Main picView gallery

La Joie

151 Reviews

$$

1500 East Whitestone Boulevard

Suite 200

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

oyster bar

Location

1500 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PhoNatic - Cedar Park
orange star4.4 • 1,667
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Jack Allens Kitchen- Cedar Park
orange starNo Reviews
1345 East Whitestone Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Curry Pizza House - Cedar Park (Austin)
orange starNo Reviews
1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130 CEDAR PARK, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
SLAB BBQ & Beer
orange starNo Reviews
905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Cedar Park *Inside Whole Foods*
orange star4.5 • 159
5001 183A Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - 104-Cedar Park
orange starNo Reviews
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedar Park

Damiano's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,561
13010 W. Parmer Lane Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Serranos - Cedar Park
orange star4.5 • 2,402
1900 E Whitestone BlvD Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Cedar Park
orange star4.4 • 1,667
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Levant Cafe & Grill
orange star4.7 • 1,429
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Sushi Fever
orange star4.7 • 989
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Mouton's Bistro & Bar - Cedar Park
orange star4.3 • 836
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Park
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston