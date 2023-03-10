Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House

Restaurant info

Sura is family-owned, striving to bring the Koreatown experience with authentic tofu soup, Korean BBQ and Korean X fusion gastropub/restaurant to Downtown Long Beach, CA. Family friendly, vegan friendly, good for big and small parties and always open to satiate every guest's taste buds. We're famous for the delicately marinated Korean BBQ, spicy tofu soup, hot stone dolsot bibimbap bowls, and fun hip atmosphere! Fusion favorites add fun variety to menu in the form of delicious Korean BBQ fries, nachos, Korean chicken wings, and more. Korean Soju, Wine, and local craft beer on tap are also available! We take your dietary choices seriously and we carefully prep separately and serve vegetarian and vegan dishes as well. Dine in or take out, your choice.