Sueño Modern Mex-Tex 800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080US

No reviews yet

800 West Arapaho Road

Richardson, TX 75080

Bocaditos

Queso Favorito

$8.00

Choice of queso classico or queso blanco

Guacamole Fresco

$8.00+

Hass avocados from Mexico

Los Dos

$14.00

Queso blanco and guacamole fresco

Quesadillas A La Brasa

$14.00

Grilled chicken or steak, house blended cheeses, guacamole fresco and crema

Nachos A La Brasa

$15.00

Grilled chicken or steak, house blended cheese, black beans, guacamole fresco and tomato relish

Seared Queso Fundido

$13.00

House blended cheese, adobo marinated pork al pastor and pineapple relish

Barra Cruda

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.00

Snapper citrus marinated, tomato relish and avocado

Aguachile De Camaron

$15.00

Citrus marinated shrimp, cucumber, red onion and salsa de cucumber-serrano

Sopas y Ensaladas

Sopa de Tortilla

$8.00

Chicken, blended cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro and hass avocado

Pozolito Verde

$8.00

Chicken, tomatillo, poblano, cabbage, cilantro and hass avocado

Tacos

Tacos De Brisket

$17.00

Oven roasted slow cooked, house blended cheese, arroz, coleslaw and frijoles a la Mexicana

Tacos De Birria

$18.00

Short rib meat, house blended cheese, arroz, Mexican coleslaw and concome broth

Tacos De Mahi-Mahi

$19.00

Pan seared mahi-mahi, mexican coleslaw and chipotle aioli sauce. Served with arroz y frijoles a la mexicana

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.00

Adobo marinated pork, pineapple relish and salsa guera

Enchiladas

Tejanas Tradicionales

$12.00

Combination of two: cheese, chicken or beef enchilada, arroz y frijoles

Flautas En Salsa Verde

$15.00

Crispy fried corn tortilla, roasted chicken, salsa de tomatillo, crema, queso fresco, frijoles negros y arroz

Enchiladas De Mole

$16.00

House made mole poblano, chicken enchiladas, frijoles negros y arroz

Birria Stacked Enchiladas

$18.00

Layers of tortilla, short rib meat, house blended cheese, salsa de guajillo, fried egg, arroz y frijoles

Platos Fuertes

Fajitas Tradicionales

Grilled onions, bell peppers, arroz, frijoles, guacamole fresco, tomato relish, cheese and crema

Salmon a la Crema

$21.00

Carne Asada

$29.00

Grilled Angus Ribeye served with vegetables, frijoles a la mexicana, tomato relish and guacamole fresco

Guajillo Snapper

$21.00

Seared gulf snapper served with salsa de guajillo, mixed vegetables, arroz blanco and Mexican coleslaw

Seafood Chile Relleno

$21.00

Sautéed white pacific shrimp, house blended cheese, topped with queso blanco picoso. Served with arroz and frijoles negros

Brochetas Modernas

$22.00

Bacon wrapped white pacific shrimp, stuffed with house blended cheese and jalapenos. Served with frijoles a la Mexicana, arroz and guacamole fresco

Pequeños Soñadores

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with rice and beans

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Served with rice and beans

Kids Taco

$7.00

Served with rice and beans

Desserts

Churro De Cajeta

$8.00

Hand-crafted churros filled with cajeta. Served with nieve de vainilla

Tres Leches De Vainilla

$8.00

Sides

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Guac

$4.00

Side Avocados

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Tomato Relish

$2.00

Side Jalapeños

$2.00

Side Steak Fajita

$6.00

Side Chicken Fajita

$5.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Sueno Candle

Candle

$25.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.25

Water

Mexican Coke

$3.25

black tea

$3.50

Mango Dragon fruit

$3.50

Fresh OJ

$6.00

Mocktails

Tradicional mocktail

$4.00

Strawberry Mocktail

$4.00

Tamarind mocktail

$4.00

Blackberry mocktail

$4.00

Watermelon mocktail

$4.00

Guava Mocktail

$4.00

Coffee's

Café De La Hoya

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Expresso

$4.00

Cocteles Classicos

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Organic agave, orange liquor, fresh mixed juices and Hornitos Blanco Tequila

Rocks Margarita

$10.00

Organic agave, orange liquor, fresh mixed juices and Hornitos Blanco Tequila

Blackberry Margarita

$10.00

Blackberry puree, organic agave, orange liquor, fresh mixed juices and Hornitos Blanco Tequila

Tamarind Margarita

$10.00

Tamarind puree, organic agave, orange liquor, fresh mixed juices and Hornitos Blanco Tequila

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Mango puree, organic agave, orange liquor, fresh mixed juices and Hornitos Blanco Tequila

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.00

Fresh squeezed lime juice, Jalisco orange liquor, organic agave and Casa Noble Reposado

Agua De Rancho

$13.00

Fresh squeezed lime juice and Socorro Blanco Tequila. Topped with Topo Chico

The Foosh Is Loose

$13.00

House frozen margarita topped with Jalisco Cognac floater. Rimmed with our homemade Hibiscus Tajin

Swim's Cantarito

$13.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco, fresh squeezed lime juice and orange juice. Topped with Topo Chico

Swirl

$12.00

House frozen with our homemade Tropical Sangria

Dessert Cocktails

Carajillo Tradicional

$12.00

Liquor 43, shot of espresso and topped with cinnamon flakes

Horchata Carajillo

$12.00

Liquor 43, Lockwood Bourbon Cream, homemade horchata and shot of espresso

Mexpresso Martini

$13.00

Import Beer

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller LT

$4.00

Craft Beers

Yuengling

$5.00

El Chingon IPA

$5.00

Red Wine

Tribute Cab

$11.00+

Sand Point Cab

$9.00+

Casa Madero cabernet

$13.50+

Willamette vineyards pinot noir

$17.00+

Saldo Red Blend

$17.50+

White/Rose

Sand Point Chardonnay

$9.00+

Casa Madero Chardonnay

$11.00+

Lurton savignon blanc

$10.00+

Ruffino Aqua Di venus pinot grigio

$12.00+

Martin Codax albarino

$12.00+

Hampton Water rose

$14.00+

Bubbles champagne

Campo Viejo GRN BRT

$8.00+

Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00+

Paul Chevalier Brut

$7.00

Bollicini Prosecco

$8.50+

Blanchard Cava Brut

$11.00+

RESERVE WINES

Prisoner Pinot Noir

$80.00

Orin Swift '8 years in the dessert Red Blend

$90.00

Casa Madero Gran Reserva

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

800 West Arapaho Road, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

