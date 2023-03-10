Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House

review star

No reviews yet

621 Atlantic Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90802

Popular Items

Japche
Seafood Pancake
Bulgogi Bibimbap BOWL

Food Online

Sharables/Fusion

Korean Fried Chicken Wings (8)

$16.99

Seafood Pancake

$16.99

Scallion Pancake

$14.99

Vegan

Vegetable Dumplings (8)

$10.99

Vegan

Japche

$11.99

Default vegan (unless non-vegan protein added)

Rice Skewers (3)

$7.99

Vegan

Bulgogi Fries

$15.99

Bulgogi Nachos

$15.99

Shiitake 'Shroom Fries

$12.99

Vegan

VEGAN SHRIMP Fries (12)

$12.99

Vegan

Beyond Korean Chicken Tenders (6)

$16.99

Vegan

Tofu Soup

Korean Bacon Tofu Soup

$15.99

Mushroom Tofu Soup

$15.99

With egg. For vegan, order the VEGAN Mushroom Tofu Soup.

Seafood Tofu Soup

$15.99

Oyster Tofu Soup

$15.99

Beef Tofu Soup

$15.99

Assorted Tofu Soup (Beef,Seafood,Enoki)

$16.49

Dumpling Tofu Soup

$15.99

With egg. For vegan, order the VEGAN Dumpling Tofu Soup.

Ham & Cheese Tofu Soup

$15.99

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$15.99

With egg. For vegan, order the VEGAN Vegetable Tofu Soup.

Chicken Tofu Soup

$15.99

VEGAN Mushroom Tofu Soup

$15.99

VEGAN Dumpling Tofu Soup

$15.99

VEGAN Vegetable Tofu Soup

$15.99

KBBQ

Galbi BBQ

$31.99

Bulgogi

$23.99

Spicy Salmon

$22.99

Spicy Pork

$22.99

Spicy Chicken

$21.99

Teriyaki Chicken

$21.99

VEGAN Bulgogi

$18.99

Bibimbap

Bulgogi Bibimbap BOWL

$16.99

Chicken Bibimbap BOWL

$14.99

Tofu Bibimbap BOWL

$14.99

VEGAN Tofu Bibimbap BOWL

$14.99

Egg Bibimbap BOWL

$13.99

Classic

Army Stew | Budae Jjigae

$39.99

Galbi Jjim Braised Ribs Small (1 serving)

$39.99

Galbi Jjim Braised Ribs Large (2 servings)

$69.99

Chicken Katsu

$18.99

Spicy Brisket Soup Yukgaejang

$16.99

KPB Fried Rice

$16.99

Hangover Ramen (w/ egg)

$13.99

Kimchi Jjigae w/ Pork

$16.99

VEGAN Hangover Ramen

$13.99

VEGAN Kimchi Tofu Fried Rice

$16.99

Misc. & Sides

Ssam Wrap Set

$6.00

Green leaf lettuce, perilla leaf, sliced garlic, sliced jalapeno, house ssamjang set for wrapping Korean BBQ

8oz Rice Bowl

$2.00

24oz Rice Large

$5.00

Full set banchan

$6.00

Old Bay Fries

$7.99

Jar Kimchi (24oz)

$11.99

Jar Spicy Cucumber (24oz)

$11.99

Jar Pickled Radish (24oz)

$11.99

Beverage & Alcohol Online

Soju Bottles (+21)

Chamisul | Fresh

$12.00

Chamisul | Classic

$12.00

Fruit Flavored Soju

$12.00

Jinro ILPOOM Premium

$24.00

Wine (+21)

Bokbunja Raspberry Wine

$16.00

Makgeolli

$11.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$16.00

J. Lohr Carbernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$21.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$23.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$36.00

J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$24.00

Clos du Bois CA Merlot

$16.00

Hakutsuru Chilled Sake

$14.00

Teas

Fine Feathers Kombucha Can

$5.00

Boba Milk Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Iced Fruit Tea

$4.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Honey Yuzu Tea

$5.00

Organic Barley Tea

$3.50

Matcha Green Tea

$4.00

Coffee & Soda

Cold Brew | Black Ring

$6.00

Hot Coffee | Black Ring

$5.00

UCC Milk Coffee | Can

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Ice Blended

Taro Smoothie

$6.00

Honeydew Melon Smoothie

$6.00

Caramel Mocha Frappe

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sura is family-owned, striving to bring the Koreatown experience with authentic tofu soup, Korean BBQ and Korean X fusion gastropub/restaurant to Downtown Long Beach, CA. Family friendly, vegan friendly, good for big and small parties and always open to satiate every guest's taste buds. We're famous for the delicately marinated Korean BBQ, spicy tofu soup, hot stone dolsot bibimbap bowls, and fun hip atmosphere! Fusion favorites add fun variety to menu in the form of delicious Korean BBQ fries, nachos, Korean chicken wings, and more. Korean Soju, Wine, and local craft beer on tap are also available! We take your dietary choices seriously and we carefully prep separately and serve vegetarian and vegan dishes as well. Dine in or take out, your choice.

Directions

