.

Starters

Bruschetta

$7.25

We offer delicious lightly chrisp bruschetta toasts. Topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil.

Chicken Wings - Baked! Not Fried!

$12.25+

Wings marinated in our spicy buffalo sauce and baked in our 600° oven. They are crispy, spicy and delicious. Comes with housemaid buttermilk blue cheese dipping sauce

Parmesan Bread

$7.00

Our organic dough, oven fired with garlic-infused olive oil, grated parmesan, salt and pepper

Meatball Poppers

$8.50+

House-made meatball made with local raised beef, assorted spices and stuff with fresh mozzarella. Comes with organic focaccia bread and your choice of sauce.

Pesto Cheese Ravioli

$7.75

Our ravioli comes in a light layer of house-made pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes, dressed with fresh basil.

Chicken Tenders

$9.00+

Signature Pizza

Bacon & Blue

$11.25+

Garlic oil julienned zucchini/squash blend, mozzarella – provolone blend, smoked bacon, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes and finish with fresh basil

BBQ Chicken

$12.25+

(All Natural Chicken) House-made BBQ sauce, all natural roasted chicken, chard red/yellow peppers, mozzarella – provolone blend and shaved red onions finished with fresh cut scallions

The Bean

$11.00+

Garlic oil, white beans spread, fresh mozzarella and sautéed red onions, topped with a salad of spinach, shaved red onions and pesto.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.25+

(All Natural Chicken) Garlic oil, hot sauce, all natural roasted chicken, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella – provolone blend, blue cheese and red onions – finished with our house-made buttermilk blue cheese dressing

The Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.00+

Signature sauce, mozzarella – provolone blend, cheddar cheese, local beef and caramelize onions

Chicken Pesto

$13.00+

(All Natural Chicken) Signature sauce, mozzarella – provolone blend, all natural oven roasted chicken, goat cheese; drizzled with our house-made pesto

The Classic

$8.50+

Our signature sauce and mozzarella– provolone blend

The Divine Goddess

$11.00+

Garlic oil topped with a mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli, local ricotta cheese, garlic, then finish with our cheese blend and a pinch a parmesan

Farm Fresh

$11.25+

Garlic oil, cherry tomatoes, chard red/yellow peppers, Yukon Gold Potatoes, artichoke hearts, green olives, Kalamata olives and fresh mozzarella, topped with a salad of a arugula, shade red onions, prosciutto in balsamic dressing

Four Cheese

$11.00+

Fresh mozzarella, fontina, goat and parmesan cheese, atop our signature sauce and topped with fresh scallions

Margherita

$9.50+

Signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with fresh basil

Pepperoni

$10.50+

Nitrate-free pepperoni, signature sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend

The Perfect "Pearing"

$12.50+

We roast a sweet Bosc pear, add fontina and blue cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula and prosciutto. This all gets topped with a balsamic drizzle - delicious!!

Prosciutto & Pineapple

$12.50+

With signature sauce, mozzarella – provolone blend and scallions

Roasted Garden

$10.50+

Garlic-infused olive oil, spinach, fontina and Parmesan cheese over a sauce consisting of braised red/yellow peppers, onions, rosemary, tomatoes

House-Made Sausage, Pepper and Onion

$12.50+

With signature sauce, mozzarella – provolone blend, chard red/yellow peppers and caramelized onions

Spicy Banana Pepper & House-Made Sausage

$12.50+

Signature sauce mozzarella – provolone bland, house-made sausage, spicy banana peppers, dollops of ricotta cheese and scallions.

Sweet Hearth Pizza

$11.25+

Local butternut squash is roasted and tops this pizza along with red onions, bacon, fontina and goat cheese. The pizza is finished with scallions.

Baked Pasta

All our pastas feature a Penne Rigate and are served with house-made organic focaccia bread.

Macaroni 'N Cheese

$13.75

Oven baked in our five cheese cream sauce.

Meatball Lovers

$14.75

House-made meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella/provolone blend, signature sauce and fresh basil.

Pasta With Creamy Vodka Sauce

$14.75

House-made creamy vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and finished with fresh basil.

Pasta Diablo

$14.75

Blend of spicy tomato sauce, signature tomato sauce, bechamel sauce, braised onions, roasted red/yellow peppers, hot pepper flakes and Parmesan cheese.

Spinach & Roasted Chicken

$15.50

Fresh baby spinach, roasted chicken, fontina, cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce.

Pasta With Red Sauce

$8.50

Kids Plain Pasta (No Sauce)

$5.50

Kids Macaroni 'N Cheese

$5.50

Stromboli

We roll a combination of fresh ingredients in our signature dough and bake until perfectly crisp.

Veggie Medley Stromboli

$11.00

Broccoli, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella/provolone blend, finished with parmesan.

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$11.25

Our house-made meatballs, sausage and pepperoni with roasted peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella/provolone blend and finished with parmesan.

Chicken, Spin Tom Stromboli

$12.00

Roasted chicken, fresh spinach, sundried tomatoes mixed with local goat cheese, olive oil and finished with parmesan.

Hot Pressed Panini

Come in White or Whole Wheat. Served with house-made crisps!

Presto Pesto

$10.50

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.

Meatball Delight

$10.50

House-made meatballs, mozzarella/provolone blend, our signature sauce and fresh basil.

Chicken Bianco

$11.50

Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, arugula and mustard aioli.

Roasted Veggie

$10.00

Roasted eggplant, zucchini, summer squash, scallions, fresh basil, mozzarella/provolone blend and house-made spicy sauce.

Pizani Wraps

Come in White or Whole Wheat. Served with house-made crisps!

Stop, Chop & Roll

$12.50

Stop, chop and roll wrap Made with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, smoked bacon, roasted all natural chicken, crumbled blue cheese, fresh basil, scallions and balsamic dressing.

The Californian

$11.50

Made with romaine lettuce, fresh avocado, roasted all natural chicken, shave red onions and lemon Dijon dressing.

The Tuscan

$11.75

Made with white beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, romaine, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and lemon thyme olive oil dressing.

Caesar Pizani

$9.50

Made with our house-made Caesar salad dressing,romaine lettuce, crispy croutons and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Caesar Pizani

$13.50

Made with our house-made Caesar salad dressing, romaine lettuce, crispy croutons, parmesan cheese and all natural chicken.

Kids Menu

All kids meals are served with a drink & a choice of two chocolate chip cookies, one brownie or a scoop of gelato.

Kids Classic Junior 9" Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni Junior 9" Pizza

$11.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$10.00

Kids Plain Pasta and Sauce

$9.00

Dessert

House Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Gluten Free Brownie

$5.75

An irresistible treat for chocolate lovers!

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Indulge in the rich chocolate taste.

Tiramisu

$8.00

Rum ﬂavored ladyfingers layered with mascarpone, espresso and finished with Dutch cocoa.

Tres Leches Cake

$5.95

This sponge cake is soaked in three luscious milks and covered with a satiny white cream topping.

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Cola

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Crimson Berry Iced Tea

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Lemon-Lime Soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.25

Sunset

$2.50

S. Pellegrino Water

$3.50+

Fiji

$2.99

SMART water

$2.99

Perrier

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tropical Orange

$2.99

Tropical Apple

$2.99

Nantucket Apple

$2.99

Nantucket Mixed Fruit

$2.99

Lemon Ice Tea

$2.99

Raspberry ice Tea

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.40

Starbucks

$3.89

2L Coke

$5.99

Jarritos

$2.99
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

***Allergen Statement*** Some of our food products contain or may come into contact with common allergens, including wheat, peanuts, soy, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish and shellfish. Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy.

Website

Location

57 Leonard St, Belmont, MA 02478

Directions

