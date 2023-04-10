  • Home
Tacology Express . 19565 Biscayne Blvd., FH-3

No reviews yet

. 19565 Biscayne Blvd., FH-3

Aventura, FL 33180

Popular Items

Nacho Fries
Birria


Appetizers

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$7.50

Mexican Avocado, Cilantro, Onion, Serrano Peppers

Consome de Pollo

Consome de Pollo

$6.00

Chicken Broth, Chicken, Vegetables, Rice

Esquites

Esquites

$7.00

Sweet corn, Queso Fresco, Lime Mayo and Tajin

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$8.00

French Fries, Melted Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Jalapeños

Specialities

Mexican Bowl

Mexican Bowl

$14.00

Choose your Base: White Rice, Quinoa or Romaine Lettuce. Choose your Protein: Chicken or Steak. Tomatoes, Black Beans, Avocado, Corn and Agave Chipotle Sauce

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, Ceasar dressing, Tortilla chips and Queso Fresco

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Melted Cheese in 2 flour tortillas.

Tacos

Asada Steak

Asada Steak

$10.00

Grilled Skirt steak, Onion, Cilantro. (x2)

Kosher Style Asada Chicken

Kosher Style Asada Chicken

$8.00

Kosher Style Grilled Chicken, Onion, Cilantro. (x2)

Asada Chicken

Asada Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Onion, Cilantro. (x2)

Kosher Style Asada Steak

Kosher Style Asada Steak

$10.00

Kosher Style, Grilled Skirt Steak, Onion, Cilantro. (x2)

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$8.00

Roasted Pork, Chile Guajillo Marinated, White Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple (x2)

Carnitas

Carnitas

$8.00

Pork Confit, White Onions, Cilantro, Salsa verde Cruda (x2)

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$8.00

Corn Tortilla, Sautéed Mushrooms, Truffle Oil, Queso fresco, Micro Epazote, Maldon Salt (x2)

Birria

Birria

$10.00

Short Rib, Melted Cheese, Crispy Corn Tortilla, Birria Broth (x2)

Costra

Costra

$8.00

Melted Crispy Cheese, Wrapped In Choice Of: Al pastor or Steak

Baja Fish

Baja Fish

$10.00

Beer Batter Mahi Mahi with Cabbage-Carrot Salad, Jalapeño Mayo and Pico de Gallo

Camaron Chipotle

Camaron Chipotle

$10.00

Chipotle Marinated Shrimp, Chipotle Mayo, Butter Garlic, Guac and Pico De Gallo Over Flour Tortilla (x2)

Combos

Tacology Combo

Tacology Combo

$18.00

Make your own combo. Choose 1 appetizer, 3 selected tacos, and 1 beverage.

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$6.50

Served with Cajeta Sauce

Chocolate Bomb

Chocolate Bomb

$8.00

Chocolate cake, Dark chocolate mousse, Toasted Meringue.

Arroz Con Leche

Arroz Con Leche

$6.50

Rice Pudding, Cinnamon

Sides

Rice

Rice

$3.50

White rice

Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.50

Black beans served with Queso Fresco

Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.50

Mexican Avocado, Cilantro, Serrano Peppers

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Aguas Frescas

Agua de Jamaica

Agua de Jamaica

$4.50
Limon & Chia

Limon & Chia

$4.50
Tamarindo

Tamarindo

$4.50Out of stock
Horchata

Horchata

$4.50
Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$5.00
Sprite

Sprite

$5.00
Jarritos Mandarina

Jarritos Mandarina

$5.00
Jarritos Piña

Jarritos Piña

$5.00
Pellegrino Sparkling water

Pellegrino Sparkling water

$4.50
Evian Still Water

Evian Still Water

$4.50

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Ice Latte

$4.50

Beers

+21 / Must show id to purchase
Corona

Corona

$6.50
Charro Lager

Charro Lager

$6.50
Modelo

Modelo

$6.50
Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$6.50
Heineken

Heineken

$6.50

Wine Based Cocktails

+21 / Must show id to purchase
Margarita Spritz

Margarita Spritz

$8.00
Paloma Spritz

Paloma Spritz

$8.00
Sangria Spritz

Sangria Spritz

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
